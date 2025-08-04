UPSC CAPF AC Answer Key 2025: Check Unofficial Response Sheet PDF and Marking Scheme Here

UPSC CAPF Answer Key 2025: The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) conducted the UPSC CAPF Exam 2025 in multiple shifts on August 3, 2025 in two shifts. The UPSC CAPF exam was conducted to recruit eligible candidates as Assistant Commandants (ACs) for BSF, CRPF, CISF, ITBP, and SSB.

As the UPSC CAPF Examination is over, now leading coaching institutes will release the unofficial UPSC CAPF Answer 2025 which will help candidates to calculate their estimated marks. In the article below we will be providing the direct link to check the UPSC CAPF Answer Key 2025 once it gets released.

The UPSC CAPF AC Exam 2025 was conducted on August 3, 2025 in two shifts. Candidates who have attempted the examination will be able to check the unofficial answer key 2025 and calculate their estimated marks. The subjects that were evaluated in the exam are General Ability, Reasoning, Indian History, Polity, Geography, Essay & Comprehension, etc.