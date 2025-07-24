IB Security Assistant Salary 2025: Check In-Hand Salary, Perks, Job Profile, and Career Growth

The IB Security Assistant Salary 2025 is based on the Level-3 pay scale, with a monthly pay ranging from ₹21,700 to ₹69,100. This post comes under the General Central Service, Group ‘C’, and is non-gazetted and non-ministerial in nature. Candidates receive a Special Security Allowance, which is 20% of their basic pay with the basic salary. Employees are also eligible for cash compensation for working on holidays, for up to 30 days per year.

This combination of allowances and benefits makes the IB Security Assistant job both financially attractive and stable.

IB Security Assistant Salary 2025

