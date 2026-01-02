Oldest Girls School in India: The history of girls’ education in India is deeply linked with social reform, courage, and the fight against discrimination. In the early 19th century, educating girls was not just uncommon, it was strongly opposed by society. Despite this resistance, a few visionary reformers challenged existing norms and laid the foundation for women’s education in the country.

When people ask “Which is the oldest girls’ school in India?”, the answer is not always straightforward. Historians and educators often point to different institutions based on recognition, accessibility, and intent. While Bethune School, Kolkata (1849) is widely recognised as the oldest formally established girls’ school under colonial administration, the first school for girls founded and run by Indians for women’s education was started earlier on January 1, 1848, by Mahatma Jyotiba Phule and Savitribai Phule at Bhide Wada in Pune. This article explains the full historical context, acknowledges all major claims, and clarifies why the Phules’ school holds a special place in Indian history.

The School at Bhide Wada, Pune (1848): India’s First Girls’ School by Indians On January 1, 1848, social reformers Mahatma Jyotiba Phule and Savitribai Phule established a school for girls at Bhide Wada, Pune. This institution is widely celebrated as the first girls’ school in India opened by Indians, with the primary aim of educating women from all sections of society. Why is the Phules’ School Is Historically Significant? It was open to girls from all castes and communities, including marginalised sections

Savitribai Phule became India’s first female teacher

The school directly challenged caste-based and gender-based discrimination

It was founded purely as a social reform initiative, without colonial backing Despite facing severe social hostility including public harassment Savitribai Phule continued teaching, making this school a landmark moment in Indian social history.

Barasat Kalikrishna Girls’ High School, Kolkata (1847): An Earlier Institution Some historians also mention Barasat Kalikrishna Girls’ High School, established in 1847 in Kolkata, as one of the earliest institutions for girls’ education in India. However, this school primarily catered to aristocratic and elite families and did not provide broad access to girls from diverse social backgrounds. Because of its limited reach and social exclusivity, it is not universally recognised as the first girls’ school for women’s education in India, though it remains an important early example of female schooling. Bethune School, Kolkata (1849): The Oldest Formally Recognised Girls’ School Established in 1849 as the Calcutta Female School, Bethune School in Kolkata is officially regarded as the oldest recognised girls’ school in India. It was founded by John Elliot Drinkwater Bethune, with strong support from Ishwar Chandra Vidyasagar.

Why Bethune School Holds Official Recognition? It received structured institutional and administrative support

It followed a formal curriculum and schooling system

It later became the foundation for Bethune College (1879), Asia’s first women’s college Bethune School played a crucial role in normalising girls’ education and influencing education policy during the colonial period. Why There Is Confusion About the Oldest Girls’ School in India? The debate exists because different institutions meet different historical criteria: First girls’ school by Indians: Bhide Wada School, Pune (1848)

Earliest elite girls’ institution: Barasat Kalikrishna Girls’ High School, Kolkata (1847)

Oldest officially recognised girls’ school: Bethune School, Kolkata (1849) Each of these institutions contributed uniquely to the growth of women’s education in India.