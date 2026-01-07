Telangana School Holidays in January 2026: School Closures Dates for Festival and Important Days

Telangana School Holidays in January 2026 dates are available here for students, parents, and teachers. They can check the complete list of school closures for festivals, winter vacation, and national holidays in the state. January 2026 brings important breaks due to Sankranti holidays in Telangana and Republic Day, giving students time to rest and celebrate with family. As per the latest update, Telangana extends school Sankranti holidays through January 16, and the winter (Sankranti/Pongal) vacation has been extended till January 16, 2026. All schools will reopen on January 17, 2026. In January, schools will remain closed on January 14 (Bhogi), January 15 (Sankranti/Pongal), and January 26 (Republic Day). Check this article for Telangana Sankranti holidays 2026 dates for schools. Major Updates: As per the latest update, the Telangana School Education Department has extended the Sankranti winter vacation till January 16, 2026. This confirms that Telangana extends school Sankranti holidays through January 16 due to Sankranti and Pongal falling close together. All schools across the state will now reopen on January 17, 2026, as part of the official Telangana school Sankranti holidays announcement.

Telangana School Winter Vacation 2026 Telangana School Education Department has extended the Sankranti (Pongal) holidays for all schools in the state till January 16, 2026. This decision was taken because the Pongal festival is very close to this date. As per the official order, all schools will reopen on January 17, 2026. The holiday extension follows the Academic Calendar 2025–26 and the government holiday list for 2026. This longer break helps students and teachers enjoy the festival and take proper rest. Telangana School Holidays in January 2026 Students in Telangana will enjoy a few important school holidays in January 2026 due to festivals and national celebrations. These holidays give students time to celebrate with family and take a short break from studies. Below is the list of Telangana School Holidays in January 2026 with dates and days.

Sl. No. Occasion / Festival Date Day 1 Bhogi 14-01-2026 Wednesday 2 Sankranti / Pongal 15-01-2026 Thursday 3 Republic Day 26-01-2026 Monday Bhogi Holiday: January 14, 2026 Bhogi is celebrated as the first day of the Sankranti festival in Telangana. On this day, people clean their homes and welcome new beginnings. Schools remain closed so students can enjoy the festival with their families. Sankranti/Pongal Holiday: January 15, 2026 Sankranti, also known as Pongal, is a major harvest festival in the state. People celebrate by flying kites, preparing special food, and visiting relatives. Schools are closed to allow students to take part in these joyful celebrations. Republic Day Holiday: January 26, 2026 Republic Day is a national holiday celebrated across India. It marks the day when the Constitution of India came into effect. Schools remain closed, and students remember the importance of unity and freedom.