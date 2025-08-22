100 Must-Know Vocabulary Words for Students: Free PDF Download

Exam Preparation: These words can also help you with your exams.

Enhances Communication: Using a vocabulary with good words makes you look confident and impressive.

Improves Writing Ability: By being proficient in vocabulary, students can improve their writing ability as well.

Boosts reading skills: Learning vocabulary can help students boost their reading skills and understand the books better.

100 Must-Know Vocabulary Words for Students: The first steps towards being a PRO English writer and speaker are to learn the vocabulary. For students, learning English vocabulary is not only about understanding the lessons better but also about improving their speaking skills. A strong vocabulary plays a big role in your exams and essays. For this, we have compiled a list of 100 must-know vocabulary words with simple meanings. Students can check this article to know more.

To help someone

Having ability in doing something

To get something

Reason for doing something

To say what will happen

Liked by many people

To get something

To encourage someone to act

To control or handle something

Travel from one place to another

To encourage doing something good

The power to affect someone

To form a picture in the mind

To stop being angry with someone

Known by many people

To have a different opinion

To announce or say clearly

Wanting to know more

Using imagination to make something new

To take part in a contest

Being clear and easy to understand

Able to do something

To work out using numbers

Very smart or very bright

Suitable or right for a purpose

A request for help or attention

To adjust to a new situation

Check this table for a simple and easy-to-understand vocabulary list of 100 words that every student should know:

Tips to Remember Vocabulary Easily

Take a look at some of the best tips to remember vocabulary easily:

Read newspapers daily to learn about new words.

Write words with their meanings so that you can learn better.

Use flashcards, as that would be a fun way to learn the vocabulary.

Go through the words again and again to improve your memory. This will help you with your future exams.

Download the PDF below for FREE:

