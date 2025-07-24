Haryana School Closed on 26 July 2025: Check Education Minister Official Announcement

Haryana Schools Closed on 26th July, 2025: The Haryana government has issued an important notice for students and staff members: on Saturday, July 26, 2025, all government and private schools will be closed. In light of the Common Eligibility Test (CET), which is set for July 26 and 27, in order to fill Group C (third class) positions in the state, this decision was made. When Haryana Education Minister Mahipal Dhanda visited Chaudhary Ranbir Singh University in Jind, he made the announcement. Since many schools are being used as exam locations, the holiday will allow the CET to be conducted smoothly and without difficulty on school grounds. Additionally, it should be noted that Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini reviewed the CET exam arrangements. He asked the people to refrain from needless travel on both exam days and to contribute to the upkeep of a seamless and unbroken traffic infrastructure.

The Education Minister Official Announcement Tweet has been attached below: #सीईटी_परीक्षा को लेकर हरियाणा कर्मचारी चयन आयोग के प्रतिनिधियों, ड्यूटी मजिस्ट्रेट तथा परीक्षा केंद्र अधीक्षकों के साथ उपायुक्त अनीश यादव ने की #बैठक

बोले, पारदर्शिता के साथ परीक्षा संपन्न करवाना हम सभी का नैतिक दायित्व@cmohry @DiprHaryana @Hsr_dist_admn @HissarPolice

#CET pic.twitter.com/Km0F8KOwck — DIPRO Hisar (@dipro_hisar) July 24, 2025 CET 2025: Key Highlights Exam Dates: 26th & 27th July 2025

Total Candidates Appearing: 13,48,697

Total Exam Centres: 1,338 across Haryana

Police Deployment: Over 14,000 police personnel

Exam Staff: 1,400 HSSC representatives and school/college staff

Cutoffs: To be eligible, candidates in the general category must receive at least 50% of the possible points. Reserved category cut-offs can change.

The chief minister of Haryana announces free bus service for CET applicants In order to ensure the seamless transit of candidates taking the Common Eligibility Test (CET), which is set for July 26 and 27, Haryana Roadways' Rohtak depot will run shuttle buses.Female candidates will be permitted to bring one family member, who will have access to the bus for free. No parking within a 200 metre radius of the Centres. Special Guidelines for Candidates On Wednesday, media were briefed by Himmat Singh, the chairman of the Haryana Staff Selection Commission (HSSC), regarding preparations and instructions for candidates. Cultural and Religious Exemptions Amritdhari Sikh candidates will be permitted to wear religious symbols like kirpans, kara, etc.

Married women, in light of the Teej festival, will be allowed to wear mangalsutra and other cultural symbols.

Married women and Amritdhari Sikhs must arrive at the exam locations early, nevertheless, in order to give security personnel time for extra inspections. Plea in Court Regarding Admit Cards In order to obtain their admission cards, a group of applicants went to the Punjab and Haryana High Court.The petitioners claimed they had: Completed their applications on time

Uploaded all necessary documents

Paid the exam fee

Submitted the form successfully They pleaded with the court to order HSSC to give admit cards so they can participate in the CET 2025. Important Note for School Students and Parents No school activities will take place on 26th July 2025.

Students are advised to stay updated through official school communication and local administration notices.

Parents and guardians are requested to ensure children avoid examination centres unless appearing in the CET.