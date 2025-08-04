CBSE 10th Compartment Result 2025: Check Expected Date, Past Year Trends and How to Download Result PDF

CBSE 10th Compartment Result 2025: The Central Board of Secondary Education is expected to announce the CBSE Class 10 compartment result 2025 this week. The board announced the CBSE 12th supplementary result 2025 on August 1, 2025. Candidates eagerly awaiting the announcement of the CBSE 10th compartment result 2025 are advised to keep visiting the official website to check the results.

Once announced, the CBSE 10th compartment result 2025 will be available on the official website of the board. The link to download the results will also be available on the official result portal. To check the results students must visit the website and enter the roll number, school number, admit card ID, date of birth.

CBSE 10th compartment result 2025 will be available on the official website cbse.gov.in, cbseresults.nic.in and results.cbse.nic.in. A direct link to check the CBSE class 10 supplementary result 2025 will also be provided on this page.