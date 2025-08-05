SSC CGL Admit Card 2025 Releasing soon at ssc.gov.in, Download August 13th to 30th Exam Hall Ticket - Link Here

SSC CGL Admit Card 2025: The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) will release the SSC CGL Admit Card 2025 on the official website, ssc.gov.in. The SSC CGL Exam 2025 will be conducted between August 13 and August 30, 2025. The SSC CGL Admit Card will get released 4 days before the actual examtination

Candidates will be able to download the SSC CGL Admit Card 2025 after providing their registration number and password. The admit card is the official document that the candidate needs to carry to the examination hall with valid photo ID proof.

SSC CGL Admit Card 2025

The SSC CGL Admit Card 2025 will get released 4 days before the examination; it is expected that it will start getting released from August 9, 2025 on the official website of SSC. Check the table below for SSC CGL Admit Card 2025 Key Highlights.