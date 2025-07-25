SBI PO Admit Card 2025, SBI PO Prelims Admit Card Download: The State Bank of India (SBI) has released the SBI PO Admit Card 2025 on its official website, sbi.co.in, on July 25, 2025. To download the SBI PO Prelims Admit Card 2025, candidates need to visit the careers section of the official website (sbi.co.in). On the homepage of the careers section, candidates need to find the link for Probationary Officers recruitment and click on the "Call Letter for Prelims Exam" and log in using their registration number and password

SBI PO Admit Card 2025: Overview

The SBI PO Prelims Admit Card 2025 was released at sbi.co.in. The SBI PO Prelims exam is scheduled to be conducted on August 2, 4, and 5, 2025. The admit card includes important details such as name, roll number/registration number, photograph, exam date, shift timings, etc. Check the table below for SBI PO Admit Card 2025 Key Highlights.

Feature Detail Recruitment Authority State Bank of India (SBI) Posts Name Probationary Officers (PO) Vacancies 541 (500 Regular + 41 Backlog) Admit Card Release Date July 25, 2025 Prelims Exam Date August 2, 4, & 5, 2025 Selection Process Prelims, Mains, Interview Official Website www.sbi.co.in

SBI PO Admit Card 2025 Active Link

The SBI PO Admit Card 2025 link has been activated on the official website. Candidates can download their hall tickets with their registration number and Date of Birth. A direct link is provided below to download the SBI PO Prelims Admit Card 2025.