Haryana Board HBSE Class 11 Syllabus 2025-26 Released: Download Subject-Wise FREE PDF!

Haryana Board Class 11 Syllabus 2025-26 Released: Haryana Board of School Education (HBSE), established in 1969, is the authority which conducts the Public Examinations at Middle, Matric (Secondary or High School) and Senior Secondary School (Academic & Vocational) levels annually in the Indian state of Haryana through affiliated schools. All the government schools of the Department of School Education, Haryana, of the Government of Haryana are affiliated with HBSE. Since the board has released the class 11th syllabus for the academic year 2025-26, students can check the subject-wise syllabus PDF here. We have also laid down the course structure, marking scheme, and exam pattern for each subject in the links below. Students can find detailed information related to each subject in the table attached below.

Steps To Download the Official HBSE Class 11th Syllabus 2025-26? Though we have provided the subject-wise syllabus for the academic year 2025-26, students can check the steps on how to download the syllabus from the website: Go to the official website of HBSE, Haryana Board.

Visit the homepage and find the box named “Quick Links”.

Select the academic session 2025-2026 Curriculum 9th to 12th” option.

Click on the 11th class syllabus.

Students will be able to get the syllabus here. The board will soon release other study materials on the official website. All such important resources will be provided to you as soon as it gets released on the web portal of the Haryana Board. Stay tuned for all updates regarding HBSE Board Exams 2026.