XAT 2026 Timings & Exam Day Guidelines: Complete Checklist for Test Day

XAT 2026 is all set to be conducted on January 04, 2026. It will be conducted in a single session across various exam centres in the country. You should stay familiar with the XAT exam timings and guidelines. It will help you maintain decorum and ensure a smooth exam experience. You should reach the test centre at least 45 minutes before the reporting time. Bring your admit card and ID proof to appear in the test. You should not carry any prohibited items to the exam hall. The more you sort out these small things beforehand, the calmer you will feel on exam day. Read ahead for the full XAT exam day checklist so you don’t forget anything crucial.

XAT 2026: Important Things to Carry to the Exam Centre (Full Checklist)

XAT 2026 Exam Timings

The XAT 2026 exam will be held in a single session. The exam duration will be 180 minutes. Candidates should be aware of their exam slots and exam centre address to avoid rushing at the last moment. They can find all these details on their respective XAT Admit Card 2026. We have shared below the XAT shift timings along with the reporting time and gate closing time.