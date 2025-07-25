Indian Army Agniveer Result 2025 OUT
Focus
Quick Links

KCET 2025 Mock Seat Allotment Result OUT at cetonline.karnataka.gov.in, Check Your Status Here

KCET Mock Allotment Result 2025: The Karnataka Examination Authority has released the KCET 2025 mock allotment result is now available on the official website. Students can download the mock allotment letter through the link available at cetonline.karnataka.gov.in

Sherin Tressa Tomy
BySherin Tressa Tomy
Jul 26, 2025, 10:01 IST
KCET Mock Allotment Result 2025 Out
KCET Mock Allotment Result 2025 Out
Register for Result Updates

KCET Mock Allotment Result 2025: Karnataka Examinations Authority released the KCET 2025 mock allotment results on, July 25, 2025. Those who applied for the KCET counselling 2025 allotment round can check the mock allotment results through the login link given on the official website. Along with the KCET 2025 mock allot results, KEA has also issued the Kaarnataka UG NEET mock allotment results. 

To check the KCET mock allotment result 2025 students are required to visit the official website and login using the CET number. Candidates can also download the KCET 2025 mock allotment result link through the direct link given here.

KCET 2025 Mock Allotment Result - Click Here

How to Download KCET Mock Allotment Result 2025

The KCET counselling 2025 mock allotment result link is available on the official website. Students can follow the steps provided below to download the mock allotment result.

Step 1: Visit the official website of Karnataka Examinations Authority

Step 2: Click on the Admissions and visit the UGCET link

Step 3: Click on the mock allotment result link

Step 4: Login using the CET number

Step 5: Download the mock allotment result for further reference

Students who wish to make changes to the choices entered can visit the official login to make the necssary changes. It must be noted that the final allotment result will be released based on the re-arranged choices after the mock allotment result. The window for students to make the changes will be available from July 26 to 29, 2025. The KCET 2025 provisional seat allotment result will be announced on August 1, 2025 and the final allotment result will be announced on August 2, 2025.

Also Read: Karnataka NEET 2025 Counselling: Round 1 Mock Allotment Out; Check Status, Important Dates

Related Stories


Sherin Tressa Tomy
Sherin Tressa Tomy

Assistant Manager

Sherin completed her Masters degree in Communication from Madras Christian College, Chennai,. She has 5 years of experience in creating digital content and has previously worked as an assistant professor for 1.5 years. She later joined as a content writer at Careers360 working on education news, college, university and careers section. At Jagranjosh.com, she writes for the Education News section also working on the board results and other entrance exams like CUET, NEET, JEE Main.
... Read More

Latest Stories

Get the latest Education News and updates on Indian School Boards, Colleges , University, Government Jobs , Results and Career Counseling, Also Download Jagran Josh GK & Current Affairs App.

Trending

Popular Searches

Latest Education News