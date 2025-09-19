Most Important IB Security Assistant Reasoning Questions 2025: Expected Questions with Solutions

IB Security Assistant Reasoning Questions: Candidates who are preparing for the IB Security Assistant Exam 2025, scheduled for 29 and 30 September, should prepare with reasoning practice questions. Because the reasoning section plays a crucial role among all the sections. It evaluates a candidate’s logical thinking, speed, and accuracy.
IB Security Assistant Reasoning Questions covers puzzles, coding-decoding, blood relations, series, syllogisms, and figure-based problems. Reasoning can become the highest-scoring section with focused preparation. This article provides important sample questions with solutions, a reasoning PDF link, and expert preparation tips.
IB Security Assistant Reasoning Questions
The following are IB Security Assistant Reasoning Questions with detailed solutions for your preparation. These represent the type of reasoning asked in the actual exam.
Q1. If A is the mother of B and C is the father of B, how is C related to A?
a) Brother
b) Husband
c) Father
d) Son
Answer: b) Husband
Q2. In a certain code, CAT = DBU, then DOG = ?
a) EPH
b) ENH
c) EOG
d) EOF
Answer: a) EPH
Q3. Find the odd one out:
a) Apple
b) Banana
c) Mango
d) Potato
Answer: d) Potato
Q4. If 7 + 3 = 25 and 6 + 2 = 20, then 5 + 4 = ?
a) 27
b) 26
c) 28
d) 29
Answer: a) 27
Q5. A train runs 50 km south, then 30 km east. In which direction is it from the starting point?
a) North-East
b) South-East
c) South-West
d) East
Answer: b) South-East
Q6. Choose the related word: Pen : Write :: Knife : ?
a) Cut
b) Sharp
c) Weapon
d) Blade
Answer: a) Cut
Q7. Which number should come next? 2, 6, 12, 20, ?
a) 28
b) 30
c) 32
d) 34
Answer: a) 28
Q8. Pointing to a photograph, Ramesh said, “He is my father’s only son.” Who is in the photograph?
a) Ramesh himself
b) Ramesh’s brother
c) Ramesh’s father
d) Ramesh’s son
Answer: a) Ramesh himself
Q9. If 15 × 2 = 46 and 20 × 3 = 63, then 25 × 4 = ?
a) 100
b) 101
c) 102
d) 103
Answer: b) 101
Q10. Which word does not belong?
a) Inch
b) Kilogram
c) Meter
d) Yard
Answer: b) Kilogram
Q11. A is taller than B but shorter than C. D is taller than C. Who is the tallest?
a) A
b) B
c) C
d) D
Answer: d) D
Q12. Which number is missing? 3, 6, 12, 24, ?
a) 36
b) 40
c) 48
d) 60
Answer: c) 48
Q13. Find the odd one out:
a) Square
b) Rectangle
c) Circle
d) Triangle
Answer: c) Circle
Q14. If in a code, HOUSE is written as IPVTG, how will ROOM be written?
a) SPPN
b) SPPQ
c) SPQN
d) SPQQ
Answer: b) SPPQ
Q15. Statements: All cats are animals. All animals are wild. Conclusion: All cats are wild.
a) True
b) False
c) Cannot say
d) None of these
Answer: a) True
Q16. If ‘+’ means ‘×’, ‘×’ means ‘−’, ‘−’ means ‘÷’, then 8 × 2 + 3 − 1 = ?
a) 20
b) 19
c) 21
d) 22
Answer: a) 20
Q17. Which letter is opposite to D in the English alphabet?
a) W
b) X
c) Y
d) Z
Answer: a) W
Q18. Find the missing term: AZ, BY, CX, ?
a) DU
b) DW
c) DV
d) DT
Answer: b) DW
Q19. Which is the odd one out?
a) Oxygen
b) Hydrogen
c) Carbon
d) Mercury
Answer: d) Mercury
Q20. If 1 = 2, 2 = 4, 3 = 6, then 5 = ?
a) 8
b) 9
c) 10
d) 12
Answer: c) 10
IB Security Assistant Reasoning Questions PDF
IB Security Assistant Reasoning Questions in PDF format are given below for candidates who want to practice more. This PDF includes solved examples, practice exercises, and previous year reasoning questions to strengthen preparation. Candidates can easily download the PDF and revise daily to build accuracy and speed.
Click Here to Download IB Security Assistant Reasoning Questions PDF
IB Security Assistant Reasoning Preparation Tips
Success in reasoning depends on regular practice and clarity of concepts. Follow these tips to improve IB Security Assistant Reasoning score:
-
Solve at least 20-30 reasoning questions every day.
-
Identify problem areas like puzzles or coding-decoding, and give them extra time.
-
Use a timer to practice and gradually reduce the solving time.
-
Learn simple tricks for series, syllogisms, and arithmetic-based reasoning.
-
Take full-length mocks to get real exam experience and analyze mistakes.
-
Avoid spending too much time on one question; move ahead and return later if needed.
