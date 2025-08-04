RRB NTPC UG Admit Card 2025
CBSE 10th Compartment Result 2025: Check Expected Date, Past Year Trends and How to Download Result PDF

CBSE 10th compartment result 2025 is expected to be announced by the board this week. Students who have appeared for the CBSE class 10 supplementary exams will be able to check the results through the link on the official result portal. Students must keep their admit cards ready with them to check the results.

BySherin Tressa Tomy
Aug 4, 2025, 10:54 IST
CBSE 10th Compartment Result 2025 Date and Time Soon
CBSE 10th Compartment Result 2025: The Central Board of Secondary Education is expected to announce the CBSE Class 10 compartment result 2025 this week. The board announced the CBSE 12th supplementary result 2025 on August 1, 2025. Candidates eagerly awaiting the announcement of the CBSE 10th compartment result 2025 are advised to keep visiting the official website to check the results.

Once announced, the CBSE 10th compartment result 2025 will be available on the official website of the board. The link to download the results will also be available on the official result portal. To check the results students must visit the website and enter the roll number, school number, admit card ID, date of birth. 

CBSE 10th compartment result 2025 will be available on the official website cbse.gov.in, cbseresults.nic.in and results.cbse.nic.in. A direct link to check the CBSE class 10 supplementary result 2025 will also be provided on this page. 

CBSE 10th Compartment Result 2025 Expected Date and Time

The CBSE 10th compartment result 2025 is expected to be announced online this week. Candidates must note that a confirmation on the date and time for the release of CBSE class 10 supplementary results is yet to be confirmed by board officials. Students are however advised to keep visiting the official website for latest updates.

How to Check CBSE 10th Compartment Result 2025

The CBSE board 10th compartment result link will be available on the official website. Students can follow the steps provided below to download the supplementary result

Step 1: Visit the official website of CBSE

Step 2: Click on the CBSE 10th compartment result 2025

Step 3: Login using the roll number, school number, admit card ID, date of birth

Step 4: The supplementary result will be displayed

Step 5: Download the marksheet for further reference

Also Read: CBSE 10th compartment Result 2025: Expected Date, How to Check at cbseresults.nic.in

 

