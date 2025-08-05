Synonyms and Antonyms List A to Z with Hindi Meaning

Synonyms and Antonyms List A to Z: Want to delve into the world of synonyms and antonyms that will help you for your future competitive exams? Don't worry, as we have got you covered. Read this article to get the list of different words along with their synonyms and antonyms. This guide is perfect for students of all classes, especially those preparing for government exams or Olympiads.
What are Synonyms and Antonyms?
-
Synonyms: Words that have the same or similar meanings are known as Synonyms.
-
Antonyms: Words that have opposite meanings are known as Antonyms.
Synonyms and Antonyms List from A to Z (with Hindi Meaning)
Students can check here the synonyms and antonyms list from A to Z with hindi meaning:
|
Alphabet
|
Word
|
Synonym
|
Antonym
|
Hindi Meaning
|
A
|
Angry
|
Mad, Furious
|
Calm, Peaceful
|
क्रोधित
|
B
|
Brave
|
Courageous, Bold
|
Coward, Fearful
|
बहादुर
|
C
|
Clever
|
Smart, Intelligent
|
Stupid, Foolish
|
चालाक
|
D
|
Difficult
|
Hard, Tough
|
Easy, Simple
|
कठिन
|
E
|
Empty
|
Vacant, Hollow
|
Full, Filled
|
खाली
|
F
|
Fast
|
Quick, Speedy
|
Slow, Sluggish
|
तेज़
|
G
|
Generous
|
Kind, Giving
|
Selfish, Greedy
|
उदार
|
H
|
Honest
|
Truthful, Sincere
|
Dishonest, Liar
|
ईमानदार
|
I
|
Innocent
|
Pure, Harmless
|
Guilty, Wicked
|
मासूम
|
J
|
Joyful
|
Cheerful, Happy
|
Sad, Gloomy
|
खुश
|
K
|
Kind
|
Gentle, Caring
|
Cruel, Harsh
|
दयालु
|
L
|
Lazy
|
Idle, Inactive
|
Active, Energetic
|
आलसी
|
M
|
Mighty
|
Strong, Powerful
|
Weak, Feeble
|
शक्तिशाली
|
N
|
Neat
|
Tidy, Clean
|
Messy, Untidy
|
साफ-सुथरा
|
O
|
Obedient
|
Loyal, Dutiful
|
Disobedient
|
आज्ञाकारी
|
P
|
Polite
|
Courteous, Gentle
|
Rude, Impolite
|
विनम्र
|
Q
|
Quick
|
Fast, Rapid
|
Slow, Delayed
|
तेज़
|
R
|
Rich
|
Wealthy, Affluent
|
Poor, Needy
|
अमीर
|
S
|
Strong
|
Tough, Powerful
|
Weak, Fragile
|
मज़बूत
|
T
|
TRUE
|
Correct, Right
|
False, Wrong
|
सत्य
|
U
|
Useful
|
Helpful, Valuable
|
Useless, Worthless
|
उपयोगी
|
V
|
Vast
|
Huge, Enormous
|
Small, Tiny
|
विशाल
|
W
|
Wise
|
Intelligent, Smart
|
Foolish, Silly
|
बुद्धिमान
|
X
|
Xenial*
|
Friendly, Hospitable
|
Rude, Unfriendly
|
मेहमाननवाज़ (rare)
|
Y
|
Young
|
Youthful, Fresh
|
Old, Aged
|
युवा
|
Z
|
Zealous
|
Enthusiastic, Eager
|
Dull, Uninterested
|
उत्साही
Note: "Xenial" is a rarely used word that means hospitable. It is included here for X representation.
How can this table help Students?
-
This table can help the students improve their vocabulary.
-
Synonyms and antonyms can be useful for students preparing for competitive exams.
-
Learning about these words can also help in understanding the context of the word used in the sentence and reading comprehension as well.
-
Using these words can encourage the use of creative and varied vocabulary.
Tips To Remember Synonyms and Antonyms
-
The easiest way to remember synonyms and antonyms is to make flashcards and then learn from them.
-
Try to use each word in a sentence to remember better.
-
Revise this table regularly for better results and understanding. We will be adding more words here, too.
-
Students can use various quiz activities to learn these words better.
Comments
All Comments (0)
Join the conversation