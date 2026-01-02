UPPRPB UP Police Recruitment 2025
Focus
Quick Links

Which Is the Oldest Girls School in India?

By Apeksha Agarwal
Jan 2, 2026, 11:15 IST

India’s oldest girls’ school debate includes three key institutions: Savitribai and Jyotiba Phule’s Bhide Wada school in Pune (1848), Bethune School in Kolkata (1849), and the Barasat Kalikrishna Girls’ High School (1847). While Bethune School is the oldest officially recognised institution, the Phules’ school is widely celebrated as the first girls’ school by Indians, marking a turning point in women’s education.

Add as a preferred source on Google
Join us

Oldest Girls School in India: The history of girls’ education in India is deeply linked with social reform, courage, and the fight against discrimination. In the early 19th century, educating girls was not just uncommon, it was strongly opposed by society. Despite this resistance, a few visionary reformers challenged existing norms and laid the foundation for women’s education in the country.
When people ask “Which is the oldest girls’ school in India?”, the answer is not always straightforward. Historians and educators often point to different institutions based on recognition, accessibility, and intent. While Bethune School, Kolkata (1849) is widely recognised as the oldest formally established girls’ school under colonial administration, the first school for girls founded and run by Indians for women’s education was started earlier on January 1, 1848, by Mahatma Jyotiba Phule and Savitribai Phule at Bhide Wada in Pune. This article explains the full historical context, acknowledges all major claims, and clarifies why the Phules’ school holds a special place in Indian history.

The School at Bhide Wada, Pune (1848): India’s First Girls’ School by Indians

On January 1, 1848, social reformers Mahatma Jyotiba Phule and Savitribai Phule established a school for girls at Bhide Wada, Pune. This institution is widely celebrated as the first girls’ school in India opened by Indians, with the primary aim of educating women from all sections of society.

Why is the Phules’ School Is Historically Significant?

  • It was open to girls from all castes and communities, including marginalised sections

  • Savitribai Phule became India’s first female teacher

  • The school directly challenged caste-based and gender-based discrimination

  • It was founded purely as a social reform initiative, without colonial backing

Despite facing severe social hostility including public harassment Savitribai Phule continued teaching, making this school a landmark moment in Indian social history.

Barasat Kalikrishna Girls’ High School, Kolkata (1847): An Earlier Institution

Some historians also mention Barasat Kalikrishna Girls’ High School, established in 1847 in Kolkata, as one of the earliest institutions for girls’ education in India. However, this school primarily catered to aristocratic and elite families and did not provide broad access to girls from diverse social backgrounds.

Because of its limited reach and social exclusivity, it is not universally recognised as the first girls’ school for women’s education in India, though it remains an important early example of female schooling.

Bethune School, Kolkata (1849): The Oldest Formally Recognised Girls’ School

Established in 1849 as the Calcutta Female School, Bethune School in Kolkata is officially regarded as the oldest recognised girls’ school in India. It was founded by John Elliot Drinkwater Bethune, with strong support from Ishwar Chandra Vidyasagar.

Why Bethune School Holds Official Recognition?

  • It received structured institutional and administrative support

  • It followed a formal curriculum and schooling system

  • It later became the foundation for Bethune College (1879), Asia’s first women’s college

Bethune School played a crucial role in normalising girls’ education and influencing education policy during the colonial period.

Why There Is Confusion About the Oldest Girls’ School in India?

The debate exists because different institutions meet different historical criteria:

  • First girls’ school by Indians: Bhide Wada School, Pune (1848)

  • Earliest elite girls’ institution: Barasat Kalikrishna Girls’ High School, Kolkata (1847)

  • Oldest officially recognised girls’ school: Bethune School, Kolkata (1849)

Each of these institutions contributed uniquely to the growth of women’s education in India.

Impact on Girls’ Education in India

Together, these early schools:

  • Opened doors for female literacy

  • Inspired future social reform movements

  • Laid the groundwork for women’s secondary and higher education

  • Changed societal attitudes toward educating girls

The legacy of reformers like Savitribai Phule, Jyotiba Phule, and Ishwar Chandra Vidyasagar continues to influence India’s education system today.

The answer to “Which is the oldest girls’ school in India?” depends on historical perspective. While Bethune School, Kolkata (1849) is the oldest formally recognised girls’ school, the school founded by Mahatma Jyotiba Phule and Savitribai Phule at Bhide Wada, Pune, in 1848, is widely celebrated as India’s first girls’ school established by Indians for women’s education. Together with earlier elite institutions like Barasat Kalikrishna Girls’ High School (1847), these schools laid the foundation for girls’ education and women’s empowerment in India.

Also Check:

Apeksha Agarwal
Apeksha Agarwal

Content Writer

Apeksha Agarwal, a passionate and aspiring journalist, is dedicated to delivering impactful stories and insightful reports. As an education beat writer, she focuses on providing well-researched and engaging news content. Apeksha's strong foundation in journalism and media is complemented by her creativity, dedication, and attention to detail. Her goal is to inform and inspire audiences through meaningful narratives while continuously adapting to the ever-changing media landscape. She can be reached at apeksha.agarwal@jagrannewmedia.com.

... Read More

Latest Stories

Get here latest School, CBSE and Govt Jobs notification and articles in English and Hindi for Sarkari Naukari, Sarkari Result and Exam Preparation. Empower your learning journey with Jagran Josh App - Your trusted guide for exams, career, and knowledge! Download Now

Trending

Popular Searches

Latest Education News