AI vs Real: If You Are High IQ, Spot Which Pyramid Image Is Fake In 21 Seconds!

With the rise of artificial intelligence (AI), we also see deepfakes flooding the internet. AI-generated deepfakes are a growing threat to humanity. Deepfakes are media content generated by AI that are deceptive in nature. These are a growing tool for misinformation and digital impersonation. Deepfakes are generated using AI-image generator tools such as Midjourney, DALL-E, ChatGPT, etc. You might have seen texts, videos, or audio clips of people doing or saying something that they actually did not. These are deepfakes. Researchers have identified several use cases of deepfake technology. And that is why it is more than important to develop discernment to assess what is real and what is AI-generated. To this purpose, we have devised this series 'AI vs Real' image quiz that presents you with two similar images and asks you to tell which image is a work of artificial intelligence and which is human-generated.

Let's get to the challenge for today! Are you ready to test your wits? This AI challenge will make you question everything you see on the internet. AI vs Real: Which image is a fake? We can see two images of pyramids. One image is real, while one has been created using AI. Now will you be able to tell the difference? This puzzle requires intense observation. Merely glancing at the image will not get you the answer. You must be super sharp. Now let's see if you have the sharpest eyes to spot the subtle anomalies. AI images are often too good to be true. If you believe in your skills to outsmart robots, then set a timer for 21 seconds and find a quiet place void of distractions. Look at both the images carefully. The subtle difference in both images is so minute that you will almost give up. But this is where champions stick.