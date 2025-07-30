RRB NTPC UG City Intimation Slip 2025 OUT
Focus
Quick Links

Top 25+ School Vocabulary Words in German with English Translation for Students

School Vocabulary Words in German: Learning basic German school vocabulary is best for beginners who are eager to use it in their everyday lives. Students can practise them regularly to get the confidence to speak them.

ByAkshita Jolly
Jul 30, 2025, 11:42 IST
School Vocabulary Words in German with English Translation for Students
School Vocabulary Words in German with English Translation for Students

School Vocabulary Words in German for Students: If you want to learn the German language and also speak it in your daily life to build your confidence, then don’t worry, as we have got you covered. Knowledge of basic school vocabulary is essential. In this article, we will help you understand classroom conversations, textbooks, and teacher instructions in the German language. So, what are you waiting for? This article will provide you with easy and commonly used German words related to school, along with their English translations in a simple table format. Let’s start! 

Why Students Should Learn German Vocabulary?

  • Learning German Vocabulary helps students understand the basic instructions of the classroom. 

  • They are useful for daily conversations if you have the zeal to learn them. This can help you a lot if your dream destination to make your career is Germany. 

  • Learning German also improves your vocabulary. 

  • It is also helpful for CBSE/ICSE or IB students who have opted for German as a foreign language.

Common School Vocabulary in German (With English Translation)

Students can check the table here for common school vocabulary in German with easy English translations

German Word

English Meaning

Pronunciation

die Schule

the school

dee SHOO-luh

das Klassenzimmer

the classroom

dahs KLAH-senz-tsim-mer

der Lehrer

the teacher (male)

dayr LAYR-er

die Lehrerin

the teacher (female)

dee LAYR-er-in

der Schüler

the student (male)

dayr SHOO-luh

die Schülerin

the student (female)

dee SHOO-ler-in

das Buch

the book

dahs BOOCH (like Scottish 'loch')

der Stift

the pen

dayr SHTIFT

der Bleistift

the pencil

dayr BLY-shtift

das Heft

the notebook

dahs HEFT

die Tafel

the blackboard

dee TAH-fel

der Radiergummi

the eraser

dayr rah-DEER-goo-mee

das Lineal

the ruler

dahs lin-ay-AHL

der Rucksack

the backpack

dayr ROOK-zahk

die Hausaufgaben

the homework

dee HOWS-owf-gah-ben

der Stundenplan

the timetable

dayr SHTOON-den-plahn

das Fach

the subject

dahs FAHKH (soft ‘ch’ like in Bach)

die Pause

the break/recess

dee POW-zuh

die Prüfung

the exam/test

dee PROO-foong

der Computerraum

the computer lab

dayr kom-POO-ter-roum

das Wörterbuch

the dictionary

dahs VER-ter-bookh

der Kugelschreiber

the ballpoint pen

dayr KOO-gel-shry-ber

der Schulbus

the school bus

dayr SHOOL-boos

die Schuluniform

the school uniform

dee SHOOL-oo-nee-form

die Bibliothek

the library

dee BEE-blee-oh-tek

Last-Minute Tips To Learn German Vocabulary Faster

  • Try to make flashcards with German written on one side and English on the other. 

  • Practise speaking words aloud in front of the mirror. 

  • Watch German cartoons with subtitles. Many apps are available to watch videos. 

  • Revise the words every week to strengthen your vocabulary. 

  • Try to make German sentences with different words. 

Other Related Links

German Alphabet and Common Greetings

German Days, Months, and Numbers for Kids

German Sentence Formation for Beginners

25 daily German conversation and dialogues PDF

Akshita Jolly
Akshita Jolly

Content Writer

Akshita Jolly is a multimedia professional specialising in education, entertainment, fashion, health, and lifestyle news. Holding a degree in Journalism and Mass Communication, she has contributed to renowned media organisations, including the Press Trust of India. She currently serves as Executive – Editorial at Jagran New Media, where she writes, edits, and manages content for the School and News sections of the Jagran Josh (English) portal. She also creates engaging and informative videos for the Jagran Josh YouTube platform, helping to make educational content more accessible and dynamic. Her work has contributed to reaching over 10 million monthly users, reflecting both the impact and scale of her content. For inquiries, she can be reached at akshitajolly@jagrannewmedia.com.
... Read More

Latest Stories

Get here latest School, CBSE and Govt Jobs notification and articles in English and Hindi for Sarkari Naukari, Sarkari Result and Exam Preparation. Empower your learning journey with Jagran Josh App - Your trusted guide for exams, career, and knowledge! Download Now

Trending

Popular Searches

Latest Education News