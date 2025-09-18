AIIMS Result 2025 OUT
IB Security Assistant GK Questions 2025: Most Expected Questions with Answer

By Mridula Sharma
Sep 18, 2025, 17:26 IST

IB Security Assistant GK Questions: The Intelligence Bureau Security Assistant Exam 2025 will be held on September 29 and 30. Regular practice of GK improves accuracy, saves time, and builds confidence. This article provides solved IB Security Assistant GK Questions, a downloadable PDF, and smart preparation tips.

IB Security Assistant GK Questions 2025 with Answer
IB Security Assistant GK Questions 2025 with Answer

IB Security Assistant GK Questions: The Intelligence Bureau (IB) will conduct the Security Assistant Exam 2025 on September 29 and 30. Thousands of candidates are preparing for this highly competitive exam, where General Knowledge (GK) plays an important role. The GK section is considered a scoring area because the questions are direct, factual, and can be solved quickly. Many aspirants often lose marks in GK due to lack of preparation, but with regular practice of IB Security Assistant GK Questions, one can easily strengthen this section.

This article provides a set of important IB Security Assistant GK Questions, a direct link to download the PDF, and practical preparation tips to help candidates perform well in the exam. Practicing these questions will boost accuracy, improve memory, and increase confidence for the upcoming IB examination.

IB Security Assistant GK Questions 

Practicing IB Security Assistant GK Questions is essential for exam success. The following are 20 important GK Questions with answers to help candidates in preparation:

Q1. From which country’s constitution were Fundamental Rights borrowed?

a) Canada

b) United States of America

c) Ireland

d) Australia

Answer: United States of America

Q2. Which was the first state in South India invaded by Alauddin Khalji?

a) Madurai

b) Devagiri

c) Warangal

d) Vijayanagar

Answer: Devagiri

Q3. In which year did the Mughal Emperor appoint the Company as the Diwan of Bengal?

a) 1757

b) 1765

c) 1773

d) 1784

Answer: 1765

Q4. Who wrote “Letters from a Father to Daughter”?

a) Mahatma Gandhi

b) Sarojini Naidu

c) Jawaharlal Nehru

d) Rabindranath Tagore

Answer: Jawaharlal Nehru

Q5. Where was Gautama Buddha born?

a) Kushinagar

b) Bodh Gaya

c) Lumbini

d) Sarnath

Answer: Lumbini

Q6. The Battle of Buxar was fought in which year?

a) 1757

b) 1764

c) 1772

d) 1780

Answer: 1764

Q7. Who was the first Indian Governor-General of independent India?

a) Lord Mountbatten

b) C. Rajagopalachari

c) Dr. Rajendra Prasad

d) Sardar Patel

Answer: C. Rajagopalachari

Q8. The largest planet in our solar system is?

a) Earth

b) Saturn

c) Jupiter

d) Neptune

Answer: Jupiter

Q9. Who is known as the “Missile Man of India”?

a) Vikram Sarabhai

b) Homi J. Bhabha

c) Dr. A.P.J. Abdul Kalam

d) Satish Dhawan

Answer: Dr. A.P.J. Abdul Kalam

Q10. The Planning Commission of India was replaced by?

a) National Development Council

b) Finance Commission

c) NITI Aayog

d) Economic Advisory Council

Answer: NITI Aayog

Q11. The First Five-Year Plan in India was launched in which year?

a) 1950

b) 1951

c) 1955

d) 1960

Answer: 1951

Q12. Who founded the Arya Samaj in 1875?

a) Raja Ram Mohan Roy

b) Swami Vivekananda

c) Swami Dayananda Saraswati

d) Bal Gangadhar Tilak

Answer: Swami Dayananda Saraswati

Q13. The International Court of Justice is located in?

a) Geneva

b) Paris

c) New York

d) The Hague

Answer: The Hague

Q14. Which Indian state is the largest producer of tea?

a) West Bengal

b) Kerala

c) Assam

d) Tamil Nadu

Answer: Assam

Q15. Who is the author of “Discovery of India”?

a) B.R. Ambedkar

b) Jawaharlal Nehru

c) Rabindranath Tagore

d) Maulana Abul Kalam Azad

Answer: Jawaharlal Nehru

Q16. The Quit India Movement was launched in?

a) 1930

b) 1935

c) 1942

d) 1947

Answer: 1942

Q17. What is the currency of Japan?

a) Yuan

b) Yen

c) Won

d) Peso

Answer: Yen

Q18. The Constitution of India came into effect on?

a) 15 August 1947

b) 26 January 1950

c) 30 January 1952

d) 2 October 1949

Answer: 26 January 1950

Q19. Which is the smallest bone in the human body?

a) Femur

b) Tibia

c) Stapes

d) Radius

Answer: Stapes

Q20. Who is the current Chief Justice of India (as of 2025)?

a) U.U. Lalit

b) D.Y. Chandrachud

c) Ranjan Gogoi

d) Sharad Arvind Bobde

Answer: D.Y. Chandrachud

IB Security Assistant Syllabus 2025
IB Security Assistant Salary 2025
IB Security Assistant Previous Year Question Papers

IB Security Assistant GK Questions PDF

We have compiled all the important IB Security Assistant GK Questions into a handy PDF to make your preparation easier. This PDF includes previous year questions, expected questions, and topic-wise coverage for better practice. Candidates can download the PDF and revise it multiple times before the exam. Consistent revision from this PDF will help you answer GK questions with accuracy and speed.

Download IB Security Assistant GK Questions PDF Here

IB Security Assistant GK Preparation Tips

Success in the GK section depends on smart preparation. The following are some effective tips for IB Security Assistant GK Questions:

  • Read newspapers or reliable online sources for the latest national and international news.

  • Focus on history, polity, geography, economy, and science, as these areas contribute to many questions.

  • Solve IB previous year GK questions to understand the pattern and difficulty level.

  • Practice sectional tests regularly to improve accuracy and time management.

  • Maintain a notebook for important facts, dates, and events for last-minute revision.

Mridula Sharma
Mridula Sharma

Content Writer

Mridula Sharma is an experienced content writer with a background in Journalism and Mass Communication. With three years of experience in crafting engaging and informative articles, she specializes in education and exam-related content. Currently contributing at Jagran Josh, Mridula aims to provide readers with well-researched insights that help them in their exam preparation journey.

... Read More

