XAT 2026 Timings & Exam Day Guidelines: Complete Checklist for Test Day

XAT 2026 is all set to be conducted on January 04, 2026. It will be conducted in a single session across various exam centres in the country. You should stay familiar with the XAT exam timings and guidelines. It will help you maintain decorum and ensure a smooth exam experience. You should reach the test centre at least 45 minutes before the reporting time. Bring your admit card and ID proof to appear in the test. You should not carry any prohibited items to the exam hall. The more you sort out these small things beforehand, the calmer you will feel on exam day. Read ahead for the full XAT exam day checklist so you don’t forget anything crucial.
XAT 2026: Important Things to Carry to the Exam Centre (Full Checklist)
XAT 2026 Exam Timings
The XAT 2026 exam will be held in a single session. The exam duration will be 180 minutes. Candidates should be aware of their exam slots and exam centre address to avoid rushing at the last moment. They can find all these details on their respective XAT Admit Card 2026. We have shared below the XAT shift timings along with the reporting time and gate closing time.
|
XAT 2025 Start Time
|
2:00 PM
|
XAT 2025 End Time
|
5:00 PM
|
Reporting Time
|
12:30 PM
|
Gate Closing Time
|
1:50 PM
XAT 2026 Exam Day Guidelines
The XAT 2026 exam covers three sections: Verbal Ability and Logical Reasoning (VALR), Decision Making (DM), Quantitative Aptitude and Data Interpretation (QADI), General Knowledge (GK). You should follow all the XAT exam day guidelines to keep things smooth. For example, you should check the reporting time and plan your travel accordingly. You should carry all the things required in the exam centre. Double-check everything before leaving. This will help you complete your identity verification formalities with ease. Below are the XAT 2026 exam day guidelines for reference purposes:
-
Reach the test centre 40-45 minutes before reporting time. No late entry is allowed after the gates are closed.
-
Bring the hard copy of your admit card to the exam centre. Make sure all the details are correct and visible.
-
Carry a valid Photo ID and keep its 1-2 copies. It can be your Aadhar Card, PAN Card, Voter ID, driving licence, etc.
-
Bring recent passport-size photos. Make sure it matches the one you used in your XAT form.
-
Avoid bringing any prohibited items to the XAT exam centre. It includes electronic devices, books, mobiles, jewellery, etc. If you are found with these items inside the exam hall, your candidature shall be cancelled.
-
Follow the XAT exam dress code to avoid any issues. Wear simple and comfortable clothes.
-
Do not engage in any unethical practices during the exam. If you are caught cheating, you will be disqualified immediately.
-
You cannot leave the exam hall without permission.
