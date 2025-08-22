100 Must-Know Vocabulary Words for Students: Free PDF Download

100 Must-Know Vocabulary Words for Students: The first steps towards being a PRO English writer and speaker are to learn the vocabulary. For students, learning English vocabulary is not only about understanding the lessons better but also about improving their speaking skills. A strong vocabulary plays a big role in your exams and essays. For this, we have compiled a list of 100 must-know vocabulary words with simple meanings. Students can check this article to know more.
Why Students Should Learn Vocabulary Words?
-
Boosts reading skills: Learning vocabulary can help students boost their reading skills and understand the books better.
-
Improves Writing Ability: By being proficient in vocabulary, students can improve their writing ability as well.
-
Enhances Communication: Using a vocabulary with good words makes you look confident and impressive.
-
Exam Preparation: These words can also help you with your exams.
100 Must-Know Vocabulary Words for Students (With Meanings)
Check this table for a simple and easy-to-understand vocabulary list of 100 words that every student should know:
|
S.No.
|
Word
|
Meaning (Simple)
|
1
|
Abandon
|
To leave something completely
|
2
|
Accurate
|
Correct, without mistakes
|
3
|
Adapt
|
To adjust to a new situation
|
4
|
Ambition
|
A strong desire to achieve something
|
5
|
Analyze
|
To study carefully
|
6
|
Appeal
|
A request for help or attention
|
7
|
Appropriate
|
Suitable or right for a purpose
|
8
|
Beneficial
|
Helpful, producing good results
|
9
|
Brilliant
|
Very smart or very bright
|
10
|
Calculate
|
To work out using numbers
|
11
|
Capable
|
Able to do something
|
12
|
Cautious
|
Careful to avoid danger
|
13
|
Clarity
|
Being clear and easy to understand
|
14
|
Collapse
|
To fall down suddenly
|
15
|
Compete
|
To take part in a contest
|
16
|
Confident
|
Sure of oneself
|
17
|
Confuse
|
To make someone uncertain
|
18
|
Construct
|
To build something
|
19
|
Creative
|
Using imagination to make something new
|
20
|
Curious
|
Wanting to know more
|
21
|
Declare
|
To announce or say clearly
|
22
|
Delight
|
Great happiness
|
23
|
Depend
|
To rely on someone/something
|
24
|
Determined
|
Strongly decided
|
25
|
Develop
|
To grow or improve
|
26
|
Diligent
|
Hardworking and careful
|
27
|
Disagree
|
To have a different opinion
|
28
|
Educate
|
To give knowledge or teach
|
29
|
Effective
|
Producing the right result
|
30
|
Effort
|
Hard work
|
31
|
Elegant
|
Graceful and stylish
|
32
|
Encourage
|
To give support or confidence
|
33
|
Essential
|
Very important
|
34
|
Evidence
|
Proof or facts
|
35
|
Excellent
|
Very good
|
36
|
Expand
|
To grow or increase
|
37
|
Explore
|
To travel and discover
|
38
|
Famous
|
Known by many people
|
39
|
Flexible
|
Easy to change or bend
|
40
|
Focus
|
To give attention
|
41
|
Forgive
|
To stop being angry with someone
|
42
|
Fragile
|
Easily broken
|
43
|
Genuine
|
Real, true
|
44
|
Grateful
|
Thankful
|
45
|
Harmful
|
Causing damage or injury
|
46
|
Honest
|
Telling the truth
|
47
|
Identify
|
To recognize something
|
48
|
Ignore
|
To pay no attention
|
49
|
Imagine
|
To form a picture in the mind
|
50
|
Improve
|
To make better
|
51
|
Influence
|
The power to affect someone
|
52
|
Inform
|
To give information
|
53
|
Inspire
|
To encourage doing something good
|
54
|
Intelligent
|
Smart and quick to learn
|
55
|
Journey
|
Travel from one place to another
|
56
|
Justice
|
Fair treatment
|
57
|
Knowledge
|
Information and understanding
|
58
|
Logical
|
Reasonable and sensible
|
59
|
Manage
|
To control or handle something
|
60
|
Motivate
|
To encourage someone to act
|
61
|
Observe
|
To watch carefully
|
62
|
Obtain
|
To get something
|
63
|
Ordinary
|
Common, not special
|
64
|
Organize
|
To arrange things properly
|
65
|
Patience
|
Ability to wait calmly
|
66
|
Perfect
|
Without any mistakes
|
67
|
Polite
|
Having good manners
|
68
|
Popular
|
Liked by many people
|
69
|
Powerful
|
Having great strength
|
70
|
Precious
|
Very valuable
|
71
|
Predict
|
To say what will happen
|
72
|
Prepare
|
To get ready
|
73
|
Proud
|
Feeling happy about achievement
|
74
|
Protect
|
To keep safe
|
75
|
Provide
|
To give something needed
|
76
|
Purpose
|
Reason for doing something
|
77
|
Rare
|
Not common
|
78
|
Receive
|
To get something
|
79
|
Recognize
|
To identify again
|
80
|
Reduce
|
To make less
|
81
|
Reliable
|
Can be trusted
|
82
|
Respect
|
Showing regard for others
|
83
|
Responsible
|
Taking care of duties
|
84
|
Reward
|
A prize for good work
|
85
|
Secure
|
Safe and protected
|
86
|
Sensitive
|
Easily affected by feelings
|
87
|
Serious
|
Important and not funny
|
88
|
Silent
|
Without sound
|
89
|
Simple
|
Easy to understand
|
90
|
Skillful
|
Having ability in doing something
|
91
|
Smart
|
Clever and intelligent
|
92
|
Solve
|
To find an answer
|
93
|
Strong
|
Having great power
|
94
|
Success
|
Achievement of a goal
|
95
|
Support
|
To help someone
|
96
|
Surprise
|
An unexpected event
|
97
|
Talented
|
Having a natural ability
|
98
|
Trust
|
Belief in someone/something
|
99
|
Unique
|
One of a kind
|
100
|
Victory
|
Winning over others
Tips to Remember Vocabulary Easily
Take a look at some of the best tips to remember vocabulary easily:
-
Read newspapers daily to learn about new words.
-
Write words with their meanings so that you can learn better.
-
Use flashcards, as that would be a fun way to learn the vocabulary.
-
Go through the words again and again to improve your memory. This will help you with your future exams.
Download the PDF below for FREE:
|
100 Must-Know Vocabulary Words for Students: Free PDF Download
