Top 25+ School Vocabulary Words in German with English Translation for Students

School Vocabulary Words in German for Students: If you want to learn the German language and also speak it in your daily life to build your confidence, then don’t worry, as we have got you covered. Knowledge of basic school vocabulary is essential. In this article, we will help you understand classroom conversations, textbooks, and teacher instructions in the German language. So, what are you waiting for? This article will provide you with easy and commonly used German words related to school, along with their English translations in a simple table format. Let’s start!
Why Students Should Learn German Vocabulary?
Learning German Vocabulary helps students understand the basic instructions of the classroom.
They are useful for daily conversations if you have the zeal to learn them. This can help you a lot if your dream destination to make your career is Germany.
Learning German also improves your vocabulary.
It is also helpful for CBSE/ICSE or IB students who have opted for German as a foreign language.
Common School Vocabulary in German (With English Translation)
Students can check the table here for common school vocabulary in German with easy English translations
|
German Word
|
English Meaning
|
Pronunciation
|
die Schule
|
the school
|
dee SHOO-luh
|
das Klassenzimmer
|
the classroom
|
dahs KLAH-senz-tsim-mer
|
der Lehrer
|
the teacher (male)
|
dayr LAYR-er
|
die Lehrerin
|
the teacher (female)
|
dee LAYR-er-in
|
der Schüler
|
the student (male)
|
dayr SHOO-luh
|
die Schülerin
|
the student (female)
|
dee SHOO-ler-in
|
das Buch
|
the book
|
dahs BOOCH (like Scottish 'loch')
|
der Stift
|
the pen
|
dayr SHTIFT
|
der Bleistift
|
the pencil
|
dayr BLY-shtift
|
das Heft
|
the notebook
|
dahs HEFT
|
die Tafel
|
the blackboard
|
dee TAH-fel
|
der Radiergummi
|
the eraser
|
dayr rah-DEER-goo-mee
|
das Lineal
|
the ruler
|
dahs lin-ay-AHL
|
der Rucksack
|
the backpack
|
dayr ROOK-zahk
|
die Hausaufgaben
|
the homework
|
dee HOWS-owf-gah-ben
|
der Stundenplan
|
the timetable
|
dayr SHTOON-den-plahn
|
das Fach
|
the subject
|
dahs FAHKH (soft ‘ch’ like in Bach)
|
die Pause
|
the break/recess
|
dee POW-zuh
|
die Prüfung
|
the exam/test
|
dee PROO-foong
|
der Computerraum
|
the computer lab
|
dayr kom-POO-ter-roum
|
das Wörterbuch
|
the dictionary
|
dahs VER-ter-bookh
|
der Kugelschreiber
|
the ballpoint pen
|
dayr KOO-gel-shry-ber
|
der Schulbus
|
the school bus
|
dayr SHOOL-boos
|
die Schuluniform
|
the school uniform
|
dee SHOOL-oo-nee-form
|
die Bibliothek
|
the library
|
dee BEE-blee-oh-tek
Last-Minute Tips To Learn German Vocabulary Faster
-
Try to make flashcards with German written on one side and English on the other.
-
Practise speaking words aloud in front of the mirror.
-
Watch German cartoons with subtitles. Many apps are available to watch videos.
-
Revise the words every week to strengthen your vocabulary.
-
Try to make German sentences with different words.
