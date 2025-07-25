Indian Army Agniveer Result 2025 OUT
SBI PO Prelims Admit Card 2025 Download Link

HIGHLIGHTS

  • The SBI PO Prelims Admit Card 2025 released on July 25, 2025 on the official website, sbi.co.in
  • The admit card is a crucial document that candidates must carry to the exam centre along with valid ID.
  • The SBI PO Prelims admit card will contain important information such as the candidate's name, roll number, registration number, photograph, exam date, shift timings, reporting time, and the address of the examination centre.

SBI PO Admit Card 2025, SBI PO Prelims Admit Card Download: The State Bank of India (SBI) has released the SBI PO Admit Card 2025 on its official website, sbi.co.in, on July 25, 2025. To download the SBI PO Prelims Admit Card 2025, candidates need to visit the careers section of the official website (sbi.co.in). On the homepage of the careers section, candidates need to find the link for Probationary Officers recruitment and click on the "Call Letter for Prelims Exam" and log in using their registration number and password

SBI PO Admit Card 2025: Overview

The SBI PO Prelims Admit Card 2025 was released at sbi.co.in. The SBI PO Prelims exam is scheduled to be conducted on August 2, 4, and 5, 2025. The admit card includes important details such as name, roll number/registration number, photograph, exam date, shift timings, etc. Check the table below for SBI PO Admit Card 2025 Key Highlights.

Feature

Detail

Recruitment Authority

State Bank of India (SBI)

Posts Name

Probationary Officers (PO)

Vacancies

541 (500 Regular + 41 Backlog)

Admit Card Release Date

 July 25, 2025

Prelims Exam Date

August 2, 4, & 5, 2025

Selection Process

Prelims, Mains, Interview

Official Website

www.sbi.co.in
 

SBI PO Admit Card 2025 Active Link

The SBI PO Admit Card 2025 link has been activated on the official website. Candidates can download their hall tickets with their registration number and Date of Birth. A direct link is provided below to download the SBI PO Prelims Admit Card 2025.
SBI PO Admit Card 2025 Link Active
LIVE UPDATES
Click here to refreshRefresh
  • Jul 26, 2025, 15:17 IST

    What is the SI PO cut-offs?

    The SBI PO Cutoff varies by the category candidates is applying. Check the previous year category wise offfical cutoff marks

    Category Cut-Off Marks
    General 61.75
    EWS 60.25
    OBC 60.5
    SC 55
    ST 49
    VI 47.5
    HI 19.75
    LD 49.75
    D&E 9.5
  • Jul 26, 2025, 14:17 IST

    What is the exam pattern for SBI PO 2025?

    The Prelims exam consists of subjects such as English language, quantitative aptitude, quantitatve aptitude, reasoning ability

    Section Questions Marks Duration
    English Language 40 40 20 minutes
    Quantitative Aptitude 30 30 20 minutes
    Reasoning Ability 30 30 20 minutes
    Total 100 100 1 hour
  • Jul 26, 2025, 13:17 IST

    What are effective tips to prepare for each phase of SBI PO Exam 2025?

    For Prelims Exam 

    Focus on core concepts in English, Quant, and Reasoning.

    Solve 20–30 questions per section to build speed.

    Attempt 1 full-length mock daily; analyse mistakes and improve.

    For Mains Exam

    Allocate 6–7 hours daily post-prelims.

    Practice 2 essays and 2 letters per week.

    Focus on caselets, mixed graphs, and arithmetic DI.

    Read daily news, RBI updates, and banking schemes.

    Take 2–3 full-length mocks weekly and analyze performance.

     

  • Jul 26, 2025, 12:19 IST

    What does the selection process for SBI PO involve?

    The SBI PO selection process involve the three stage selection process such as 

    Phase 1: Preliminary Exam

    Phase 2: Main Exam

    Phase 3: Psychometric Test, Group Exercise & Interview 

  • Jul 25, 2025, 21:19 IST

    What is the deadline for contacting SBI support?

    The SBI PO Exam is scheduled to be conducted till August 5, 2025, therefore, candidates will be able to contact the SBI support till August 5, 2025.

  • Jul 25, 2025, 20:19 IST

    What should I do if I don't receive my admit card?

    SBI is conducting the SBI PO Exam over multiple days and releasing the admit card in a phased manner. If a candidate has not received admit then it might get released in the next phase.

  • Jul 25, 2025, 19:19 IST

    What should I do if the website keeps crashing while Downloading SBI PO Admit Card 2025?

    If the website keeps crashing while Downloading SBI PO Admit Card 2025 then candidates can follow the alternate methods as listed below

    Use the direct login link and skip the homepage and go straight to the admit card portal via this direct link provided in this article.

