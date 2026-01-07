Mumbai (formerly Bombay) has been a major centre of education since the British colonial era, playing a crucial role in the advancement of women’s education in India. During the 19th century, several institutions were established to promote formal learning among girls, at a time when female education was still limited. Among these, one institution is widely recognised as the oldest girls’ school in Mumbai.

Which Is the Oldest Girls’ School in Mumbai?

The Alexandra Girls English Institution (AGEI), located in Byculla, Mumbai, is widely regarded as the oldest girls’ school in Mumbai. The school was established in 1863, making it one of the earliest formal institutions dedicated exclusively to girls’ education in Western India.

Founded during the British era, the institution was set up with the objective of providing English education to girls and encouraging literacy and social development among women.