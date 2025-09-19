Most Important IB Security Assistant Reasoning Questions 2025: Expected Questions with Solutions

IB Security Assistant Reasoning Questions: Candidates who are preparing for the IB Security Assistant Exam 2025, scheduled for 29 and 30 September, should prepare with reasoning practice questions. Because the reasoning section plays a crucial role among all the sections. It evaluates a candidate’s logical thinking, speed, and accuracy. IB Security Assistant Reasoning Questions covers puzzles, coding-decoding, blood relations, series, syllogisms, and figure-based problems. Reasoning can become the highest-scoring section with focused preparation. This article provides important sample questions with solutions, a reasoning PDF link, and expert preparation tips. IB Security Assistant Reasoning Questions The following are IB Security Assistant Reasoning Questions with detailed solutions for your preparation. These represent the type of reasoning asked in the actual exam.

Q1. If A is the mother of B and C is the father of B, how is C related to A? a) Brother b) Husband c) Father d) Son Answer: b) Husband Q2. In a certain code, CAT = DBU, then DOG = ? a) EPH b) ENH c) EOG d) EOF Answer: a) EPH Q3. Find the odd one out: a) Apple b) Banana c) Mango d) Potato Answer: d) Potato Q4. If 7 + 3 = 25 and 6 + 2 = 20, then 5 + 4 = ? a) 27 b) 26 c) 28 d) 29 Answer: a) 27 Q5. A train runs 50 km south, then 30 km east. In which direction is it from the starting point? a) North-East b) South-East c) South-West d) East Answer: b) South-East Q6. Choose the related word: Pen : Write :: Knife : ? a) Cut b) Sharp c) Weapon d) Blade Answer: a) Cut Q7. Which number should come next? 2, 6, 12, 20, ? a) 28 b) 30 c) 32 d) 34 Answer: a) 28 Q8. Pointing to a photograph, Ramesh said, “He is my father’s only son.” Who is in the photograph?

a) Ramesh himself b) Ramesh’s brother c) Ramesh’s father d) Ramesh’s son Answer: a) Ramesh himself Q9. If 15 × 2 = 46 and 20 × 3 = 63, then 25 × 4 = ? a) 100 b) 101 c) 102 d) 103 Answer: b) 101 Q10. Which word does not belong? a) Inch b) Kilogram c) Meter d) Yard Answer: b) Kilogram Also Check: IB Security Assistant GK Questions Q11. A is taller than B but shorter than C. D is taller than C. Who is the tallest? a) A b) B c) C d) D Answer: d) D Q12. Which number is missing? 3, 6, 12, 24, ? a) 36 b) 40 c) 48 d) 60 Answer: c) 48 Q13. Find the odd one out: a) Square b) Rectangle c) Circle d) Triangle Answer: c) Circle Q14. If in a code, HOUSE is written as IPVTG, how will ROOM be written? a) SPPN b) SPPQ c) SPQN d) SPQQ Answer: b) SPPQ Q15. Statements: All cats are animals. All animals are wild. Conclusion: All cats are wild. a) True b) False

c) Cannot say d) None of these Answer: a) True Q16. If ‘+’ means ‘×’, ‘×’ means ‘−’, ‘−’ means ‘÷’, then 8 × 2 + 3 − 1 = ? a) 20 b) 19 c) 21 d) 22 Answer: a) 20 Q17. Which letter is opposite to D in the English alphabet? a) W b) X c) Y d) Z Answer: a) W Q18. Find the missing term: AZ, BY, CX, ? a) DU b) DW c) DV d) DT Answer: b) DW Q19. Which is the odd one out? a) Oxygen b) Hydrogen c) Carbon d) Mercury Answer: d) Mercury Q20. If 1 = 2, 2 = 4, 3 = 6, then 5 = ? a) 8 b) 9 c) 10 d) 12 Answer: c) 10 Also Check: IB Security Assistant Syllabus 2025

IB Security Assistant Salary 2025

IB Security Assistant Previous Year Question Papers IB Security Assistant Reasoning Questions PDF IB Security Assistant Reasoning Questions in PDF format are given below for candidates who want to practice more. This PDF includes solved examples, practice exercises, and previous year reasoning questions to strengthen preparation. Candidates can easily download the PDF and revise daily to build accuracy and speed.