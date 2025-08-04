There is something very compelling about close encounter cricket matches that are won by the narrowest margins. This gets more exciting when a team wins a match in the toughest format which is known as Test cricket. For India, such wins not only reflect the team’s resilience but also show the dedication of the team towards the game. On August 4, 2025, in a high octane finish at The Oval, London, India again made history by registering its narrowest-ever victory in Test cricket by defeating England by just six runs in the fifth and final Test of the 2025 series. With this stunning result, India not only levelled the five-match series 2-2 but also created a new chapter in their long Test cricket journey. What made this win particularly unforgettable was the high-pressure scenario on the final day when England just required 35 runs and carried four wickets in hand and slowly the match was turning in their favour.

But the victory belonged to Mohammed Siraj, who delivered a great spell under intense pressure, and claimed three of the final four wickets which helped turn the tide in India's favour. The Oval victory wasn’t just a statistic as it was redemption and resilience. It also gave India the distinction of claiming a win by the smallest margin in their Test history, surpassing their previous narrowest win, which was a 13-run triumph against Australia at Wankhede in 2004. Here are such nerve-racking encounters which explore India’s narrowest Test match wins by runs. From tense finishes on spinning tracks at home to gritty battles in hostile overseas conditions, these matches capture the essence of Test cricket—where every ball matters and legends are made in moments. India's Narrowest Test Wins by Runs