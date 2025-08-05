CBSE 10th Compartment Result 2025 OUT
Synonyms and Antonyms List A to Z with Hindi Meaning

Synonyms and Antonyms: Learning synonyms and antonyms can help students improve their vocabulary and also boost their confidence. This way, they will be able to learn English in a better way.

Synonyms and Antonyms List A to Z: Want to delve into the world of synonyms and antonyms that will help you for your future competitive exams? Don't worry, as we have got you covered. Read this article to get the list of different words along with their synonyms and antonyms. This guide is perfect for students of all classes, especially those preparing for government exams or Olympiads. 

What are Synonyms and Antonyms?

  • Synonyms: Words that have the same or similar meanings are known as Synonyms. 

  • Antonyms: Words that have opposite meanings are known as Antonyms. 

Synonyms and Antonyms List from A to Z (with Hindi Meaning)

Students can check here the synonyms and antonyms list from A to Z with hindi meaning: 

Alphabet

Word

Synonym

Antonym

Hindi Meaning

A

Angry

Mad, Furious

Calm, Peaceful

क्रोधित

B

Brave

Courageous, Bold

Coward, Fearful

बहादुर

C

Clever

Smart, Intelligent

Stupid, Foolish

चालाक

D

Difficult

Hard, Tough

Easy, Simple

कठिन

E

Empty

Vacant, Hollow

Full, Filled

खाली

F

Fast

Quick, Speedy

Slow, Sluggish

तेज़

G

Generous

Kind, Giving

Selfish, Greedy

उदार

H

Honest

Truthful, Sincere

Dishonest, Liar

ईमानदार

I

Innocent

Pure, Harmless

Guilty, Wicked

मासूम

J

Joyful

Cheerful, Happy

Sad, Gloomy

खुश

K

Kind

Gentle, Caring

Cruel, Harsh

दयालु

L

Lazy

Idle, Inactive

Active, Energetic

आलसी

M

Mighty

Strong, Powerful

Weak, Feeble

शक्तिशाली

N

Neat

Tidy, Clean

Messy, Untidy

साफ-सुथरा

O

Obedient

Loyal, Dutiful

Disobedient

आज्ञाकारी

P

Polite

Courteous, Gentle

Rude, Impolite

विनम्र

Q

Quick

Fast, Rapid

Slow, Delayed

तेज़

R

Rich

Wealthy, Affluent

Poor, Needy

अमीर

S

Strong

Tough, Powerful

Weak, Fragile

मज़बूत

T

TRUE

Correct, Right

False, Wrong

सत्य

U

Useful

Helpful, Valuable

Useless, Worthless

उपयोगी

V

Vast

Huge, Enormous

Small, Tiny

विशाल

W

Wise

Intelligent, Smart

Foolish, Silly

बुद्धिमान

X

Xenial*

Friendly, Hospitable

Rude, Unfriendly

मेहमाननवाज़ (rare)

Y

Young

Youthful, Fresh

Old, Aged

युवा

Z

Zealous

Enthusiastic, Eager

Dull, Uninterested

उत्साही

Note: "Xenial" is a rarely used word that means hospitable. It is included here for X representation.

How can this table help Students?

  • This table can help the students improve their vocabulary. 

  • Synonyms and antonyms can be useful for students preparing for competitive exams. 

  • Learning about these words can also help in understanding the context of the word used in the sentence and reading comprehension as well. 

  • Using these words can encourage the use of creative and varied vocabulary. 

Tips To Remember Synonyms and Antonyms

  • The easiest way to remember synonyms and antonyms is to make flashcards and then learn from them. 

  • Try to use each word in a sentence to remember better. 

  • Revise this table regularly for better results and understanding. We will be adding more words here, too. 

  • Students can use various quiz activities to learn these words better. 

