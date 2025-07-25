CSIR NET June 2025 Admit Card Released at csirnet.nta.ac.in, Download Exam Hall Ticket PDF - Steps and Direct Link Here

CSIR NET Admit Card 2025 Download: The Council of Scientific & Industrial Research (CSIR) released the admit card for the National Eligibility Test (NET) exam on its official website. Candidates registered successfully for the NET exam for Junior Research Fellowship, appointment as Assistant Professor, and admission to Ph.D. can download their hall ticket after using their login credentials. The written exam is scheduled to be held on July 28, 2025 across the country. Candidates will have to carry the CSIR NET June 2025 Admit Card with a valid Id proof to the exam venue as displayed on the hall ticket. Candidates can download the call letter from the official website NTA-https://nta.ac.in. CSIR NET Admit Card 2025 Download To download the hall ticket, you will have to use your login credentials to the link. Please check your photo and Signature and Barcode on your Admit. If either the photo and Signature and barcode is missing, Kindly re-download it.Alternatively the same can also be downloaded directly through the link given below-

CSIR NET Admit Card 2025 Download Link In case any candidate faces any difficulty in downloading the Admit Card for Joint CSIR-UGC NET June, 2025 he/she can contact NTA Helpdesk on 011-40759000 or send an e-mail at csirnet@nta.ac.in. CSIR NET Admit Card 2025 CSIR NET Exam 2025: Exam Schedule and Shift Timing The exam city slip has been released for the written exam scheduled on July 28, 2025. The exam city slip contains the city and centre details of the exam.The hall ticket will provide you all the details including exam venue and others Date Time Subject July 28, 2025 09.00 am to 12.00 noon Life Science, Earth, Atmospheric, Ocean and Planetary Sciences July 28, 2025 3 pm to 6 pm Chemical Sciences July 28, 2025 3 pm to 6 pm Mathemetical Sciences July 28, 2025 3 pm to 6 pm Physical Sciences

CSIR NET 2025: Exam Date, Cut Off, Syllabus CSIR NET Admit Card 2025 - Details Mentioned on Admit Card CSIR NET exam is held twice a year to check the eligibility for Junior Research Fellowship, appointment as Assistant Professor, and admission to Ph.D. Candidates registered successfully for the CSIR NET are advised to download the hall ticket and preserve a copy of their Admit Card and keep it in good condition for future reference. Apart from these, you are advised to check the crucial details available on the official website. You are advised to check the details and should inform the concerned authority in case of any error in the details, mentioned on the hall ticket. You will get the crucial details on the hall ticket such as- Name

Father's Name

Roll Numbar

Exam venue

Shifts time How to Download CSIR NET Admit Card 2025?

Candidats can download the CSIR NET Admit Card 2025 after following the steps given below- 1. Visit the official website of CSIR UGC NET at csirnet.nta.ac.in.

2. On the home page, click on RELEASE OF ADMIT CARDS FOR JOINT CSIR-UGC NET EXAMINATION JUNE, 2025 on the home page.

3. You will have to enter the login details to the link on the home page.

4. Click on submit and your city intimation slip/admit card will be displayed.

5. Download the Admit card for future reference. CSIR NET Admit Card 2025 - Documents to Carry on Exam Day Candidates wishing to appear in the written exam for NET exam for Junior Research Fellowship, appointment as Assistant Professor, and admission to Ph.D., are required to carry all the crucial documents with them at the exam venue. The first and foremost important document required at the exam centre is the print out of the CSIR NET Admit Card 2025 downloaded from the official website. Other than the hall ticket, it is mandatory to bring a colour print out of Aadhar Card along with its original copy. Here are list of documents to carry at least one original valid Photo identification card (in physical form) issued by Governments as -