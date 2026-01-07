Key Points
- Barophobia is a persistent and excessive fear of gravity.
- Trauma, anxiety, and genetics can cause Barophobia, as per NIMH.
- Barophobia can cause anxiety about falling, heights, and space.
Many People is often fear gravity, which is the force of attraction toward Earth. But what does it mean, and which type of phobia is this?
So, do you all ever come to know what the fear of Gravity is?
In this article, we will come to know a very interesting term, which is “Barophobia”. Among some of you might have heard about this term, but what does it mean?
So, let’s explore Barophobia in more detail in this article.
What is a Phobia?
A phobia refers to an excessive, long-term fear that turns out to be disproportional to the real danger. The National Institute of Mental Health claimed that the phobia is an anxiety disorder when it disrupts normal operations.
Barophobia is a particular phobia, and that is, the fear revolves around a single concept or experience.
What is Barophobia?
Barophobia refers to a persistent and excessive fear of gravity—the force that pulls objects toward the Earth.
The term comes from two Greek words:
Baros – meaning weight or pressure
Phobos – meaning fear
In simple terms, barophobia is a fear of being pulled down, crushed, or harmed due to gravity.
Barophobia is an anxiety disorder that is considered to be relatively uncommon, where the individual develops a severe fear of gravity and its representativeness.
What is Gravity?
Gravity is a force by which the Earth or other planets draw objects toward their centre. The force of gravity is used to keep all of the planets in orbit around the sun.
Although gravity is the process of gravity keeping the human being down to the earth is natural but to an individual with barophobia, this normal force seems like it is threatening.
Such fear may disturb many normal tasks like walking, climbing up the stairs, standing on heights or even thinking about space itself. In extreme situations, it can have a profoundly serious impact on life and emotions.
What do People With Barophobia Fear?
Due to fear of gravity, those who have Barophobic become anxious in situations that the rest of the world deems normal. Common fears include:
Fear that gravity will cause a serious fall, leading to injury or death
Fear that heavy objects (rocks, furniture, machinery) may fall and cause harm
Fear of stairs, slopes, or elevated places
Fear of dropping objects because gravity pulls them downward
Fear of outer space, where gravity does not exist, and the body may float uncontrollably
Even images or videos showing space, falling, or great heights can trigger distress.
What Causes Barophobia?
According to the National Institute of Mental Health, the Barophobia is usually a combination of various psychological and environmental causes that lead to the development of the disorder. Possible causes include:
Past traumatic experiences, such as a serious fall or accident
Being a witness to a scary activity, like someone being injured by a falling object
High anxiety sensitivity, where the brain overreacts to physical sensations
Acquired fear in childhood, particularly by being threatened or exposed to it.
NIMH confirms that trauma and anxiety can strongly influence the development of phobias.
How Common is Barophobia?
As per the National Institute of Mental Health, there are a lot of people who fail to report or identify their fears, which is one of the reasons the exact cases of barophobia are not known.
About 1 in 10 adults
And 1 in 5 adolescents
has a certain phobia in their lives once.
Other Phobias Associated With Fear of Gravity
Fears that are related to barophobia include balance, falling, height or space. These phobias have a mental association and can co-exist.
Gravity-Related Phobias at a Glance
|
Phobia
|
Meaning
|
Relation to Gravity
|
Acrophobia
|
Fear of heights
|
Increased fear of falling
|
Apeirophobia
|
Fear of infinity
|
Sensation of endless falling
|
Astrophobia
|
Fear of outer space
|
Lack of gravity
|
Basiphobia
|
Fear of standing or walking
|
Loss of balance
|
Bathmophobia
|
Fear of stairs or slopes
|
Fall-related anxiety
In conclusion, Barophobia is related to the fear of gravity, which is capable of reducing mobility, self-confidence, and the freedom to move and live a normal routine daily. In all of these, gravity is important to balance our atmosphere and for the Earth also.
