XAT 2026 Exam Centres; Check State-wise Test Cities List

XAT Exam Centres 2026: The Xavier School of Management (XLRI), Jamshedpur, will conduct the Xavier Aptitude Test (XAT) 2026 on January 04. The XLRI conducts the XAT on behalf of XAMI to select the most suitable students for management education. XAT, one of the oldest competitive examinations in the country, has consistently evolved with cutting-edge testing methodologies. XAT scores are utilised by over 250+ institutes for admissions. This year, the exam will be conducted at more than 100 designated test cities spread across the country. In this article, we will see the complete list of XAT 2026 Exam Centres here, along with the cities and states' names.
XAT Exam Centres 2026
Along with the official information bulletin, XLRI, Jamshedpur, releases details and information regarding the XAT Exam Centres. The notification for the XAT 2026 exam has already been released. You can visit the official website to check the XAT 2026 exam cities.
XAT 2026 Exam Dates
Prospective candidates should keep track of the important dates to ensure they don't miss any deadlines. According to the official notification, the XAT exam for 2026 is set to take place on January 5, 2026. Below, you can find all the important dates for the XAT 2026 exam.
|
XAT Events
|
XAT 2026 Dates
|
XAT 2026 admit card date
|
December, 25 2025
|
XAT 2026 exam date
|
January 4, 2026
|
Response sheet of XAT 2026
|
Second week of January 2026 (Tentative)
|
XAT 2026 result date
|
Last week of January 2026 (Tentative)
XAT 2026 Exam Centre List
The XAT 2026 exam will be held across various cities listed in the table below. During the application process, candidates must choose two cities based on their permanent or current address. The exam authority will try to assign the examination city according to the preferences indicated in the online application form. However, due to administrative or logistical constraints, a different city may be assigned. Here is the state-wise list of XAT Exam Centres for 2026.
|
List of XAT 2026 Exam Centres
|
State
|
City
|
Andhra Pradesh
|
|
Arunachal Pradesh
|
|
Assam
|
|
Bihar
|
|
Chhattisgarh
|
|
Delhi/NCR (Haryana, UP)
|
|
Goa
|
|
Gujarat
|
|
Haryana
|
|
Himachal Pradesh
|
|
Jammu and Kashmir
|
|
Jharkhand
|
|
Karnataka
|
|
Kerala
|
|
Madhya Pradesh
|
|
Maharashtra
|
|
Meghalaya
|
|
Odisha
|
|
Punjab
|
|
Rajasthan
|
|
Tamil Nadu
|
|
Telangana
|
|
Uttar Pradesh
|
|
Uttarakhand
|
|
West Bengal
|
Key Points About XAT Exam Centres Selection
Below are some important considerations to keep in mind when selecting the XAT exam centre in the application form.
-
The candidate will have the opportunity to select two cities from the provided list for the XAT exam.
-
Prioritise your preferred XAT exam cities in order of choice.
-
If the seats at the XAT 2026 exam centre in your first-choice city are full, you will be assigned a centre in your second-choice city.
-
The examination authority reserves the right to change or cancel any XAT examination centre.
-
The exam-conducting authority takes the final decision on the allotment of XAT exam centres.
-
No change request will be entertained after the release of the XAT 2026 admit card.
