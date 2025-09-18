IB Security Assistant GK Questions 2025: Most Expected Questions with Answer

IB Security Assistant GK Questions: The Intelligence Bureau (IB) will conduct the Security Assistant Exam 2025 on September 29 and 30. Thousands of candidates are preparing for this highly competitive exam, where General Knowledge (GK) plays an important role. The GK section is considered a scoring area because the questions are direct, factual, and can be solved quickly. Many aspirants often lose marks in GK due to lack of preparation, but with regular practice of IB Security Assistant GK Questions, one can easily strengthen this section.
This article provides a set of important IB Security Assistant GK Questions, a direct link to download the PDF, and practical preparation tips to help candidates perform well in the exam. Practicing these questions will boost accuracy, improve memory, and increase confidence for the upcoming IB examination.
IB Security Assistant GK Questions
Practicing IB Security Assistant GK Questions is essential for exam success. The following are 20 important GK Questions with answers to help candidates in preparation:
Q1. From which country’s constitution were Fundamental Rights borrowed?
a) Canada
b) United States of America
c) Ireland
d) Australia
Answer: United States of America
Q2. Which was the first state in South India invaded by Alauddin Khalji?
a) Madurai
b) Devagiri
c) Warangal
d) Vijayanagar
Answer: Devagiri
Q3. In which year did the Mughal Emperor appoint the Company as the Diwan of Bengal?
a) 1757
b) 1765
c) 1773
d) 1784
Answer: 1765
Q4. Who wrote “Letters from a Father to Daughter”?
a) Mahatma Gandhi
b) Sarojini Naidu
c) Jawaharlal Nehru
d) Rabindranath Tagore
Answer: Jawaharlal Nehru
Q5. Where was Gautama Buddha born?
a) Kushinagar
b) Bodh Gaya
c) Lumbini
d) Sarnath
Answer: Lumbini
Q6. The Battle of Buxar was fought in which year?
a) 1757
b) 1764
c) 1772
d) 1780
Answer: 1764
Q7. Who was the first Indian Governor-General of independent India?
a) Lord Mountbatten
b) C. Rajagopalachari
c) Dr. Rajendra Prasad
d) Sardar Patel
Answer: C. Rajagopalachari
Q8. The largest planet in our solar system is?
a) Earth
b) Saturn
c) Jupiter
d) Neptune
Answer: Jupiter
Q9. Who is known as the “Missile Man of India”?
a) Vikram Sarabhai
b) Homi J. Bhabha
c) Dr. A.P.J. Abdul Kalam
d) Satish Dhawan
Answer: Dr. A.P.J. Abdul Kalam
Q10. The Planning Commission of India was replaced by?
a) National Development Council
b) Finance Commission
c) NITI Aayog
d) Economic Advisory Council
Answer: NITI Aayog
Q11. The First Five-Year Plan in India was launched in which year?
a) 1950
b) 1951
c) 1955
d) 1960
Answer: 1951
Q12. Who founded the Arya Samaj in 1875?
a) Raja Ram Mohan Roy
b) Swami Vivekananda
c) Swami Dayananda Saraswati
d) Bal Gangadhar Tilak
Answer: Swami Dayananda Saraswati
Q13. The International Court of Justice is located in?
a) Geneva
b) Paris
c) New York
d) The Hague
Answer: The Hague
Q14. Which Indian state is the largest producer of tea?
a) West Bengal
b) Kerala
c) Assam
d) Tamil Nadu
Answer: Assam
Q15. Who is the author of “Discovery of India”?
a) B.R. Ambedkar
b) Jawaharlal Nehru
c) Rabindranath Tagore
d) Maulana Abul Kalam Azad
Answer: Jawaharlal Nehru
Q16. The Quit India Movement was launched in?
a) 1930
b) 1935
c) 1942
d) 1947
Answer: 1942
Q17. What is the currency of Japan?
a) Yuan
b) Yen
c) Won
d) Peso
Answer: Yen
Q18. The Constitution of India came into effect on?
a) 15 August 1947
b) 26 January 1950
c) 30 January 1952
d) 2 October 1949
Answer: 26 January 1950
Q19. Which is the smallest bone in the human body?
a) Femur
b) Tibia
c) Stapes
d) Radius
Answer: Stapes
Q20. Who is the current Chief Justice of India (as of 2025)?
a) U.U. Lalit
b) D.Y. Chandrachud
c) Ranjan Gogoi
d) Sharad Arvind Bobde
Answer: D.Y. Chandrachud
Also Check:
IB Security Assistant Syllabus 2025
IB Security Assistant Salary 2025
IB Security Assistant Previous Year Question Papers
IB Security Assistant GK Questions PDF
We have compiled all the important IB Security Assistant GK Questions into a handy PDF to make your preparation easier. This PDF includes previous year questions, expected questions, and topic-wise coverage for better practice. Candidates can download the PDF and revise it multiple times before the exam. Consistent revision from this PDF will help you answer GK questions with accuracy and speed.
Download IB Security Assistant GK Questions PDF Here
IB Security Assistant GK Preparation Tips
Success in the GK section depends on smart preparation. The following are some effective tips for IB Security Assistant GK Questions:
-
Read newspapers or reliable online sources for the latest national and international news.
-
Focus on history, polity, geography, economy, and science, as these areas contribute to many questions.
-
Solve IB previous year GK questions to understand the pattern and difficulty level.
-
Practice sectional tests regularly to improve accuracy and time management.
-
Maintain a notebook for important facts, dates, and events for last-minute revision.
Comments
All Comments (0)
Join the conversation