School Holiday on August 27: Schools Closed in These States for Ganesh Chaturthi and Rain

By Akshita Jolly
Aug 26, 2025, 11:46 IST

School Holiday in August: August is a month filled with many festivals, and it is also the time of the rainy season. Many states have been observing holidays in August. Want to know how many states will be observing a holiday on August 27? Check the list here. 

School Holiday on August 27, 2025: Schools will be closed in several districts of Maharashtra, Goa, Karnataka, Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, Gujarat, and Madhya Pradesh on account of Ganesh Chaturthi. Other states might also follow the same rule unless the local administration changes the decision. Students can check this article to know about the holiday on 27th August, 2025, here. 

School Holiday on August 27, 2025: State-Wise School Closures

Students can check the holiday list as per the state-wise closures below: 

State / Region

School Holiday on August 27?

Maharashtra

State-wide closure 

Goa

Holiday declared 

Karnataka

It is advised that the students check the official notification from their schools for the holiday. 

Telangana

Yes, holiday observed 

Andhra Pradesh

It is advised that the students check the official notification from their schools for the holiday. 

Gujarat

It is advised that the students check the official notification from their schools for the holiday. 

Madhya Pradesh

It is advised that the students check the official notification from their schools for the holiday. 

Goa (again in Hindi source)

It is advised that the students check the official notification from their schools for the holiday. 

Kerala / Other states

Depends — not traditional; schools likely open unless announced by local authorities. 

Why Only a Few States and Not All?

The special occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi is celebrated in western and southern states—Maharashtra, Goa, Karnataka, Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, Gujarat, and Madhya Pradesh. These states might have a public holiday as per the official notice from the schools. In other states, schools might remain open as per the everyday schedule unless revised otherwise. 

Why These Holidays Vary From State To State?

  • Ganesh Chaturthi is celebrated in western and southern India with much enthusiasm. Many schools in these districts might be closed as per the official notice. 

  • It is the state government that decides the holiday. So, school closures may differ from state to state. 

Planning Tips For Students and Parents

  • Students must stay updated as per the notice issued by their respective schools for the holiday. 

  • Some schools may also provide assignments during the holiday time of holiday so students must plan accordingly. 

  • A mid-week holiday may help the students to provide them with a time for relaxation and also enjoy quality time with their families. 

  • All these planning tips can help both the students and parents to work accordingly and also enjoy the holiday. 

August 27, 2025, is a special day for those people who celebrate Ganesh Chaturthi with much enthusiasm. In several states like Maharashtra, Goa, Karnataka, Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, Gujarat, and Madhya Pradesh, where the festival is deeply ingrained, schools might observe a holiday. It is a time for the students to dance, eat and enjoy on this special day. 

