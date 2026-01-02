XAT 2026: Important Things to Carry to the Exam Centre (Full Checklist)

XAT 2026 is just a few days away. Aspirants should keep all the necessary documents and essentials ready in advance. It is mandatory to bring the XAT admit card and a valid ID proof to the XAT exam centre. You have spent months preparing and taking mocks for this test. So, you should be very careful on the exam day. Even small things can create big problems. Forgetting any key document is one of them. It may restrict you from entering the exam hall. So, verify everything before leaving. To help, we have shared below the list of important things to carry to the exam centre.
XAT 2026 Important Things to Carry to the Exam Centre
It is mandatory to bring all the necessary documents to the XAT exam centre. If you fail to submit any of them, you will not be allowed to take the exam. Knowing what to carry on the exam day can reduce your stress. It will help you avoid rushing at the last minute. Take a look at things to carry to the exam centre:
|
XAT Admit Card
|
You must bring a hard copy of your XAT admit card. You can download it from the official portal. Take the 2-3 printouts of the same. Make sure all the details in your admit card are correct.
|
Photo ID Proof
|
Keep your valid Photo ID proof ready. It is one of the mandatory documents to appear in the XAT exam. This can be your voter ID, Aadhar card, passport, driving license or PAN card. These are used to verify your identity.
|
Passport Size Photograph
|
You must bring your latest passport-size photos. These photos must be the same as the ones provided in your XAT applications.
|
Name Change Document
|
If your ID and admit card have different names, bring the proof of your official name change. This can help you complete verification formalities smoothly.
XAT 2026 Additional Things to Carry to the Exam Centre
Besides your documents and photos, you should also have other essentials. This ensures you have a smooth exam experience. The list of additional things to carry to the XAT exam hall is:
|
Transparent blue or black ballpoint pen
|
A simple pen to do rough work in the exam.
|
Transparent water bottle
|
You may carry a transparent bottle without a label. Just make sure it’s permitted inside the exam hall.
XAT 2025 Exam Day Dress Code
The XAT 2025 exam day dress code focuses on comfort and practicality while adhering to the formality level. Thus, aspirants must choose comfortable clothing and footwear that helps them stay focused and avoid anything that can violate exam guidelines. Check the important instructions about the XAT exam day dress code below:
-
Avoid wearing caps, hoodies, headgear, jackets, jewellery, metal accessories, high boots, clothing with pockets, and shoes.
-
It is recommended to wear plain pullovers, socks, sweaters, or cardigans without pockets for comfort.
-
To ensure accurate biometric identification, avoid tattoos or henna on your palms and opt for simple hairstyles.
Things You Should Not Carry to the XAT Exam Centre
Certain things are not allowed in the XAT exam hall. If you are found with any of the following items, you may face disqualification from the test.
-
Mobile Phones
-
Chits or Printed Notes
-
Calculators
-
Bags, Purses, and Wallets
-
Smartwatches/Wearable Devices
-
Jewellery or Accessories
-
Books, Diaries, or Notebooks
-
Food and Drinks
-
Electronic Gadgets, etc
