HP TET Result 2025
Focus
Quick Links

List of Top 5 Rarest Diamonds in the World, #No.2 Will Surprise You!

By Manvi Upadhyaya
Jan 2, 2026, 16:48 IST

Discover the top 5 rarest diamonds in the world. Learn what makes these gemstones so unique, valuable, and extraordinary, from the legendary Red Diamonds to the Cullinan Diamond.

Add as a preferred source on Google
Join us
Rarest Diamonds in the World!
Rarest Diamonds in the World!

Diamonds have been among the most treasured gemstones on Earth for a long time. They come in many types, such as white, yellow, blue, pink, and even green. They are very famously known and cherished as a part of jewellery. While others are extremely rare, expensive, and almost impossible to find. 

The rarest diamond colour is Red, with fewer than 30 natural red diamonds over 0.5 carats.

Do you know that these rare diamonds stand out because of their colour, size, and unique history? In this article, we have covered the top 5 rarest diamonds in the world and what makes them so extraordinary.

List of Top 5 Rarest Diamonds in the World 

The table below highlights the top five rarest diamonds in the world. You will learn about their unusual colours and sizes, carats and fascinating stories behind them. Here is an overview of the same: 

Rank

Diamond Name

Colour

Carat

Origin

Notable Fact

1

Moussaieff Red

Red

5.11

Brazil

Largest known natural red diamond

2

Pink Star

Pink

59.60

South Africa

Sold for $71.2 million at auction

3

Hope Diamond

Blue

45.52

India

Smithsonian’s most famous blue diamond

4

Oppenheimer Blue

Blue

14.62

South Africa

The most expensive blue diamond was sold

5

Cullinan Diamond

Colourless

3,106 (rough)

South Africa

Largest rough diamond ever found

Source: Expert research and Data on rare diamonds from the Gemological Institute of America (GIA), American Gem Society (AGS), Gem‑A, and verified auction records.

Top 5 Rarest Diamonds of the World The rarest diamond colour is Red, with fewer than 30 natural red diamonds over 0.5 carats known to exist.

Here are the top 3 rare diamonds you must know about

1. Moussaieff Red Diamond

The Moussaieff Red is the rarest coloured diamond in the world.

  • Colour: Red

  • Carat: 5.11

  • Origin: Brazil

  • Rarity: Only a few natural red diamonds exist over 0.5 carats

  • Value: Estimated $8 million+

It's brilliant, trilliant cut and internal flawless clarity make it unique. The colour comes from a rare atomic distortion in the crystal lattice.

Check Out: Which city is Known as the Diamond Capital of India?

2. Pink Star Diamond

The Pink Star is the most expensive pink diamond ever sold at auction.

  • Colour: Pink

  • Carat: 59.60

  • Origin: South Africa

  • Value: $71.2 million (2017 auction)

  • Notable: Fancy Vivid Pink and internally flawless

Its size, colour intensity, and clarity make it one of the most spectacular diamonds in the world.

3. Hope Diamond

Famous for its deep blue hue and mysterious history.

  • Colour: Blue

  • Carat: 45.52

  • Origin: India

  • Value: $200–250 million estimated

  • History: Housed at the Smithsonian; legends of a curse

The boron content gives it the unique blue colour. Its history spans royalty and museums.

What are the Rarest Diamond Colours?

The rarest diamond colour is Red, with fewer than 30 natural red diamonds over 0.5 carats known to exist. This rarity happens because the diamond’s crystal structure forms in an unusual way. Other rare types include:

  • Blue Diamonds are coloured by boron and exceptionally scarce.

  • Pink Diamonds are primarily from Australia’s Argyle mine, now closed.

  • Type IIa Diamonds are chemically pure, like the famous Koh-i-Noor.

You may also like to read: Which Tree Is Known As The Miracle Tree?

Therefore, they are more than stones, and each gives a glimpse into where it was discovered.  They are nature’s masterpieces that combine beauty, rarity, and history. With its unique features, they stand apart from millions of other diamonds worldwide.

Manvi Upadhyaya
Manvi Upadhyaya

Content Writer

    Manvi Upadhyaya is an experienced content writer who is passionate about creating authentic content by delivering credible facts to people. She holds a degree in Journalism and Mass Communication and is fond of art, languages, culture, and education. She has been a published co-author and compiler for many anthology book projects. She creates educational and informative content for international audiences. You can reach out to her at manvi.upadhyaya@jagrannewmedia.com

    ... Read More

    Latest Stories

    Get here current GK and GK quiz questions in English and Hindi for India, World, Sports and Competitive exam preparation. Download the Jagran Josh Current Affairs App.

    Trending

    Popular Searches

    Latest Education News