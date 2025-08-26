AI vs Real: Prove You Have 140+ IQ, Spot The Difference To Tell Which Chick Image Is Fake In 12 Seconds!

AI-generated images are artwork and visual content created with the assistance of artificial intelligence. One can generate AI images and photos using a text prompt on AI-image generation tools. To create an AI-generated image, the machine learning models scan millions of images across the internet to match the prompt.
AI tools utilise artificial neural networks that have been trained to create images from scratch. These AI image generators have been programmed to create original, realistic visuals based on the prompt given to them. These AI image generators are trained with extensive amounts of data, which comprise large datasets of images.
AI-generated images are visual content that has been created by using artificial intelligence tools such as Midjourney, ChatGPT, DALL-E, etc. These images seem real and human, but it takes an eye for detail to figure out what is real and what is AI. Here is a challenge for you to tell which image of a chick has been created using AI. Ready?
AI vs Real: Can you spot which image is fake?
Welcome to the ultimate 'AI vs Real' image quiz. This visual test is not just about spotting the difference between two similar-looking images. This visual IQ test will assess how sharp you are at spotting the work of AI.
In this challenge, we have two images of chicks. Both look adorable, but don't be distracted. Your task is to tell which image is real and which is AI-generated.
You will get 12 seconds to spot AI-generated image. Take this quiz to find out how observant you are. Most people failed!
Answer revealed!
The image on the left is AI-generated while the image on the right is real. Did you solve this AI puzzle without help? Tell us in the comments.
