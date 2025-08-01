Arunachal Pradesh School Holidays in August 2025: Check Important Dates for School Closures

Arunachal Pradesh School Holidays in August 2025: Want to know about the school holidays in August 2025? Don’t worry, as we have got you covered. From major holidays on 15th August to celebrating Raksha Bandhan along with regular Saturday-Sunday breaks, students can enjoy these holidays. Some schools might also observe Ganesh Chaturthi as a holiday. Students and families must mark their calendars to make the most of this exciting month. Major Public Holidays in August 2025 Andhra Pradesh follows the national holiday calendar. These are the important dates for August 2025: Independence Day (15th August), Friday : 15th August is a gazetted holiday. Schools will remain closed on this day.

Janmastami (16th August), Saturday: Janmastami is also celebrated in Arunachal Pradesh. It might be a holiday on this day. Students must keep checking their official school notice for the same.

Weekend Breaks and Mid-Month Celebration Apart from these major holidays, students will also get weekend breaks: Saturdays : 2, 9, 16, 23, 30 August

Sundays: 3, 10, 17, 24, 31 August With the help of these weekends, students can enjoy and relax with thier families. Additional Mid-Month Festival Holiday Ganesh Chaturthi, 27 August 2025 (Wednesday): There are high chances that can be a holiday for Ganesh Chaturthi. August 2025 School Holidays in Arunachal Pradesh Students can check the school holidays for the month of August here in Arunachal Pradesh: Date Day Holiday / Break 2 August Saturday Weekend 3 August Sunday Weekend 9 August Saturday Weekend 10 August Sunday Weekend 15 August Friday Independence Day (School Closed) 16 August Saturday Janmashtami (may be observed) 17 August Sunday Weekend 23 August Saturday Weekend 24 August Sunday Weekend 27 August Wednesday Ganesh Chaturthi (may be observed) 30 August Saturday Weekend 31 August Sunday Weekend