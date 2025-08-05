Uttarakhand UBSE Class 10 Home Science Syllabus 2025-26: Download FREE PDF For Board Exam!

CBSE 10th Compartment Result 2025 OUT
This article offers a comprehensive overview of the recently released Home Science syllabus for classes 10 and 12 by UBSE. Students can download the UBSE syllabus from the PDF given below.

The Uttarakhand Board of School Education (UBSE) has officially released the Class 10 Home Science syllabus for the 2025-26 academic session. This syllabus is a vital resource for students, teachers, and parents, as it details the topics, learning objectives, and assessment criteria for the subject. It aims to offer a thorough understanding of various Home Science aspects, including history, geography, civics, and economics, promoting the development of critical thinking and analytical skills. The syllabus will serve as a guide for curriculum development and teaching methods in all affiliated schools across Uttarakhand. Further details can be found in the table below.

UBSE Class 10 Home Science Syllabus 2025-26 

Unit 1

Growth and development of children between birth to 3 years. Principles of growth and development of child; Important milestones in physical, motor, social, emotional and language development of children; physical, social and emotional needs of children.

UNIT 2

Role of books, music rhymes, games, radio, TV & Video, in the life of a child up to 3 years of age.

UNIT 3

Play: Meaning, need and types of play in children between birth & 3 yrs; Characteristics of play- active,   passive,    natural,   serious and exploratory   Play materials for children- Characteristics of play material.

UNIT 4

Nutrients: Functions, sources and deficiency of Carbohydrates, proteins, Fats minerals- iron, Calcium and Iodine and Vitamins- Vitamin A, B, B2, Vitamin C and Vitamin D. Loss of nutrients during cooking, conservation and enhancement of nutrients.

UNIT 5

Meal Planning: Concept, need and factors affecting meal planning, sex, climate, occupation, physical needs, number of family members, economic status of a family, availability of food, family traditions, likes and dislikes and occasion; Food Groups (Basic: 5 suggested by ICMR); Use of food groups in planning a balanced diet, food allowances suggested by ICMR.

UNIT 6

Food hygiene & methods of storage of food: Rules of hygienic handling of food, Method of storage of perishable, semi-perishable and non-perishable foods.

UNIT 7

Resources available to the family: Types of resources (Energy, time, knowledge and skill) Non-Human (money, material goods and community resources); general characteristics of resources, the wise use of resources; personal & shared:

UNIT 8

Money Management: Family income and expenditure and importance of saving & Investment.

UNIT 9

Consumer Education: Consumer rights and responsibilities, consumer problems, malpractices of traders-price variation, poor quality, adulteration, faulty weights and measures, non-availability of goods, misleading information, lack of standardized products, misleading advertisement, aids to help consumers-standardization marks, labels, packages, advertisement, Pamphlets & Leaflets.

UNIT 10

Care of clothes: Cleaning and finishing agents used in the everyday care of clothes in the homes: stain removal (precautions and methods); laundering and storage of cotton, silk, wool and synthetics.

UNIT 11

Quality check of apparel: Workmanship of readymade, tailor-made garments, reading of labels on clothes.

UBSE Class 10 Home Science Syllabus 2025 PDF Download

 UBSE Class 10th Home Science  - Download Here



