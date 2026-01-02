Diamonds have been among the most treasured gemstones on Earth for a long time. They come in many types, such as white, yellow, blue, pink, and even green. They are very famously known and cherished as a part of jewellery. While others are extremely rare, expensive, and almost impossible to find.
Do you know that these rare diamonds stand out because of their colour, size, and unique history? In this article, we have covered the top 5 rarest diamonds in the world and what makes them so extraordinary.
List of Top 5 Rarest Diamonds in the World
The table below highlights the top five rarest diamonds in the world. You will learn about their unusual colours and sizes, carats and fascinating stories behind them. Here is an overview of the same:
|
Rank
|
Diamond Name
|
Colour
|
Carat
|
Origin
|
Notable Fact
|
1
|
Moussaieff Red
|
Red
|
5.11
|
Brazil
|
Largest known natural red diamond
|
2
|
Pink Star
|
Pink
|
59.60
|
South Africa
|
Sold for $71.2 million at auction
|
3
|
Hope Diamond
|
Blue
|
45.52
|
India
|
Smithsonian’s most famous blue diamond
|
4
|
Oppenheimer Blue
|
Blue
|
14.62
|
South Africa
|
The most expensive blue diamond was sold
|
5
|
Cullinan Diamond
|
Colourless
|
3,106 (rough)
|
South Africa
|
Largest rough diamond ever found
Here are the top 3 rare diamonds you must know about:
1. Moussaieff Red Diamond
The Moussaieff Red is the rarest coloured diamond in the world.
-
Colour: Red
-
Carat: 5.11
-
Origin: Brazil
-
Rarity: Only a few natural red diamonds exist over 0.5 carats
-
Value: Estimated $8 million+
It's brilliant, trilliant cut and internal flawless clarity make it unique. The colour comes from a rare atomic distortion in the crystal lattice.
2. Pink Star Diamond
The Pink Star is the most expensive pink diamond ever sold at auction.
-
Colour: Pink
-
Carat: 59.60
-
Origin: South Africa
-
Value: $71.2 million (2017 auction)
-
Notable: Fancy Vivid Pink and internally flawless
Its size, colour intensity, and clarity make it one of the most spectacular diamonds in the world.
3. Hope Diamond
Famous for its deep blue hue and mysterious history.
-
Colour: Blue
-
Carat: 45.52
-
Origin: India
-
Value: $200–250 million estimated
-
History: Housed at the Smithsonian; legends of a curse
The boron content gives it the unique blue colour. Its history spans royalty and museums.
What are the Rarest Diamond Colours?
The rarest diamond colour is Red, with fewer than 30 natural red diamonds over 0.5 carats known to exist. This rarity happens because the diamond’s crystal structure forms in an unusual way. Other rare types include:
-
Blue Diamonds are coloured by boron and exceptionally scarce.
-
Pink Diamonds are primarily from Australia’s Argyle mine, now closed.
-
Type IIa Diamonds are chemically pure, like the famous Koh-i-Noor.
Therefore, they are more than stones, and each gives a glimpse into where it was discovered. They are nature’s masterpieces that combine beauty, rarity, and history. With its unique features, they stand apart from millions of other diamonds worldwide.
