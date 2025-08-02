What is Hing Called in English?

Hing is a unique spice known for its strong aroma and flavour-enhancing properties. It is often used in Indian homes to season dals, curries, and vegetable dishes. Hing comes from the dried gum resin of a plant and is used for both cooking and medicinal purposes. Keep reading to know what hing is called in English.

English Name of Hing

Hing is known as asafoetida in English. It is used in very small amounts because of its strong smell, which mellows into a pleasant flavour when cooked. Asafoetida is especially important in vegetarian and lentil-based dishes to add depth of flavour.

Origin of Hing

Asafoetida comes from the resin of the Ferula assa-foetida plant, which is native to Iran, Afghanistan, and parts of Central Asia. It was introduced to India centuries ago through trade routes and became an essential spice in Indian vegetarian cooking.