What is Hing Called in English?

Hing is a unique spice known for its strong aroma and flavour-enhancing properties. It is often used in Indian homes to season dals, curries, and vegetable dishes. Hing comes from the dried gum resin of a plant and is used for both cooking and medicinal purposes. Keep reading to know what hing is called in English.
English Name of Hing
Hing is known as asafoetida in English. It is used in very small amounts because of its strong smell, which mellows into a pleasant flavour when cooked. Asafoetida is especially important in vegetarian and lentil-based dishes to add depth of flavour.
Origin of Hing
Asafoetida comes from the resin of the Ferula assa-foetida plant, which is native to Iran, Afghanistan, and parts of Central Asia. It was introduced to India centuries ago through trade routes and became an essential spice in Indian vegetarian cooking.
Largest Producer of Hing
Currently, Afghanistan is one of the largest producers of raw asafoetida in the world. India is the largest consumer, but it imports most of its hing from Afghanistan and Iran, as the plant does not grow well in Indian soil.
Popular Uses of Hing
Hing is often fried in hot oil or ghee before adding other ingredients to a dish. This releases its flavour and aroma. It is mainly used in dals, curries, pickles, and vegetable dishes. In Ayurveda, it is valued for its digestive and anti-inflammatory properties.
5 Interesting Facts About Hing
Known as the “Food of the Gods”: Ancient texts describe hing as a divine spice due to its medicinal benefits. It is highly valued in Ayurveda.
Strong aroma: Raw hing has a very pungent smell, which turns pleasant after cooking. This is why it’s stored in airtight containers.
Digestive aid: Hing is famous for reducing gas and bloating, especially in lentil-based dishes.
Imported to India: Even though hing is a staple in Indian kitchens, the country relies heavily on imports from Afghanistan and Iran.
Medicinal history: In ancient Rome and Persia, asafoetida was used to treat stomach ailments and respiratory issues.
