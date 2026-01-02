Karnataka 2nd PUC Accountancy Model Question Papers 2025-26, Download PDF

The Karnataka 2nd PUC Accountancy Model Question Paper 2025–2026 is an essential study resource for students aiming to master the complexities of financial recording and partnership accounting. As the board examination approaches, students are advised to transition from theoretical reading to active problem-solving, focusing on ledger preparation and balance sheet accuracy. This model paper acts as a comprehensive roadmap, allowing students to bridge the gap between classroom exercises and the specific analytical requirements of the final board exam. This model paper is meticulously structured according to the latest syllabus and blueprint prescribed by the Department of Pre-University Education (DPUE), Karnataka. It provides a clear view of the marking scheme, highlighting high-weightage topics such as Partnership Accounts (Admission, Retirement, and Dissolution), Accounting for Share Capital, and the Analysis of Financial Statements.

Karnataka 2nd PUC Accountancy 2026: Key Highlights Events Details Exam Name Karnataka 2nd PUC Examination 2025–2026 Subject Accountancy Class 2nd PUC Conducting Authority Department of Pre-University Education (DPUE), Karnataka Academic Session 2025–2026 Theory Marks 80 Exam Duration 3 Hours Total Sections 5 (Section: A,B,C,D & E) Type of Paper Model Question Paper Availability Online (PDF format) Official Website dpue-exam.karnataka.gov.in Karnataka 2nd PUC Accountancy Model Question Paper 2025-26 PDF Check the following table to download the Karnataka 2nd PUC Accountancy Model Question Paper 2025-26 PDF: Papers Download PDF Paper I Download PDF Paper II Download PDF Paper III Download PDF