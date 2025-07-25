KCET 2025 Mock Seat Allotment Result OUT at cetonline.karnataka.gov.in, Check Your Status Here

KCET Mock Allotment Result 2025: Karnataka Examinations Authority released the KCET 2025 mock allotment results on, July 25, 2025. Those who applied for the KCET counselling 2025 allotment round can check the mock allotment results through the login link given on the official website. Along with the KCET 2025 mock allot results, KEA has also issued the Kaarnataka UG NEET mock allotment results.
To check the KCET mock allotment result 2025 students are required to visit the official website and login using the CET number. Candidates can also download the KCET 2025 mock allotment result link through the direct link given here.
How to Download KCET Mock Allotment Result 2025
The KCET counselling 2025 mock allotment result link is available on the official website. Students can follow the steps provided below to download the mock allotment result.
Step 1: Visit the official website of Karnataka Examinations Authority
Step 2: Click on the Admissions and visit the UGCET link
Step 3: Click on the mock allotment result link
Step 4: Login using the CET number
Step 5: Download the mock allotment result for further reference
Students who wish to make changes to the choices entered can visit the official login to make the necssary changes. It must be noted that the final allotment result will be released based on the re-arranged choices after the mock allotment result. The window for students to make the changes will be available from July 26 to 29, 2025. The KCET 2025 provisional seat allotment result will be announced on August 1, 2025 and the final allotment result will be announced on August 2, 2025.
