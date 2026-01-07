JEE Main 2026 City Intimation Slip
Focus
Quick Links

There Is A Woman Hiding In Plain Sight But Only 1% Visually Keen Eyed Can Spot Her In 22 Seconds!

By Roopashree Sharma
Jan 7, 2026, 15:15 IST

Optical illusions are widely recognised for their ability to visually trick your eyes and mind. Optical illusions with hidden images are an excellent mental workout. These visual illusions are 'brain food'. Solving an optical illusion like this one can reveal your perception. Are you ready to test your brainpower in just 22 seconds?

Add as a preferred source on Google
Join us
Find the hidden woman in this optical illusion image in just 22 seconds!
Find the hidden woman in this optical illusion image in just 22 seconds!

Optical illusions challenge your brain to scan an image and find a concealed object or figure. This process reveals how good your eyes and brain are at paying close attention to subtle details, patterns, and shapes that most people otherwise overlook.

Solving a tricky optical illusion requires deep concentration and focus. An optical illusion can reveal if you can maintain focus for a sustained period of time. To figure out the solution to an optical illusion in just under the time limit mentioned, it takes a sharp mind to achieve this feat.

Quickly identifying hidden elements in a complex visual scene is a sign of sharp observation and fast thinking. Your brain must be superfast at swiftly decoding complex visual information. This shows you possess excellent problem-solving skills.

Now that's not all. These optical illusions also reveal how your brain subconsciously works behind the scenes at using past experiences and patterns to interpret the visual scene in question. Solving optical illusions successfully also shows that your perception cannot be easily manipulated.

With these many benefits of solving optical illusions, one should take out a few minutes each day to engage with one illusion puzzle to keep their mind sharp. If you think you are super sharp with keen eyes, take this optical illusion challenge to find the hidden woman in just 22 seconds.

Only If You Are Super Observant, Find The Hidden Woman In 22 Seconds!

spot-hidden-woman-optical-illusion

This optical illusion is not for average minds. The optical illusion comes with a time limit so you got to be quick and focused to solve this one.

There is a woman hidden in this visual illusion picture. Now only 1 out of 100 people could spot her. 

It is your turn now to flex your sharp observation and keen vision at spotting hidden details. Do you think you can solve this optical illusion before time runs out?

Time will tell. Set a timer for 22 seconds so we know how long it took you to solve this tricky illusion.

Here are some tips to solve this optical illusion. If you find yourself struggling, try these hacks.

Relax your gaze. Focusing too hard can make you overlook crucial details.

Change your perspective. View the image from different angles and distance. Look at the image from bird's eye view.

Concealed figures or objects often blend into the background using clever disguise. Look for outlines that resemble a woman.

Did you find her? Let's look at the solution if you got it right.

If You Are Super Sharp With A Brain Faster Than A Supercomputer, Then Spot The Hidden Word 'HAND' In 30 Seconds!

Optical Illusion Answer

If you are still searching for the hidden woman, it's time to check the reveal. Below we shared the solution. Tell us in the comments if you spotted her before time ran out.

spot-hidden-woman-optical-illusion-answer 

You may also like...

Money IQ: How Well Do You Know the Indian Rupee? Score 10/10 To Claim Your Place Among The Top 1% Financially Literate!

Roopashree Sharma
Roopashree Sharma

Assistant Manager

Roopashree Sharma is a seasoned content writing professional with over 5 years of experience in digital journalism, specializing in education, science, trending, national and international news. She holds a degree in Journalism and Mass Communication and has contributed to leading media houses including Zee, Times, and India TV. Currently serving as Assistant Manager – Editorial at Jagran New Media, she writes and manages content for the General Knowledge (GK) section of the Jagran Josh (English) portal. For inquiries, contact her at roopashree.sharma@jagrannewmedia.com.

... Read More

Latest Stories

Get here current GK and GK quiz questions in English and Hindi for India, World, Sports and Competitive exam preparation. Download the Jagran Josh Current Affairs App.

Trending

Popular Searches

Latest Education News