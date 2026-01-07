What is Barophobia?

Many People is often fear gravity, which is the force of attraction toward Earth. But what does it mean, and which type of phobia is this?

So, do you all ever come to know what the fear of Gravity is?

In this article, we will come to know a very interesting term, which is “Barophobia”. Among some of you might have heard about this term, but what does it mean?

So, let’s explore Barophobia in more detail in this article.

What is a Phobia?

A phobia refers to an excessive, long-term fear that turns out to be disproportional to the real danger. The National Institute of Mental Health claimed that the phobia is an anxiety disorder when it disrupts normal operations.

Barophobia is a particular phobia, and that is, the fear revolves around a single concept or experience.

