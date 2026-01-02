Karnataka 2nd PUC Accountancy Model Question Papers 2025-26, Download PDF

HP TET Result 2025
The Karnataka 2nd PUC Accountancy Model Question Paper 2025–2026 is a high-value preparatory tool that aligns with the updated DPUE examination pattern. It focuses on core accounting principles across ten units, giving special emphasis to Dissolution of Partnership and Retirement of a Partner, which carry the highest weightage. Through solving these papers, students can master the step-marking system, refine their ledger-posting skills, and develop a strategic approach to completing the paper within the allotted three hours.

The Karnataka 2nd PUC Accountancy Model Question Paper 2025–2026 is an essential study resource for students aiming to master the complexities of financial recording and partnership accounting. As the board examination approaches, students are advised to transition from theoretical reading to active problem-solving, focusing on ledger preparation and balance sheet accuracy. This model paper acts as a comprehensive roadmap, allowing students to bridge the gap between classroom exercises and the specific analytical requirements of the final board exam.

This model paper is meticulously structured according to the latest syllabus and blueprint prescribed by the Department of Pre-University Education (DPUE), Karnataka. It provides a clear view of the marking scheme, highlighting high-weightage topics such as Partnership Accounts (Admission, Retirement, and Dissolution), Accounting for Share Capital, and the Analysis of Financial Statements. 

Karnataka 2nd PUC Accountancy 2026: Key Highlights

Events

Details

Exam Name

Karnataka 2nd PUC Examination 2025–2026

Subject

Accountancy

Class

2nd PUC

Conducting Authority

Department of Pre-University Education (DPUE), Karnataka

Academic Session

2025–2026

Theory Marks

80

Exam Duration

3 Hours

Total Sections

5 (Section: A,B,C,D  & E)

Type of Paper

Model Question Paper

Availability

Online (PDF format)

Official Website

dpue-exam.karnataka.gov.in

Karnataka 2nd PUC Accountancy Model Question Paper 2025-26 PDF

Check the following table to download the Karnataka 2nd PUC Accountancy Model Question Paper 2025-26 PDF:

Papers

Download PDF

Paper I

Download PDF

Paper II

Download PDF

Paper III

Download PDF

How to Download Karnataka 2nd PUC Accountancy Model Question Paper 2025-26

Students can follow the given below steps to download the Karnataka 2nd PUC Accountancy Model Question Paper 2025-26 PDF:

Step 1: Go to the official website at dpue-exam.karnataka.gov.in.

Step 2: Scroll down, click on the 2025 - 26 II PUC SUBJECT-WISE MODEL QUESTION PAPERS.

Step 3: Now, click on the Karnataka II PUC Accountancy Model Question Paper 2025-26 PDF link.

Step 4: Download the PDF and save it for practice for the exam.

The Karnataka 2nd PUC Accountancy Model Question Paper 2025–2026 is an indispensable tool for mastering the exam pattern and improving problem-solving precision. By practicing these papers, students can build the confidence and speed required to excel in their final board examinations.

