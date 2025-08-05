SSC CGL Admit Card 2025 Releasing soon at ssc.gov.in, Download August 13th to 30th Exam Hall Ticket - Link Here

SSC CGL Admit Card 2025: The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) will release the SSC CGL Admit Card 2025 on the official website, ssc.gov.in. The SSC CGL Exam 2025 will be conducted between August 13 and August 30, 2025. The SSC CGL Admit Card will get released 4 days before the actual examtination
Candidates will be able to download the SSC CGL Admit Card 2025 after providing their registration number and password. The admit card is the official document that the candidate needs to carry to the examination hall with valid photo ID proof.
SSC CGL Admit Card 2025
The SSC CGL Admit Card 2025 will get released 4 days before the examination; it is expected that it will start getting released from August 9, 2025 on the official website of SSC. Check the table below for SSC CGL Admit Card 2025 Key Highlights.
|
Event
|
Particular
|
Conducting Body
|
Staff Selection Commission
|
Name of Exam
|
SSC CGL 2025
|
Number of Vacancies
|
14582
|
Admit Card Release Date
|
August 9, 2025 (Expected)
|
Exam Date
|
August 13, 2025-August 30, 2025
|
Official Website
|
ssc.gov.in
How to Download SSC CGL Admit Card 2025
Candidates going to attempt the SSC CGL Exam 2025 will be able to download the admit card (once it gets officially released) from official website by following steps listed below
- Visit the Official Website, ssc.gov.in.
- On the homepage click on "SSC CGL Admit Card 2025" Link
- Provide your Registration Number and Date of Birth/Password.
- Submit & Download Admit Card
- Verify details and download the admit card.
- Keep a hard copy for exam day.
Detail Mentioned on SSC CGL Admit Card 2025
The SSC CGL Admit card 2025 is scheduled to start between August 13 and August 30, 2025. Check the list below for details mentioned on the SSC CGL Admit Card.
- Candidate’s Name & Roll Number
- Category of Candidates
- Candidate Signature and Photo
- Exam Date & Time
- Exam Center Address
- Reporting Time
