Haryana Board HBSE Class 11 Syllabus 2025-26 Released: Download Subject-Wise FREE PDF!

HBSE Class 11 Syllabus 2025-26: The Haryana board has released the revised syllabus for class 11 for the academic year 2025-26. Students can check and download the subject-wise syllabus PDF for free here. Students must note that this syllabus is important for students to prepare effectively for the end-term exams to score well. 

ByAkshita Jolly
Aug 6, 2025, 18:43 IST
Haryana Board HBSE Class 11 Syllabus 2025-26 FREE PDF Download

Haryana Board Class 11 Syllabus 2025-26 Released:  Haryana Board of School Education (HBSE), established in 1969, is the authority which conducts the Public Examinations at Middle, Matric (Secondary or High School) and Senior Secondary School (Academic & Vocational) levels annually in the Indian state of Haryana through affiliated schools. All the government schools of the Department of School Education, Haryana, of the Government of Haryana are affiliated with HBSE. Since the board has released the class 11th syllabus for the academic year 2025-26, students can check the subject-wise syllabus PDF here.  

We have also laid down the course structure, marking scheme, and exam pattern for each subject in the links below. Students can find detailed information related to each subject in the table attached below. 

The syllabus will provide students with inputs related to the course content to be covered by students for the academic session 2025-26-2026, the marking scheme laid down by the board, the exam pattern to be followed in the annual exams, and the course structure set by the board. Also, find the process of downloading the BSEH Class 11 Syllabus from the official website.

HBSE Class 11 Syllabus 2025-26: Download Subject-Wise FREE PDF

Find the Haryana Board Class 11th Syllabus 2025-26 for all subjects here. Also, find the PDF download link by clicking on the link of the subjects, attached in the table below. 

HBSE Class 11 Biology Syllabus 2025-26

HBSE Class 11 Business Studies Syllabus 2025-26

HBSE Class 11 Chemistry Syllabus 2025-26

HBSE Class 11 Computer Science Syllabus 2025-26

HBSE Class 11 Economics Syllabus 2025-26

HBSE Class 11 English (Core) Syllabus 2025-26

HBSE Class 11 English (Elective) Syllabus 2025-26

HBSE Class 11 English (Special) Syllabus 2025-26

HBSE Class 11 Geography Syllabus 2025-26

HBSE Class 11 Hindi (Core) Syllabus 2025-26

HBSE Class 11 Hindi (Elective) Syllabus 2025-26

HBSE Class 11 History Syllabus 2025-26

HBSE Class 11 Mathematics Syllabus 2025-26

HBSE Class 11 Physical Education Syllabus 2025-26

HBSE Class 11 Physics Syllabus 2025-26

HBSE Class 11 Political Science Syllabus 2025-26

HBSE Class 11 Psychology Syllabus 2025-26

HBSE Class 11 Sociology Syllabus 2025-26

HBSE Class 11 Philosophy Syllabus 2025-26

Steps To Download the Official HBSE Class 11th Syllabus 2025-26?

Though we have provided the subject-wise syllabus for the academic year 2025-26, students can check the steps on how to download the syllabus from the website: 

  • Go to the official website of HBSE, Haryana Board.

  • Visit the homepage and find the box named “Quick Links”. 

  • Select the academic session 2025-2026 Curriculum 9th to 12th” option. 

  • Click on the 11th class syllabus. 

  • Students will be able to get the syllabus here. 

The board will soon release other study materials on the official website. All such important resources will be provided to you as soon as it gets released on the web portal of the Haryana Board. Stay tuned for all updates regarding HBSE Board Exams 2026.

