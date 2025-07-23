UPSC EPFO Notification 2025 Released for 230 EO/AO Posts, Check Application Form Start Date, Eligibility and More Details Here

UPSC EPFO Recruitment 2025: The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has released the UPSC EPFO Notification 2025 short notice announcing 20 vacancies for Enforcement Officer (EO)/Accounts Officer (AO) and Assistant Provident Fund Commissioner (APFC) under the Employees’ Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO). As per the short notice, the UPSC EPFO online applications will start on July 29, 2025.

The candidates interested in applying for the UPSC EPFO 2025 must have completed a bachelor's degree from a recognised university and the candidate must not have completed 30 years for EO/AO posts and 35 years for APFC. Continue reading the article for more details. UPSC EPFO Notification 2025: Overview UPSC has released the short notice for the recruitment of EO/AO and APFCs under the Employees’ Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO). Check the table below for the UPSC EPFO Notification 2025 short notice

Key Details Information Conducting Body Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) Organization Employees’ Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) Total Vacancies 230 (156 EO/AO + 74 APFC) Application Start Date 29 July 2025 Last Date to Apply 18 August 2025 Exam Date (Tentative) 30 November 2025 Selection Process Recruitment Test Interview Official Website upsc.gov.in UPSC EPFO Notification 2025: Short Notice UPSC has released the short notice for the UPSC EPFO 2025 Notification on July 22, 2025. The detailed notification is expected to get released soon on the official website of UPSC, upsc.gov.in, with detailed eligibility criteria, selection process, exam patter and more. Candidates can read the short notice below. UPSC EPFO 2025 Vacancy Details

UPSC has released a short notice for EO/AO and APFC. A total of 156 vacancies has been released for EO/AO and 74 vacancies have been released for APFC. Check the table below for UPSC EPFO 2025 category-wise vacancy distribution. Post UR OBC SC ST EWS PwBD Total EO/AO 78 42 23 12 1 9 156 APFC 32 28 7 0 7 3 74 Also Check: UPSC EPFO Syllabus UPSC EPFO Recruitment 2025: Application Fees The candidates interested in applying for the UPSC EPFO must pay the application fees as per their category. The application fees for general category candidate is Rs 25. Check the table below for UPSC EPFO Application Fees 2025. Category Fees Gen/ OBC/ EWS Rs. 25/- SC/ ST/ PwD/ Female Rs. 0/- Mode of Payment Online UPSC EPFO Notification 2025: Important Dates