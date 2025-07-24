NMMC Answer Key 2025 Released at nmmc.gov.in, Check Steps to Download Response Sheet PDF - Direct Link Here

NMMC Answer Key 2025: Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) has released the detailed answer key for the posts of Engineer, Technician, Wireman, Account Clerk, ANM, Wardboy, Typist and others on its official website. Along with the answer key, the organisation has also demanded the objections, if any, by the candidates against the answer key. You can raise your objections through the nmmc answer key 2025 link available on the official website. Candidates can raise their objections in online mode on or before July 25, 2025 at https://www.nmmc.gov.in.
NMMC Answer Key 2025 Download
Earlier NMMC had conducted the written exam for different posts including Junior Engineer, Technician, Wireman, Account Clerk, ANM, Wardboy, Typist and others from July 16th to 19th, 2025 across the state.
|NMMC Answer Key 2025
|Download Link
NMMC 2025 Answer Key: Steps to raise the objection
To raise the objections, if any, against the provisional answer key, candidates will have to visit the official website. You will have to pay Rs.100 against the raising objection for the subjects. You will have to provide your login credentials to the link. The last date to raise an objection is July 25, 2025. Candidates can raise their objections through the nmmc answer key 2025 link available on the official website after following the steps given below-
- Step 1: Official Website-Visit the official NMMC website: nmmc.gov.in
- Step 2: Go to Concerned Link-Click on the link for “Objection to Answer Key – NMMC Recruitment 2025.”
- Step 3: Login Credentials-Log in using your registration number and password.
- Step 4: Mark the Question Paper-Select the question paper and subject for which you want to raise the objection.
- Step 5: Upload Documents-Choose the question number, upload relevant supporting documents (if any), and mention your correct answer with explanation.
- Step 6: Pay the Requisite Fee-Pay the objection fee of Rs. 100 per question.
- Step 7: Download and save the confirmation receipt for future reference.
nmmc.gov.in NMMC Anser Key 2025 Overview
Earlier Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) had launched the recruitmnet drive for various posts including Junior Engineer, Technician, Wireman, Account Clerk, ANM, Wardboy, Typist and others. To help candidates quickly understand the key highlights of the recruitment drive, we’ve shared an overview of the same-
|Particulars
|Details
|Organization
|Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC)
|Post Name
|Junior Engineer, Technician, Wireman, Account Clerk, ANM, Wardboy, Typist and others
|Advt. No.
|Bhrti /2025
|Exam Mode
|Computer-Based Test (Online)
|Exam Date
|16th, 17th, 18th, and 19th July 2025
|Answer Key status
|Out
|Official Website
|https://www.nmmc.gov.in/
How to Download NMMC Answer Key 2025?
Visit the official website of NMMC - https://www.nmmc.gov.in/and go to 'Careers' Section
- Now go to the Career section on the home page.
- Go to ‘NMMC Answer key 2025' on the home page.
- Provide your ‘Application Number’, ‘Date of Birth’ and Email ID’
- You will get the hall ticket in a new window.
- Download NMMC Answer key.
