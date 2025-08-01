CBSE Class 12 Supplementary Results 2025 OUT
Arunachal Pradesh School Holidays in August 2025: Check Important Dates for School Closures

School Holidays in August 2025: August is a month filled with festivals, where students can get holidays and get to spend some quality time with their families. In this article, we will highlight the key school holidays.

Aug 1, 2025, 16:37 IST
Arunachal Pradesh School Holidays in August 2025: Want to know about the school holidays in August 2025? Don’t worry, as we have got you covered. From major holidays on 15th August to celebrating Raksha Bandhan along with regular Saturday-Sunday breaks, students can enjoy these holidays. Some schools might also observe Ganesh Chaturthi as a holiday. Students and families must mark their calendars to make the most of this exciting month. 

Major Public Holidays in August 2025

Andhra Pradesh follows the national holiday calendar. These are the important dates for August 2025:    

  • Independence Day (15th August), Friday: 15th August is a gazetted holiday. Schools will remain closed on this day. 

  • Janmastami (16th August), Saturday: Janmastami is also celebrated in Arunachal Pradesh. It might be a holiday on this day. Students must keep checking their official school notice for the same. 

Weekend Breaks and Mid-Month Celebration

Apart from these major holidays, students will also get weekend breaks: 

  • Saturdays: 2, 9, 16, 23, 30 August

  • Sundays: 3, 10, 17, 24, 31 August

With the help of these weekends, students can enjoy and relax with thier families. 

Additional Mid-Month Festival Holiday

  • Ganesh Chaturthi, 27 August 2025 (Wednesday): There are high chances that can be a holiday for Ganesh Chaturthi. 

Students can check the school holidays for the month of August here in Arunachal Pradesh:  

Date

Day

Holiday / Break

2 August

Saturday

Weekend

3 August

Sunday

Weekend

9 August

Saturday

Weekend

10 August

Sunday

Weekend

15 August

Friday

Independence Day (School Closed)

16 August

Saturday

Janmashtami (may be observed)

17 August

Sunday

Weekend

23 August

Saturday

Weekend

24 August

Sunday

Weekend

27 August

Wednesday

Ganesh Chaturthi (may be observed)

30 August

Saturday

Weekend

31 August

Sunday

Weekend

Why These Holidays Are Important For Students and Families

These holidays are important for students due to the following reasons:

  • Long Weekend: With Independence Day and Janamastami falling on Friday and Saturday, students can get a three-day weekend and get the time to relax. 
  • Planning Ahead: Knowing about these plans can help the students and their families to plan ahead. 
  • Cultural Awareness: Festivals like Janmastami, Independence Day and Ganesh Chaturthi is the time for students to get awareness about these festivals and know their cultural significance. 

August 2025 offers a month of celebration for the students in Arunachal Pradesh. It is advised for the students to keep checking the official notice of schools for the holiday break and plan their vacations accordingly. 

