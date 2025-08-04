UPSC CAPF AC Answer Key 2025: Check Unofficial Response Sheet PDF and Marking Scheme Here

RRB NTPC UG Admit Card 2025
Aug 4, 2025
Aug 4, 2025, 18:09 IST
UPSC CAPF Answer Key 2025: The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) conducted the UPSC CAPF Exam 2025 in multiple shifts on August 3, 2025 in two shifts. The UPSC CAPF exam was conducted to recruit eligible candidates as Assistant Commandants (ACs) for BSF, CRPF, CISF, ITBP, and SSB.
As the UPSC CAPF Examination is over, now leading coaching institutes will release the unofficial UPSC CAPF Answer 2025 which will help candidates to calculate their estimated marks. In the article below we will be providing the direct link to check the UPSC CAPF Answer Key 2025 once it gets released.

The UPSC CAPF AC Exam 2025 was conducted on August 3, 2025 in two shifts. Candidates who have attempted the examination will be able to check the unofficial answer key 2025 and calculate their estimated marks. The subjects that were evaluated in the exam are General Ability, Reasoning, Indian History, Polity, Geography, Essay & Comprehension, etc.

UPSC CAPF Answer Key 2025: Overview

The unofficial UPSC CAPF Answer Key 2025 is an important tool for candidates to cross-check their responses and start preparing for the next phase of examination. The unofficial key, prepared by coaching experts, is based on memory-based questions and student feedback, while the official key will be released by UPSC after the selection procedure is over. Check the table UPSC CAPF Answer Key Overview.

UPSC CAPF Question Paper 2025: Overview

Particulars

Paper-I

Paper-II

Name of Paper

General Ability and Intelligence

General Studies

Essay

Comprehensive

Total Marks

250

200

Duration of exam

2 hours

3 hours

Number of Questions

125

7

Marks for each correct answer

2

50

Negative Marking

1/3

-

Type of Paper

Objective

Descriptive format

UPSC CAPF Marking Scheme 2025

The UPSC CAPF exam is conducted in two papers, such as Paper 1, which is objective type, and Paper 2, which is subjective. There will be negative marking of 1/3 marks in the objective paper. Check the steps below for UPSC CAPF Marks
If the candidates has marked 70 correct questions and 30 incorrect questions, then marks of candidate will be
Marks Secured = 70* 2 - 30* 1/3 = 140 - 10 = 130

