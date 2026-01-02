XAT 2026: Important Things to Carry to the Exam Centre (Full Checklist)

XAT 2026 is just a few days away. Aspirants should keep all the necessary documents and essentials ready in advance. It is mandatory to bring the XAT admit card and a valid ID proof to the XAT exam centre. You have spent months preparing and taking mocks for this test. So, you should be very careful on the exam day. Even small things can create big problems. Forgetting any key document is one of them. It may restrict you from entering the exam hall. So, verify everything before leaving. To help, we have shared below the list of important things to carry to the exam centre.

XAT 2026 Important Things to Carry to the Exam Centre

It is mandatory to bring all the necessary documents to the XAT exam centre. If you fail to submit any of them, you will not be allowed to take the exam. Knowing what to carry on the exam day can reduce your stress. It will help you avoid rushing at the last minute. Take a look at things to carry to the exam centre: