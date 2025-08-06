This Day in History: What Happened Today in History – 06 August

Every day has a history attached to it, but what happened on August 6? It seems like just another date until you look closely.

On August 6, 1945, the United States dropped an atomic bomb named Little Boy on Hiroshima, Japan. Tens of thousands died instantly, and many more later from injuries and radiation.

In 1806, Emperor Francis II abdicated, marking the end of the Holy Roman Empire, which had endured for nearly a thousand years. In 1825, Bolivia declared its independence from Spain. In 1926, Gertrude Ederle became the first woman to swim across the English Channel.

In 1962, Jamaica gained independence from the United Kingdom. In 1965, U.S. President Johnson signed the Voting Rights Act, a landmark civil rights law.

In 1991, the World Wide Web was made publicly available and began to reshape life around the globe. We'll examine these events and explore how August 6 connects to history, science, politics, and more.