UPSC EPFO Notification 2025 Released for 230 EO/AO Posts, Check Application Form Start Date, Eligibility and More Details Here

UPSC EPFO Recruitment 2025: The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has released the UPSC EPFO Notification 2025 short notice announcing 20 vacancies for Enforcement Officer (EO)/Accounts Officer (AO) and Assistant Provident Fund Commissioner (APFC) under the Employees’ Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO). As per the short notice, the UPSC EPFO online applications will start on July 29, 2025.
The candidates interested in applying for the UPSC EPFO 2025 must have completed a bachelor's degree from a recognised university and the candidate must not have completed 30 years for EO/AO posts and 35 years for APFC. Continue reading the article for more details.
UPSC EPFO Notification 2025: Overview
UPSC has released the short notice for the recruitment of EO/AO and APFCs under the Employees’ Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO). Check the table below for the UPSC EPFO Notification 2025 short notice
|
Key Details
|
Information
|
Conducting Body
|
Union Public Service Commission (UPSC)
|
Organization
|
Employees’ Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO)
|
Total Vacancies
|
230 (156 EO/AO + 74 APFC)
|
Application Start Date
|
29 July 2025
|
Last Date to Apply
|
18 August 2025
|
Exam Date (Tentative)
|
30 November 2025
|
Selection Process
|
Recruitment Test
Interview
|
Official Website
|
upsc.gov.in
UPSC EPFO Notification 2025: Short Notice
UPSC has released the short notice for the UPSC EPFO 2025 Notification on July 22, 2025. The detailed notification is expected to get released soon on the official website of UPSC, upsc.gov.in, with detailed eligibility criteria, selection process, exam patter and more. Candidates can read the short notice below.
UPSC EPFO 2025 Vacancy Details
UPSC has released a short notice for EO/AO and APFC. A total of 156 vacancies has been released for EO/AO and 74 vacancies have been released for APFC. Check the table below for UPSC EPFO 2025 category-wise vacancy distribution.
|
Post
|
UR
|
OBC
|
SC
|
ST
|
EWS
|
PwBD
|
Total
|
EO/AO
|
78
|
42
|
23
|
12
|
1
|
9
|
156
|
APFC
|
32
|
28
|
7
|
0
|
7
|
3
|
74
UPSC EPFO Recruitment 2025: Application Fees
The candidates interested in applying for the UPSC EPFO must pay the application fees as per their category. The application fees for general category candidate is Rs 25. Check the table below for UPSC EPFO Application Fees 2025.
|Category
|Fees
|Gen/ OBC/ EWS
|Rs. 25/-
|SC/ ST/ PwD/ Female
|Rs. 0/-
|Mode of Payment
|Online
UPSC EPFO Notification 2025: Important Dates
The UPSC EPFO Notification short notice has been released. The detailed notification pdf is expetected to get released on July 28, 2025. Check the table below for UPSC EPFO Notification 2025 importand dates,.
|Events
|Dates
|Short Notice Date
|July 22, 2025
|Detailed Notification Date
|
July 28, 2025
|Opening date of Registration
|
July 29, 2025 (12 noon)
|Closing date of Registration
|
August 18, 2025 (11:59 pm)
|UPSC EPFO Exam Date 2025
|
November 2025 (expected)
UPSC EPFO Notification 2025: Eligibility Criteria
The candidates applying for the UPSC EPFO Vacancy 2025 must ensure that they fulfil all the eligibility criteria, such as educational qualification and age limit. Check the details below for UPSC EPFO Notification 2025.
Educational Qualification
For EO/AO & APFC: Bachelor’s degree from a recognised university.
Desirable for APFC: Diploma in Company Law, Labour Laws, or Public Administration
Age Limit (as of 18 August 2025)
Maximum Age
EO/AO - 30 years
APFC - 35 years
