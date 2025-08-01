SBI PO 2025 Exam Time: Check Guidelines, Dress Code and Shift Timings

SBI PO Exam Begins Tomorrow: The State Bank of India is all set to conduct the PO prelims exam from August 2, 2025, to fill 541 vacancies. All the registered applicants can download their admit card from July 25 to August 5, 2025, using the valid registration number/roll number and password/date of birth. As the exam approaches, aspirants should check the shift timings, documents required on the examination day and test-day instructions outlined by the authorities. They should reach the exam centre at least 60 minutes before the test commencement and carry out all verification formalities as per the instructions. Further details about the SBI PO exam day guidelines, exam pattern, and other relevant details are shared below for candidates’ reference. SBI PO Exam 2025 The State Bank of India has released 541 vacancies for the appointment of Probationary Officers. The selection process includes three phases, i.e. Phase I (Preliminary Examination), Phase II (Main examination), and Phase III (Psychometric Test, Group exercise & Interview). The SBI PO prelims exam is scheduled for August 2, 4, and 5, 2025, and the admit card for the same has been announced by the exam authorities. Applicants should check the SBI PO shift timings, exam day guidelines, exam pattern, and other information to avoid last-minute confusion. Besides, they will have to carry all the required documents, such as call letter, photo ID proof, etc, to the exam centre.

SBI PO Shift Timing 2025 The SBI PO Prelims 2025 exam is expected to be conducted in four shifts, i.e. morning, late morning, afternoon, and evening. Candidates should carefully check their admit card and appear for the online prelims exam as per the prescribed shift timing. Check the expected SBI PO Prelims Shift Timing 2025 shared below just for reference purposes. Shift Exam Timing (Expected) Shift 1 9 am to 10 am Shift 2 11:30 am to 12:30 am Shift 3 2 pm to 3 pm Shift 4 4:30 pm to 5:30 pm Note: Please note that the above data is unofficial. Candidates must refer to their respective admit cards for the confirmed shift timing. SBI PO Exam Day Guidelines 2025 The State Bank of India has released the “Acquaint Yourself Booklet” for the PO prelims exam on the official website. It consists of exam day instructions, paper pattern, marking scheme and sample questions for all sections. Test-takers should go through the SBI PO exam day guidelines to keep the decorum in the exam centre.

Follow punctuality on the examination day and reach the test centre as per the reporting time given in the call letter. Latecomers will not be permitted to take the test.

Attach firmly your recent passport-size photograph (same as provided in the online application form) in the provided space of the admit card and carry it with you along with 2 additional photographs (to be pasted on Attendance sheets) and photo identity proof to the test centre.

Your signature should tally with the signature uploaded.

If you are found violating any rules or instructions, then you may face disqualification and be asked to leave the exam hall.

Use of Books, Notes, Calculators, & Cell Phones is strictly prohibited in the exam hall.

Do not leave your seat unless you are permitted.

You should carry your stationery, such ballpoint pen, to the exam hall.

You must do all the necessary rough work on the provided sheets and submit them after the test is over.

Applicants' registration will be done through photo capture at the exam venue.

The photo captured will be verified with the photo provided by the applicants in the application form.

Aspirants must submit the documents like Rough Sheets and Scribe Declaration Form (if applicable) before leaving the Lab/Venue.

SBI PO Exam Day Guidelines 2025- Do’s Candidates should carry all the documents required by the exam authorities in order to appear in the prelims exam. The list of required documents is as follows: SBI PO Admit Card 2025

2 additional photographs (to be pasted on Attendance sheets)

Photo identity proof in original and a photocopy.

Ballpoint pen SBI PO Exam Day Guidelines 2025- Don’t Various items and personal belongings are banned in the exam centre. Those who are found with any of the prohibited items may have to face disqualification. The following items are prohibited in the exam centre: Books

Notes

Calculators

Cell Phones

Slide rulers

Notebooks or written notes, etc SBI PO Exam Pattern 2025 The SBI PO exam will be conducted online. The preliminary examination comprises 100 objective-type questions for 100 marks, with a test duration of 1 hour. The medium of the question paper will be English & Hindi, except for the test of English Language. There shall also be a negative marking of 1/4th mark for each incorrect answer.