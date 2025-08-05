Synonyms and Antonyms List A to Z with Hindi Meaning

Synonyms and Antonyms List A to Z: Want to delve into the world of synonyms and antonyms that will help you for your future competitive exams? Don't worry, as we have got you covered. Read this article to get the list of different words along with their synonyms and antonyms. This guide is perfect for students of all classes, especially those preparing for government exams or Olympiads.

What are Synonyms and Antonyms?

Synonyms : Words that have the same or similar meanings are known as Synonyms.

Antonyms: Words that have opposite meanings are known as Antonyms.

Synonyms and Antonyms List from A to Z (with Hindi Meaning)

Students can check here the synonyms and antonyms list from A to Z with hindi meaning: