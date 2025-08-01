Andhra Pradesh School Holiday List 2025: In August 2025, Andhra Pradesh schools will celebrate a mix of festive and patriotic holidays. As the academic year goes on, Andhra Pradesh schools are getting ready to celebrate a number of important holidays in August 2025, which will provide staff and students with a priceless opportunity to celebrate their culture and sense of national pride. The month's school holiday schedule is jam-packed with significant national celebrations and festivals, offering ideal opportunities for relaxation, family time, and taking part in local celebrations. Officially released by the state's education department, this much anticipated calendar guarantees that the academic rhythm is maintained while honoring the spirit of these events. From the solemn observance of Independence Day to the joyous celebrations of local festivals, August is poised to be a memorable month for Andhra Pradesh's student community, allowing for a balanced period of learning and cultural engagement.

Andhra Pradesh School Holiday List for August 2025

The following are the gazetted public holidays for all schools in Andhra Pradesh during August, which are mandatory closures.In addition to the public holidays, schools may also observe the following holidays, which are often classified as optional or restricted and may depend on individual school policies.

Date Day Holiday August 8, 2025 Friday Varalakshmi Vratham August 15, 2025 Friday Independence Day August 16, 2025 Saturday Sri Krishnaashtami August 27, 2025 Wednesday Vinayaka Chavithi

Parents are advised to consult their child's school administration for the final holiday schedule, as some variations may occur based on local customs and school discretion.

