AI vs Real: Prove You Have 140+ IQ, Spot The Difference To Tell Which Chick Image Is Fake In 12 Seconds!

AI-generated images are artwork and visual content created with the assistance of artificial intelligence. One can generate AI images and photos using a text prompt on AI-image generation tools. To create an AI-generated image, the machine learning models scan millions of images across the internet to match the prompt. AI tools utilise artificial neural networks that have been trained to create images from scratch. These AI image generators have been programmed to create original, realistic visuals based on the prompt given to them. These AI image generators are trained with extensive amounts of data, which comprise large datasets of images. AI-generated images are visual content that has been created by using artificial intelligence tools such as Midjourney, ChatGPT, DALL-E, etc. These images seem real and human, but it takes an eye for detail to figure out what is real and what is AI. Here is a challenge for you to tell which image of a chick has been created using AI. Ready?

