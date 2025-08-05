Uttarakhand UBSE Class 10 Home Science Syllabus 2025-26: Download FREE PDF For Board Exam!

The Uttarakhand Board of School Education (UBSE) has officially released the Class 10 Home Science syllabus for the 2025-26 academic session. This syllabus is a vital resource for students, teachers, and parents, as it details the topics, learning objectives, and assessment criteria for the subject. It aims to offer a thorough understanding of various Home Science aspects, including history, geography, civics, and economics, promoting the development of critical thinking and analytical skills. The syllabus will serve as a guide for curriculum development and teaching methods in all affiliated schools across Uttarakhand. Further details can be found in the table below. UBSE Class 10 Home Science Syllabus 2025-26 Unit 1 Growth and development of children between birth to 3 years. Principles of growth and development of child; Important milestones in physical, motor, social, emotional and language development of children; physical, social and emotional needs of children.

UNIT 2 Role of books, music rhymes, games, radio, TV & Video, in the life of a child up to 3 years of age. UNIT 3 Play: Meaning, need and types of play in children between birth & 3 yrs; Characteristics of play- active, passive, natural, serious and exploratory Play materials for children- Characteristics of play material. UNIT 4 Nutrients: Functions, sources and deficiency of Carbohydrates, proteins, Fats minerals- iron, Calcium and Iodine and Vitamins- Vitamin A, B, B2, Vitamin C and Vitamin D. Loss of nutrients during cooking, conservation and enhancement of nutrients. UNIT 5 Meal Planning: Concept, need and factors affecting meal planning, sex, climate, occupation, physical needs, number of family members, economic status of a family, availability of food, family traditions, likes and dislikes and occasion; Food Groups (Basic: 5 suggested by ICMR); Use of food groups in planning a balanced diet, food allowances suggested by ICMR.

UNIT 6 Food hygiene & methods of storage of food: Rules of hygienic handling of food, Method of storage of perishable, semi-perishable and non-perishable foods. UNIT 7 Resources available to the family: Types of resources (Energy, time, knowledge and skill) Non-Human (money, material goods and community resources); general characteristics of resources, the wise use of resources; personal & shared: UNIT 8 Money Management: Family income and expenditure and importance of saving & Investment. UNIT 9 Consumer Education: Consumer rights and responsibilities, consumer problems, malpractices of traders-price variation, poor quality, adulteration, faulty weights and measures, non-availability of goods, misleading information, lack of standardized products, misleading advertisement, aids to help consumers-standardization marks, labels, packages, advertisement, Pamphlets & Leaflets.