Indian Army Agniveer Result 2025 OUT
Focus
Quick Links

IB Security Assistant Eligibility Criteria 2025: Check Age Limit, Educational Qualification, and Domicile Requirement

IB Security Assistant Eligibility Criteria 2025: The Intelligence Bureau has released the official IB SA Eligibility Criteria 2025, including age limit, educational qualification, domicile requirement, and local language proficiency. Candidates must also review category-wise age relaxation and document verification rules. Meeting all criteria is mandatory for progressing through the IB SA 2025 recruitment stages.

Mridula Sharma
ByMridula Sharma
Jul 24, 2025, 15:53 IST
IB Security Assistant Eligibility Criteria 2025: Age Limit, Educational Qualification, and Domicile
IB Security Assistant Eligibility Criteria 2025: Age Limit, Educational Qualification, and Domicile

IB Security Assistant Eligibility Criteria 2025: The Intelligence Bureau (IB) has officially released the IB Security Assistant Eligibility Criteria. Candidates must have passed Class 10 (Matriculation) from a recognized board to apply as per the notification. Additionally, applicants should hold a domicile certificate for the state they wish to apply in and must have a good command of the local language.

The prescribed age limit for IB Security Assistant 2025 is 18 to 27 years as of 17th August 2025. Candidates must carefully check all eligibility conditions, such as age, educational qualification, and language proficiency, before submitting their application.

This article covers all the essential information about the IB Security Assistant Eligibility Criteria 2025, including age criteria, qualifications required, and state-wise requirements. 

IB Security Assistant Eligibility Criteria 2025 Overview

Candidates must fulfill certain key eligibility conditions related to education, age, domicile, and language proficiency to apply for the IB Security Assistant/Executive post. The table below provides overview of the IB SA Eligibility Criteria 2025 to help candidates verify their eligibility before applying.

Particulars

Details

Exam Conducting Body

Intelligence Bureau (under the Ministry of Home Affairs)

Post Name

Security Assistant/Executive

Total Vacancies

4987

Educational Qualification

Passed Class 10 (Matriculation) from a recognized board

Domicile Requirement

Must possess a domicile certificate of the state applying for

Local Language Requirement

One local language/dialect as specified by the respective SIB

Age Limit

18 to 27 years (as on 17th August 2025)

Age Relaxation

Varies as per category

IB Security Assistant Eligibility Criteria 2025 

The Intelligence Bureau of India has officially released the complete IB Security Assistant Eligibility Criteria 2025. Candidates who wish to apply must fulfill specific requirements regarding age, education, domicile, and language skills. Below are the important details, including the IB Security Assistant age limit, qualifications, and other key eligibility norms 

IB Security Assistant Age Limit 2025 (As on 17th August 2025)

Candidates for the IB SA/Executive post must fall within the defined age range. The minimum age is 18 years, and the maximum is 27 years as of 17th August 2025.

IB Security Assistant Age Relaxation 2025

The upper age limit is relaxed for certain categories as per government norms. Below is the detailed age relaxation table:

Category

Age Relaxation

SC/ST

5 years

OBC

3 years

Central Govt. Civilian Employees (3+ yrs)

Up to 40 years

Widows/Divorced Women (UR)

Up to 35 years

Widows/Divorced Women (OBC)

Up to 38 years

Widows/Divorced Women (SC/ST)

Up to 40 years

Ex-Servicemen

As per Government Rules

Meritorious Sportspersons

Up to 5 years

IB Security Assistant Educational Qualification 2025

Candidates must fulfill both essential and desirable qualifications to be considered for the post. Check the details regarding IB Security Assistant Educational Qualification in the table below:

Qualification Type

Details

Essential Qualification

10th Pass (Matriculation) from a recognized board

Domicile Certificate

Must have domicile of the state applied for

Local Language

Knowledge of one local language/dialect as per SIB list

Desirable Qualification

Experience in intelligence-related fieldwork

IB Security Assistant Domicile Requirement 2025

Candidates must possess a valid domicile certificate of the State or Union Territory they are applying as per the official IB Security Assistant Eligibility 2025. This is essential for both verification and regional language proficiency.

Also Check:

IB ACIO Syllabus 2025

How Many Number of Attempts for IB SA 2025?

The Intelligence Bureau has not specified any restriction on the number of attempts for the IB Security Assistant exam. However, candidates are advised to treat every attempt seriously and prepare with full dedication. Being well-versed with the IB SA syllabus and exam pattern can greatly increase the chances of success on the first attempt.

Important Points for IB Security Assistant Eligibility Criteria 2025 

The following are some key points candidates should know before applying for the IB Security Assistant Eligibility Criteria 2025:

  • Candidates meeting all eligibility criteria will be allowed to proceed in the recruitment process.

  • Selection will be based on performance across all three stages: Tier I, Tier II, and Interview.

  • Candidates must have sound knowledge of the local language for better communication during fieldwork.

  • Providing false or incorrect information in the application form will lead to immediate disqualification.

  • It is mandatory to produce original and valid documents during the verification stage to prove eligibility.

Mridula Sharma
Mridula Sharma

Content Writer

Mridula Sharma is an experienced content writer with a background in Journalism and Mass Communication. With three years of experience in crafting engaging and informative articles, she specializes in education and exam-related content. Currently contributing at Jagran Josh, Mridula aims to provide readers with well-researched insights that help them in their exam preparation journey.

... Read More

Get here latest School, CBSE and Govt Jobs notification and articles in English and Hindi for Sarkari Naukari, Sarkari Result and Exam Preparation. Empower your learning journey with Jagran Josh App - Your trusted guide for exams, career, and knowledge! Download Now

Trending

Latest Stories

Popular Searches

Latest Education News