    Try downloading the admit card late at night or early in the morning between 1 and 6 AM.

    If you're on mobile, try a desktop. If you're on Wi-Fi, try mobile data.

    Use incognito/private mode to bypass cached data that might be causing issues.

  • Jul 25, 2025, 19:09 IST

    What are Login Credentials Needed to Download the SBI PO Admit Card 2025

    Candidates can download their SBI PO Admit Card 2025 with 

    • Registration Number 
    • Roll Number 
    • Password
    • Date of Birth
  • Jul 25, 2025, 18:56 IST

    How to Download the SBI PO Admit Card 2025?

    Candidates can download the SBI PO Admit Card 2025 after clicking on the direct link provided above or they can follow the simple steps listed below

    • Visit the official SBI website, sbi.co.in.
    • On the homepage click on “Careers” then  Select “Current Openings”: 
    • Find “Probationary Officers Recruitment”: Click on it.
    • Provide the login credentials
    • Click on “Download Preliminary Exam Call Letter”.
  • Jul 25, 2025, 18:34 IST

    What if I am not able to download the SBI PO admit card?

    If the candidate is not able to download the SBI PO Admit Card 2025 then they can do the following things

    • Double-check they have entered the correct registration number/roll number and password/date of birth.
    • Candidates are downloading the admit card from the official link
    • Check their browser is supported to open the official website
    • Candidates cand Clear cache and cookies  if the page isn’t loading properly
    • Server traffic may be high in peak hours; they can try accessing the site early morning or late night.
    • Contact the helpline number provided in the SBI PO Notification

     

  • Jul 25, 2025, 16:35 IST

    SBI PO Admit Card released at sbi.co.in

    The SBI PO Prelims Admit Card for the 2025 examination was released on July 25, 2025, on the official State Bank of India website, www.sbi.co.in. The SBI PO Admit Card download link has been activated and candidates can access their admit card after logging in with their registration details. The exam will be conducted on August 2, 4 and 5, 2025.

  • Jul 25, 2025, 16:22 IST

    SBI Admit Card Download

    The SBI PO Admit Card 2025 is out for the prelims exam to recruit eligible candidates for 541 Probationary Officer vacancies. Of these, 500 are regular, and 41 are backlog vacancies.

  • Jul 25, 2025, 16:17 IST

    SBI PO 2025 Admit Card

    SBI PO 2025 admit card for the Probationary Officer has been released on July 25, 2025. The exam is scheduled for August 2, 4, and 5, 2025. Registered candidates can download their admit card from the official SBI website, sbi.co.in, until August 5, 2025

  • Jul 25, 2025, 16:15 IST

    SBI PO Admit Card Download

    The SBI Admit Card can be downloaded from the careers section of the homepage. To download the admit card candidates can click on the

    • Join SBI and then click on Current Openings.
    • Find the link for "Recruitment of Probationary Officers" under the current openings and click on it.
    • Provide registration number and date of birth.
    • Verify the details and print the admit card 

     

  • Jul 25, 2025, 16:12 IST

    SBI PO Admit Card 2025 Link Active

    The State Bank of India has activated the link check and download the admit card, which candidates can download it after providing registration number and date of birth

  • Jul 25, 2025, 16:08 IST

    SBI PO Admit Card 2025 Released on July 25, 2025

    The SBI PO Hall Ticket 2025 has been released on July 25, 2025, for the prelims exam, which is scheduled to be conducted on August 2, 4, and 5, 2025.

  • Jul 25, 2025, 16:06 IST

    SBO PO Admit Card 2025 OUT at sbi.co.in

    The SBI Probationary Officer Admit Card 2025 has been released at sbi.co.in. Any discrepancy should be reported to the examination authority immediately. It's important to remember that a hard copy of the admit card is not sent by post

  • Jul 25, 2025, 16:03 IST

    SBI PO Admit Card 2025 OUT

    SBI has released the SBI PO Admit Card 2025 on its official website, sbi.co.in on July 25, 2025. Candidates can download their admit card after providing registration number and password

The SBI PO Admit Card 2025 is out at sbi.co.in on July 25, 2025. Candidates going to attempt the examination must bring a printed admit card, a valid original photo ID, and a photocopy. Also, any kind of electronic gadgets and study materials are prohibited in the examination hall. The SBI PO Admit Card contains the details such as name, registration number, examination centre detail, etc. Check the list below

  • Candidate's name
  • Roll number
  • Registration number
  • Photograph
  • Exam date
  • Shift timings
  • Reporting time, 
  • Address of the examination center 
