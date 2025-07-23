Indian Army Agniveer Result 2025 OUT
Focus
Quick Links

UPSC EPFO Notification 2025 Released for 230 EO/AO Posts, Check Application Form Start Date, Eligibility and More Details Here

The UPSC EPFO Notification 2025 short notice has been released with 230 vacancies for EO/AO & APFC posts. Candidates must have completed a bachelor’s degree and must be under 30 years for EO/AO and 35 years for APFC.

Mohd Salman
ByMohd Salman
Jul 24, 2025, 17:32 IST
UPSC EPFO Notification 2025 Short Notice
UPSC EPFO Notification 2025 Short Notice

 

UPSC EPFO Recruitment 2025: The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has released the UPSC EPFO Notification 2025 short notice announcing 20 vacancies for Enforcement Officer (EO)/Accounts Officer (AO) and Assistant Provident Fund Commissioner (APFC) under the Employees’ Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO). As per the short notice, the UPSC EPFO online applications will start on July 29, 2025.
The candidates interested in applying for the UPSC EPFO 2025 must have completed a bachelor's degree from a recognised university and the candidate must not have completed 30 years for EO/AO posts and 35 years for APFC. Continue reading the article for more details.

UPSC EPFO Notification 2025: Overview

UPSC has released the short notice for the recruitment of EO/AO and APFCs under the Employees’ Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO). Check the table below for the UPSC EPFO Notification 2025 short notice

Key Details

Information

Conducting Body

Union Public Service Commission (UPSC)

Organization

Employees’ Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO)

Total Vacancies

230 (156 EO/AO + 74 APFC)

Application Start Date

29 July 2025

Last Date to Apply

18 August 2025

Exam Date (Tentative)

30 November 2025

Selection Process

Recruitment Test

Interview

Official Website

upsc.gov.in

UPSC EPFO Notification 2025: Short Notice

UPSC has released the short notice for the UPSC EPFO 2025 Notification on July 22, 2025. The detailed notification is expected to get released soon on the official website of UPSC, upsc.gov.in, with detailed eligibility criteria, selection process, exam patter and more. Candidates can read the short notice below.

DeWatermark.ai_1753267426005

UPSC EPFO 2025 Vacancy Details

UPSC has released a short notice for EO/AO and APFC. A total of 156 vacancies has been released for EO/AO and 74 vacancies have been released for APFC. Check the table below for UPSC EPFO 2025 category-wise vacancy distribution.

Post

UR

OBC

SC

ST

EWS

PwBD

Total

EO/AO

78

42

23

12

1

9

156

APFC

32

28

7

0

7

3

74

Also Check:

UPSC EPFO Syllabus

UPSC EPFO Recruitment 2025: Application Fees

The candidates interested in applying for the UPSC EPFO must pay the application fees as per their category. The application fees for general category candidate is Rs 25. Check the table below for UPSC EPFO Application Fees 2025.

Category Fees
Gen/ OBC/ EWS Rs. 25/-
SC/ ST/ PwD/ Female Rs. 0/-
Mode of Payment Online

UPSC EPFO Notification 2025: Important Dates

The UPSC EPFO Notification short notice has been released. The detailed notification pdf is expetected to get released on July 28, 2025. Check the table below for UPSC EPFO Notification 2025 importand dates,.

Events Dates
Short Notice Date July 22, 2025 
Detailed Notification Date

July 28, 2025
Opening date of Registration

July 29, 2025 (12 noon)
Closing date of Registration

August 18, 2025 (11:59 pm)
UPSC EPFO Exam Date 2025

November 2025 (expected)

UPSC EPFO Notification 2025: Eligibility Criteria

The candidates applying for the UPSC EPFO Vacancy 2025 must ensure that they fulfil all the eligibility criteria, such as educational qualification and age limit. Check the details below for UPSC EPFO Notification 2025.
Educational Qualification
For EO/AO & APFC: Bachelor’s degree from a recognised university.
Desirable for APFC: Diploma in Company Law, Labour Laws, or Public Administration
Age Limit (as of 18 August 2025)
Maximum Age
EO/AO - 30 years
APFC - 35 years

 

Mohd Salman
Mohd Salman

Senior Executive

Mohd Salman is a content expert with over 6 years of experience in the education sector, who has built the categories for the SSC, Railways, Defence, Police, and State Government Exams. He previously worked with organisation like Testbook and holds a B.Tech in Information Technology. At Jagran Josh, he manages and writes for the education beat, covering all educational news for Govt Jobs notifications, and exams such as UPSC, Banking and Railways. He can be reached at mohd.salman@jagrannewmedia.com
... Read More

Latest Stories

Get here latest School, CBSE and Govt Jobs notification and articles in English and Hindi for Sarkari Naukari, Sarkari Result and Exam Preparation. Empower your learning journey with Jagran Josh App - Your trusted guide for exams, career, and knowledge! Download Now

Trending

Popular Searches

Latest Education News