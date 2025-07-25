RSSB Librarian Grade 3 Admit Card 2025 Out at rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in, Download July 27 Exam Hall Ticket PDF - Link Here

www.rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in admit cardRSSB Librarian Grade 3 Admit Card 2025 : The Rajasthan Staff Selection Board (RSSB) has released the Rajasthan Librarian Grade 3 exam admit card on July 24 on its official website. Candidates can download rsmssb librarian grade 3 admit card 2025 from official website of RSMSSB i.e. www.rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in. Candidates should carry their admit cards and a valid photo ID to avoid any last-minute confusions at the exam centre. The written exam for the RSSB Librarian Grade 3 posts is scheduled for 27th July 2025 in two shifts i.e. from 10.00 am to 12.00 pm and 03.00 pm to 05.00 pm. Earlier the Board had released the city intimation slip for the Librarian posts. A total of 548 Librarian Grade 3 posts are to be filled through the recruitment drive launched earlier across the state.

Candidates should reach the exam centre as mentioned in the admit card before the reporting time in order to complete all the requirements of the exam. Candidates will not be allowed to enter the examination centre after the gates get closed. Candidates should carry their admit cards and a valid photo ID to avoid any last-minute confusions at the exam centre.

The candidates who completed their examination earlier will be requested to sit and maintain the decorum of the exam hall. Candidates will not be allowed to take their own belongings inside the examination hall, which includes watches, pagers, calculators, tablets, iPads, Bluetooth devices, mobile phones, or any other type of computing device.

rsmssb librarian admit card: What Credentials Needed to Download To download the rsmssb librarian admit card, Candidates will have to use their login credentials as per the link given on the official website. You can retrieve your login credentials from the online application form filled by you for the Librarian Grade 3 Posts. You will have to provide your login credentials to the link given below- Application No.

Date Of Birth

RSSB Librarian Grade 3 Admit Card 2025 Overview Under the receruitment drive, a total of 548 Librarian Grade 3 posts are to be filled through the recruitment drive launched earlier across the state.You can get here the key highlights of the Rajasthan Librarian Grade 3 Recruitment 2025 drive given below- Particulars Details Organization Rajasthan Staff Selection Board (RSSB), Jaipur Post Name Rajasthan Librarian Grade 3 Exam date 27st July 2025 Exam City Intimation Slip Release date 21st July 2025 Admit Card Release date 24st July 2025 Official Website www.rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in How to Download Rajasthan Librarian Grade 3 Admit Card 2025 ?

Under Career Section-Go to ‘Admit Card’ Section

Click on the Concerned Link-Now click on the Link ‘Download Admit Card of Direct Recruitment of Librarian Grade-III – 2024’

Get the Admit Card-Go to link ‘Get Admit Card’, given at the right corner,

Login credentials-Inter your Application Number, Date Of Birth, Verification Captcha and click on Get Admit card.

RSSB Librarian e-admit card will appear on your screen.

