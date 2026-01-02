Diamonds have been among the most treasured gemstones on Earth for a long time. They come in many types, such as white, yellow, blue, pink, and even green. They are very famously known and cherished as a part of jewellery. While others are extremely rare, expensive, and almost impossible to find. Do you know that these rare diamonds stand out because of their colour, size, and unique history? In this article, we have covered the top 5 rarest diamonds in the world and what makes them so extraordinary. List of Top 5 Rarest Diamonds in the World The table below highlights the top five rarest diamonds in the world. You will learn about their unusual colours and sizes, carats and fascinating stories behind them. Here is an overview of the same: Rank Diamond Name Colour Carat Origin Notable Fact 1 Moussaieff Red Red 5.11 Brazil Largest known natural red diamond 2 Pink Star Pink 59.60 South Africa Sold for $71.2 million at auction 3 Hope Diamond Blue 45.52 India Smithsonian’s most famous blue diamond 4 Oppenheimer Blue Blue 14.62 South Africa The most expensive blue diamond was sold 5 Cullinan Diamond Colourless 3,106 (rough) South Africa Largest rough diamond ever found

Source: Expert research and Data on rare diamonds from the Gemological Institute of America (GIA), American Gem Society (AGS), Gem‑A, and verified auction records. Here are the top 3 rare diamonds you must know about: 1. Moussaieff Red Diamond The Moussaieff Red is the rarest coloured diamond in the world. Colour: Red

Carat: 5.11

Origin: Brazil

Rarity: Only a few natural red diamonds exist over 0.5 carats

Value: Estimated $8 million+ It's brilliant, trilliant cut and internal flawless clarity make it unique. The colour comes from a rare atomic distortion in the crystal lattice. Check Out: Which city is Known as the Diamond Capital of India? 2. Pink Star Diamond The Pink Star is the most expensive pink diamond ever sold at auction. Colour: Pink

Carat: 59.60

Origin: South Africa

Value: $71.2 million (2017 auction)

Notable: Fancy Vivid Pink and internally flawless

Its size, colour intensity, and clarity make it one of the most spectacular diamonds in the world. 3. Hope Diamond Famous for its deep blue hue and mysterious history. Colour: Blue

Carat: 45.52

Origin: India

Value: $200–250 million estimated

History: Housed at the Smithsonian; legends of a curse The boron content gives it the unique blue colour. Its history spans royalty and museums. What are the Rarest Diamond Colours? The rarest diamond colour is Red, with fewer than 30 natural red diamonds over 0.5 carats known to exist. This rarity happens because the diamond’s crystal structure forms in an unusual way. Other rare types include: Blue Diamonds are coloured by boron and exceptionally scarce.

Pink Diamonds are primarily from Australia’s Argyle mine , now closed.

Type IIa Diamonds are chemically pure, like the famous Koh-i-Noor.