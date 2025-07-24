Indian Army Agniveer Result 2025 OUT
TN SSLC Supplementary Result 2025: TNDGE Tamil Nadu Class 10th Marks Memo Release Soon at tnresults.nic.in

TN SSLC Supplementary Result 2025 is expected to be announced online by next week on the official website at dge.tn.gov.in. Candidates who have appeared for the Class 10 compartment exams can download the marks memo from the result portal. Check complete details here.

Sherin Tressa Tomy
BySherin Tressa Tomy
Jul 26, 2025, 11:53 IST
TN SSLC Supplementary Result 2025 Soon at tnresults.nic.in
TN SSLC Supplementary Result 2025: The official announcement for the TN SSLC Supplementary Result 2025 is expected made on the official website next week. It must be noted that the TN HSE Supplementary Result 2025 was announced on July 25, 2025. Considering this it is highly likely that the SSLC supplementary results will be announced next week. Tamil Nadu board conducted the TN SSLC supplementary exams from July 4 to 10, 2025. Candidates who appeared in these exams can access their results via the official link provided on the website.

Also Read: TN HSE +2 Supplementary Result 2025 Out at dge.tn.gov.in

Upon visiting the official result link, candidates will need to log in using their TN SSLC registration number to check their Tamil Nadu SSLC Supplementary results 2025. Successfully clearing these supplementary exams makes candidates eligible for Class 11 admissions. The TN SSLC supplementary result 2025 will be available on tnresults.nic.in. A direct link to check the results will also be provided here.

TN SSLC Supplementary Result 2025 (Available Soon)

Where to Check TN SSLC Supplementary Result 2025

The TN SSLC Supplementary result 2025 will be published on the board's official result portal. Students who took the supplementary exams can check their results using the link on this portal, specifically at dge.tn.gov.in or tnresults.nic.in.

Steps to Check TN SSLC Supplementary Result 2025

The link to check the SSLC Supplementary result 2025 will be live on the official website. Follow these steps:

  1. Visit the official website for TN SSLC results.

  2. Click on the 10th supplementary result link.

  3. Log in using your registration number and date of birth.

  4. Your marksheets will be displayed.

  5. Download your marksheets for future reference.

Also Read: TN SSLC Supplementary Results 2025 Soon at dge.tn.gov.in

