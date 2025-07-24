NMMC Answer Key 2025 Released at nmmc.gov.in, Check Steps to Download Response Sheet PDF - Direct Link Here

NMMC Answer Key 2025: Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) has released the detailed answer key for the posts of Engineer, Technician, Wireman, Account Clerk, ANM, Wardboy, Typist and others on its official website. Along with the answer key, the organisation has also demanded the objections, if any, by the candidates against the answer key. You can raise your objections through the nmmc answer key 2025 link available on the official website. Candidates can raise their objections in online mode on or before July 25, 2025 at https://www.nmmc.gov.in.

NMMC Answer Key 2025 Download

Earlier NMMC had conducted the written exam for different posts including Junior Engineer, Technician, Wireman, Account Clerk, ANM, Wardboy, Typist and others from July 16th to 19th, 2025 across the state.