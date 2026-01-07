Mumbai (formerly Bombay) has been a major centre of education since the British colonial era, playing a crucial role in the advancement of women’s education in India. During the 19th century, several institutions were established to promote formal learning among girls, at a time when female education was still limited. Among these, one institution is widely recognised as the oldest girls’ school in Mumbai.
Which Is the Oldest Girls’ School in Mumbai?
The Alexandra Girls English Institution (AGEI), located in Byculla, Mumbai, is widely regarded as the oldest girls’ school in Mumbai. The school was established in 1863, making it one of the earliest formal institutions dedicated exclusively to girls’ education in Western India.
Founded during the British era, the institution was set up with the objective of providing English education to girls and encouraging literacy and social development among women.
Historical Background of Alexandra Girls English Institution
Alexandra Girls English Institution was founded in memory of Princess Alexandra of Denmark, who later became the Queen of the United Kingdom. The school was initially established to educate girls from diverse social backgrounds at a time when women’s education was not widely accepted.
Over the decades, the school has remained committed to academic excellence and character development, adapting to modern educational reforms while preserving its historical legacy.
Why Alexandra Girls' English Institution Is Considered the Oldest in Mumbai?
Alexandra Girls English Institution is recognised as the oldest girls’ school in Mumbai due to several key factors:
-
Established in 1863, earlier than most other girls’ schools in the city
-
Continuous academic operation since its founding
-
Exclusive focus on girls’ education from its inception
-
Official recognition in historical and educational records
While other historic schools were established in the late 19th century, AGEI holds precedence based on its early founding year and uninterrupted contribution to girls’ education.
Contribution to Girls’ Education in Mumbai
For over 160 years, Alexandra Girls English Institution has played a pivotal role in empowering young women through education. Its contributions include:
-
Promoting female literacy during the colonial era
-
Encouraging higher education and professional aspirations among women
-
Providing quality English education across generations
-
Serving as a foundation for women’s educational institutions in Mumbai
The school has produced generations of educated women who have gone on to contribute meaningfully to society in various fields.
Other Historic Girls’ Schools in Mumbai
Although Alexandra Girls English Institution is considered the oldest, Mumbai is home to several other notable early girls’ schools, such as:
-
J.B. Petit High School for Girls (1865)
-
Fort Convent School (1854)
-
Queen Mary School, Mazgaon
These institutions collectively highlight Mumbai’s early and sustained commitment to women’s education.
The Alexandra Girls English Institution, Byculla, holds the distinction of being the oldest girls’ school in Mumbai, with its establishment dating back to 1863. More than a century old, the school stands as a symbol of progress, resilience, and the transformative power of education for women. Its enduring legacy reflects Mumbai’s important role in shaping the future of girls’ education in India.
