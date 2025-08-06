CBSE 10th Compartment Result 2025 OUT
HBSE Class 11 Hindi Elective Syllabus 2025-26: Download FREE PDF

HBSE Class 11 Syllabus 2025-26: Haryana Board has made available the revised syllabus for class 11 for the academic year 2025-26. Students can easily access the Hindi (Elective) PDF to study for the exam and score well. Read the full article to get the syllabus, study plan and question paper design along with the weightage of marks.

Akshita Jolly
Aug 6, 2025
HBSE Class 11 Hindi (Elective) Syllabus 2025-26: The HBSE Class 11 Hindi (Elective) Syllabus for the academic year 2025-26 is structured in a way that it builds students’ competencies across four foundational language areas that are: Reading, Writing, Grammar, and Literature. The syllabus ensures an integration of both reading and writing skills so that the students understand the core objectives of the subject. Check this article to download the English Core syllabus PDF for free. 

Also, check: HBSE Class 11 Syllabus 2025-26

HBSE Class 11 Hindi (Elective) Syllabus 2025-26

Students can take a look at the images provided for the syllabus, and to download the full PDF, students can get the direct link below: 

HBSE-1

HBSE-2

HBSE-3

HBSE Class 11 Hindi (Elective) Syllabus 2025-26 FREE PDF Download

