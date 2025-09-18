IB Security Assistant GK Questions 2025: Most Expected Questions with Answer

IB Security Assistant GK Questions: The Intelligence Bureau (IB) will conduct the Security Assistant Exam 2025 on September 29 and 30. Thousands of candidates are preparing for this highly competitive exam, where General Knowledge (GK) plays an important role. The GK section is considered a scoring area because the questions are direct, factual, and can be solved quickly. Many aspirants often lose marks in GK due to lack of preparation, but with regular practice of IB Security Assistant GK Questions, one can easily strengthen this section. This article provides a set of important IB Security Assistant GK Questions, a direct link to download the PDF, and practical preparation tips to help candidates perform well in the exam. Practicing these questions will boost accuracy, improve memory, and increase confidence for the upcoming IB examination.

IB Security Assistant GK Questions Practicing IB Security Assistant GK Questions is essential for exam success. The following are 20 important GK Questions with answers to help candidates in preparation: Q1. From which country’s constitution were Fundamental Rights borrowed? a) Canada b) United States of America c) Ireland d) Australia Answer: United States of America Q2. Which was the first state in South India invaded by Alauddin Khalji? a) Madurai b) Devagiri c) Warangal d) Vijayanagar Answer: Devagiri Q3. In which year did the Mughal Emperor appoint the Company as the Diwan of Bengal? a) 1757 b) 1765 c) 1773 d) 1784 Answer: 1765 Q4. Who wrote “Letters from a Father to Daughter”? a) Mahatma Gandhi b) Sarojini Naidu c) Jawaharlal Nehru d) Rabindranath Tagore Answer: Jawaharlal Nehru Q5. Where was Gautama Buddha born?

a) Kushinagar b) Bodh Gaya c) Lumbini d) Sarnath Answer: Lumbini Q6. The Battle of Buxar was fought in which year? a) 1757 b) 1764 c) 1772 d) 1780 Answer: 1764 Q7. Who was the first Indian Governor-General of independent India? a) Lord Mountbatten b) C. Rajagopalachari c) Dr. Rajendra Prasad d) Sardar Patel Answer: C. Rajagopalachari Q8. The largest planet in our solar system is? a) Earth b) Saturn c) Jupiter d) Neptune Answer: Jupiter Q9. Who is known as the “Missile Man of India”? a) Vikram Sarabhai b) Homi J. Bhabha c) Dr. A.P.J. Abdul Kalam d) Satish Dhawan Answer: Dr. A.P.J. Abdul Kalam Q10. The Planning Commission of India was replaced by? a) National Development Council b) Finance Commission c) NITI Aayog d) Economic Advisory Council Answer: NITI Aayog Q11. The First Five-Year Plan in India was launched in which year?

a) 1950 b) 1951 c) 1955 d) 1960 Answer: 1951 Q12. Who founded the Arya Samaj in 1875? a) Raja Ram Mohan Roy b) Swami Vivekananda c) Swami Dayananda Saraswati d) Bal Gangadhar Tilak Answer: Swami Dayananda Saraswati Q13. The International Court of Justice is located in? a) Geneva b) Paris c) New York d) The Hague Answer: The Hague Q14. Which Indian state is the largest producer of tea? a) West Bengal b) Kerala c) Assam d) Tamil Nadu Answer: Assam Q15. Who is the author of “Discovery of India”? a) B.R. Ambedkar b) Jawaharlal Nehru c) Rabindranath Tagore d) Maulana Abul Kalam Azad Answer: Jawaharlal Nehru Q16. The Quit India Movement was launched in? a) 1930 b) 1935 c) 1942 d) 1947 Answer: 1942 Q17. What is the currency of Japan? a) Yuan b) Yen c) Won d) Peso Answer: Yen Q18. The Constitution of India came into effect on? a) 15 August 1947

b) 26 January 1950 c) 30 January 1952 d) 2 October 1949 Answer: 26 January 1950 Q19. Which is the smallest bone in the human body? a) Femur b) Tibia c) Stapes d) Radius Answer: Stapes Q20. Who is the current Chief Justice of India (as of 2025)? a) U.U. Lalit b) D.Y. Chandrachud c) Ranjan Gogoi d) Sharad Arvind Bobde Answer: D.Y. Chandrachud Also Check: IB Security Assistant Syllabus 2025

