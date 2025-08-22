100 Must-Know Vocabulary Words for Students: Free PDF Download

WBJEE 2025 Results Announced
Vocabulary Words for Students: Learning about vocabulary helps students improve their language skills and also perform better in exams. This also helps to improve their communication skills. In this article, we will provide students with the most commonly used and important vocabulary words they must know. Read the full article to see.

100 Must-Know Vocabulary Words for Students: The first steps towards being a PRO English writer and speaker are to learn the vocabulary. For students, learning English vocabulary is not only about understanding the lessons better but also about improving their speaking skills. A strong vocabulary plays a big role in your exams and essays. For this, we have compiled a list of 100 must-know vocabulary words with simple meanings. Students can check this article to know more. 

Why Students Should Learn Vocabulary Words?

  • Boosts reading skills: Learning vocabulary can help students boost their reading skills and understand the books better. 

  • Improves Writing Ability: By being proficient in vocabulary, students can improve their writing ability as well. 

  • Enhances Communication: Using a vocabulary with good words makes you look confident and impressive. 

  • Exam Preparation: These words can also help you with your exams. 

100 Must-Know Vocabulary Words for Students (With Meanings)

Check this table for a simple and easy-to-understand vocabulary list of 100 words that every student should know:

S.No.

Word

Meaning (Simple)

1

Abandon

To leave something completely

2

Accurate

Correct, without mistakes

3

Adapt

To adjust to a new situation

4

Ambition

A strong desire to achieve something

5

Analyze

To study carefully

6

Appeal

A request for help or attention

7

Appropriate

Suitable or right for a purpose

8

Beneficial

Helpful, producing good results

9

Brilliant

Very smart or very bright

10

Calculate

To work out using numbers

11

Capable

Able to do something

12

Cautious

Careful to avoid danger

13

Clarity

Being clear and easy to understand

14

Collapse

To fall down suddenly

15

Compete

To take part in a contest

16

Confident

Sure of oneself

17

Confuse

To make someone uncertain

18

Construct

To build something

19

Creative

Using imagination to make something new

20

Curious

Wanting to know more

21

Declare

To announce or say clearly

22

Delight

Great happiness

23

Depend

To rely on someone/something

24

Determined

Strongly decided

25

Develop

To grow or improve

26

Diligent

Hardworking and careful

27

Disagree

To have a different opinion

28

Educate

To give knowledge or teach

29

Effective

Producing the right result

30

Effort

Hard work

31

Elegant

Graceful and stylish

32

Encourage

To give support or confidence

33

Essential

Very important

34

Evidence

Proof or facts

35

Excellent

Very good

36

Expand

To grow or increase

37

Explore

To travel and discover

38

Famous

Known by many people

39

Flexible

Easy to change or bend

40

Focus

To give attention

41

Forgive

To stop being angry with someone

42

Fragile

Easily broken

43

Genuine

Real, true

44

Grateful

Thankful

45

Harmful

Causing damage or injury

46

Honest

Telling the truth

47

Identify

To recognize something

48

Ignore

To pay no attention

49

Imagine

To form a picture in the mind

50

Improve

To make better

51

Influence

The power to affect someone

52

Inform

To give information

53

Inspire

To encourage doing something good

54

Intelligent

Smart and quick to learn

55

Journey

Travel from one place to another

56

Justice

Fair treatment

57

Knowledge

Information and understanding

58

Logical

Reasonable and sensible

59

Manage

To control or handle something

60

Motivate

To encourage someone to act

61

Observe

To watch carefully

62

Obtain

To get something

63

Ordinary

Common, not special

64

Organize

To arrange things properly

65

Patience

Ability to wait calmly

66

Perfect

Without any mistakes

67

Polite

Having good manners

68

Popular

Liked by many people

69

Powerful

Having great strength

70

Precious

Very valuable

71

Predict

To say what will happen

72

Prepare

To get ready

73

Proud

Feeling happy about achievement

74

Protect

To keep safe

75

Provide

To give something needed

76

Purpose

Reason for doing something

77

Rare

Not common

78

Receive

To get something

79

Recognize

To identify again

80

Reduce

To make less

81

Reliable

Can be trusted

82

Respect

Showing regard for others

83

Responsible

Taking care of duties

84

Reward

A prize for good work

85

Secure

Safe and protected

86

Sensitive

Easily affected by feelings

87

Serious

Important and not funny

88

Silent

Without sound

89

Simple

Easy to understand

90

Skillful

Having ability in doing something

91

Smart

Clever and intelligent

92

Solve

To find an answer

93

Strong

Having great power

94

Success

Achievement of a goal

95

Support

To help someone

96

Surprise

An unexpected event

97

Talented

Having a natural ability

98

Trust

Belief in someone/something

99

Unique

One of a kind

100

Victory

Winning over others

Tips to Remember Vocabulary Easily

Take a look at some of the best tips to remember vocabulary easily: 

  • Read newspapers daily to learn about new words. 

  • Write words with their meanings so that you can learn better. 

  • Use flashcards, as that would be a fun way to learn the vocabulary. 

  • Go through the words again and again to improve your memory. This will help you with your future exams. 

Download the PDF below for FREE: 

100 Must-Know Vocabulary Words for Students: Free PDF Download

