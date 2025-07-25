KCET 2025 Mock Seat Allotment Result OUT at cetonline.karnataka.gov.in, Check Your Status Here

KCET Mock Allotment Result 2025: Karnataka Examinations Authority released the KCET 2025 mock allotment results on, July 25, 2025. Those who applied for the KCET counselling 2025 allotment round can check the mock allotment results through the login link given on the official website. Along with the KCET 2025 mock allot results, KEA has also issued the Kaarnataka UG NEET mock allotment results.

To check the KCET mock allotment result 2025 students are required to visit the official website and login using the CET number. Candidates can also download the KCET 2025 mock allotment result link through the direct link given here.

KCET 2025 Mock Allotment Result - Click Here

How to Download KCET Mock Allotment Result 2025

The KCET counselling 2025 mock allotment result link is available on the official website. Students can follow the steps provided below to download the mock allotment result.