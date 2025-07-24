IB Security Assistant Eligibility Criteria 2025: Check Age Limit, Educational Qualification, and Domicile Requirement

IB Security Assistant Eligibility Criteria 2025: The Intelligence Bureau (IB) has officially released the IB Security Assistant Eligibility Criteria. Candidates must have passed Class 10 (Matriculation) from a recognized board to apply as per the notification. Additionally, applicants should hold a domicile certificate for the state they wish to apply in and must have a good command of the local language. The prescribed age limit for IB Security Assistant 2025 is 18 to 27 years as of 17th August 2025. Candidates must carefully check all eligibility conditions, such as age, educational qualification, and language proficiency, before submitting their application. This article covers all the essential information about the IB Security Assistant Eligibility Criteria 2025, including age criteria, qualifications required, and state-wise requirements.

IB Security Assistant Eligibility Criteria 2025 Overview Candidates must fulfill certain key eligibility conditions related to education, age, domicile, and language proficiency to apply for the IB Security Assistant/Executive post. The table below provides overview of the IB SA Eligibility Criteria 2025 to help candidates verify their eligibility before applying. Particulars Details Exam Conducting Body Intelligence Bureau (under the Ministry of Home Affairs) Post Name Security Assistant/Executive Total Vacancies 4987 Educational Qualification Passed Class 10 (Matriculation) from a recognized board Domicile Requirement Must possess a domicile certificate of the state applying for Local Language Requirement One local language/dialect as specified by the respective SIB Age Limit 18 to 27 years (as on 17th August 2025) Age Relaxation Varies as per category

IB Security Assistant Eligibility Criteria 2025 The Intelligence Bureau of India has officially released the complete IB Security Assistant Eligibility Criteria 2025. Candidates who wish to apply must fulfill specific requirements regarding age, education, domicile, and language skills. Below are the important details, including the IB Security Assistant age limit, qualifications, and other key eligibility norms IB Security Assistant Age Limit 2025 (As on 17th August 2025) Candidates for the IB SA/Executive post must fall within the defined age range. The minimum age is 18 years, and the maximum is 27 years as of 17th August 2025. IB Security Assistant Age Relaxation 2025 The upper age limit is relaxed for certain categories as per government norms. Below is the detailed age relaxation table: Category Age Relaxation SC/ST 5 years OBC 3 years Central Govt. Civilian Employees (3+ yrs) Up to 40 years Widows/Divorced Women (UR) Up to 35 years Widows/Divorced Women (OBC) Up to 38 years Widows/Divorced Women (SC/ST) Up to 40 years Ex-Servicemen As per Government Rules Meritorious Sportspersons Up to 5 years

IB Security Assistant Educational Qualification 2025 Candidates must fulfill both essential and desirable qualifications to be considered for the post. Check the details regarding IB Security Assistant Educational Qualification in the table below: Qualification Type Details Essential Qualification 10th Pass (Matriculation) from a recognized board Domicile Certificate Must have domicile of the state applied for Local Language Knowledge of one local language/dialect as per SIB list Desirable Qualification Experience in intelligence-related fieldwork IB Security Assistant Domicile Requirement 2025 Candidates must possess a valid domicile certificate of the State or Union Territory they are applying as per the official IB Security Assistant Eligibility 2025. This is essential for both verification and regional language proficiency.