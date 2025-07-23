Today Current Affairs One Liners 23 July 2025: Projected India’s GDP 2026

Current Affairs One Liners 23 July 2025: For students preparing for competitive exams and aware readers, here is today’s One Liners Current Affairs by Jagran Josh. This section covers questions related to National Broadcasting Day 2025, Gita Gopinath, India’s GDP and more.
Who recently projected India’s GDP to grow by 6.5% in 2025 and 6.7% in 2026? – ADB
When is National Broadcasting Day observed every year? – 23 July
Who is the First Deputy Managing Director of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) who has decided to resign? – Gita Gopinath
When is Chandra Shekhar Azad’s birth anniversary observed every year? – 23 July
Which was the first hypersonic ballistic missile recently unveiled by Türkiye in Istanbul? – Tayfun Block-4
Where will the International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN) World Conservation Congress 2025 be held? – Abu Dhabi
Which state has recently launched India’s first mining tourism programme? – Jharkhand
