KVS Holiday List 2025: Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan (KVS) is a system of central government schools in India, established in 1963 under the Ministry of Education. KVS aims to provide quality education to students all across the country. Government employees have allocated seats under Kendriya Vidyalaya schools to ensure the continuation of their education in case of transferable jobs. KVS releases a holiday calendar at the end of January. This calendar provides a clear schedule of all leaves, including extended breaks like the winter, summer, and autumn holidays.

It also details single-day holidays for various national and regional festivals. Check here the complete list of KV holidays for the 2025-26 session. Having a standardized holiday list across all KVS schools helps in maintaining a uniform academic schedule and ensures that all stakeholders are well-informed. Download free PDF for better understanding.