IB Security Assistant Salary 2025: Check In-Hand Salary, Perks, Job Profile, and Career Growth

The IB Security Assistant Salary 2025 is based on the Level-3 pay scale, with a monthly pay ranging from ₹21,700 to ₹69,100. This post comes under the General Central Service, Group ‘C’, and is non-gazetted and non-ministerial in nature. Candidates receive a Special Security Allowance, which is 20% of their basic pay with the basic salary. Employees are also eligible for cash compensation for working on holidays, for up to 30 days per year.
This combination of allowances and benefits makes the IB Security Assistant job both financially attractive and stable.
Check out the full article on IB Security Assistant Salary and Job Profile to know more about the salary structure, perks, and career growth.
IB Security Assistant Salary 2025
The IB Security Assistant Salary 2025 offers an impressive start for candidates looking to enter government service. Selected candidates are placed under Pay Level 3, with a monthly salary ranging from ₹21,700 to ₹69,100. They also receive Dearness Allowance (DA), House Rent Allowance (HRA), and several other central government benefits.
This position is financially rewarding and offers long-term job security. This makes it an excellent career choice for those passionate about working in the intelligence and security sector.
IB Security Assistant Salary Structure 2025
The IB Security Assistant Salary 2025 follows the 7th Central Pay Commission (CPC) guidelines. Below is the detailed salary structure for the post of Security Assistant/Executive:
|
Component
|
Amount (Approx.)
|
Details
|
Basic Pay
|
₹21,700
|
Entry-level basic pay as per Level-3 Pay Matrix
|
Dearness Allowance (DA)
|
₹3,689
|
17% of Basic Pay (subject to revision)
|
House Rent Allowance (HRA)
|
₹2,601
|
12% for Class X cities (varies with location)
|
Transport Allowance (TA)
|
₹1,800
|
Fixed as per government norms
|
Special Security Allowance
|
₹4,340
|
20% of Basic Pay (exclusive to IB posts)
|
Holiday Duty Compensation
|
Up to 30 days' pay/year
|
In lieu of working on holidays
|
Gross Monthly Salary
|
₹34,130 (approx.)
|
Total earnings before deductions
|
Deductions
|
₹2,000 – ₹3,000 (approx.)
|
Includes Provident Fund (PF), Income Tax, etc.
|
In-Hand Salary
|
₹30,000 – ₹32,000 (approx.)
|
Actual take-home salary per month
IB Security Assistant In-Hand Salary 2025
The in-hand salary of an IB Security Assistant in 2025 is estimated to be around Rs. 30,000 to Rs. 32,000 per month. This amount includes the basic pay, House Rent Allowance (HRA), Dearness Allowance (DA), transport allowance, and a 20% Special Security Allowance.
The final salary is credited monthly after deducting standard contributions like Provident Fund (PF) and income tax. The actual in-hand salary may slightly differ based on the posting location and individual deductions.
IB Security Assistant Perks and Allowances
The IB Security Assistant Executive also receives several government-approved allowances that boost their overall salary package. These allowances are provided as per the latest central government norms and vary depending on the location and service conditions. Below is the complete list of allowances included in the IB Security Assistant salary structure:
-
Dearness Allowance (DA)
-
House Rent Allowance (HRA)
-
Transport Allowance
-
Field Area Allowance
-
Air/Rail Travel Concession
-
Low-Interest Loans
-
Medical Allowance
-
Children’s Education Allowance
-
Gratuity
-
Special Security Allowance (20% of basic pay)
Also Check:
IB Security Assistant Syllabus 2025
IB Security Assistant Eligibility Criteria 2025
IB Security Assistant Job Profile 2025
It is important to know what the IB Security Assistant job involves and whether it suits the skills and career goals before applying. This is an excellent entry-level government job that offers both job security and valuable experience.
The following are the key responsibilities of an IB Security Assistant:
-
Monitor and patrol IB premises during day and night shifts.
-
Ensure overall safety and security of Intelligence Bureau offices.
-
Check employee ID cards and maintain visitor entry records.
-
Maintain confidentiality when required, due to the sensitive nature of the job.
-
Support senior officers in collecting intelligence or reporting law and order concerns.
-
Inform local police about critical incidents when directed by superiors.
IB Security Assistant Career Growth
The IB Security Assistant role offers strong career growth for dedicated and hardworking individuals. Candidates start as a Security Assistant/Executive, and with time, experience, and consistent performance, they can be promoted to roles like Junior Intelligence Officer and Senior Intelligence Officer. The Intelligence Bureau also conducts internal promotional exams to help employees grow.
Comments
All Comments (0)
Join the conversation