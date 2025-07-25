Karnataka NEET 2025 Counselling: Round 1 Mock Allotment Out; Check Status, Important Dates

Karnataka NEET 2025: The Karnataka Examination Authority (KEA) has released the Karnataka National Eligibility cum Entrance Test - Undergraduate (NEET UG) Counselling 2025 Round 1 Mock Allotment List on July 25, 2025.
The KEA UG NEET 2025 Round-1 option entry window closed on July 22, 2025. After the mock allotment results are announced, candidates will be given a chance to change, rearrange, or modify their previously filled choices during the one-time option entry period.
Candidates can check their mock allotment list online on the official website at cetonline.karnataka.gov.in. Once the Karnataka NEET UG 2025 option entry concludes, KEA will release the Karnataka UGNEET Seat Allotment Result 2025.
Karnataka NEET 2025 Key Highlights
Students can find the important details of Karnataka NEET UG 2025 admission 2025 here:
|
Overview
|
Details
|
Exam name
|
Karnataka National Eligibility cum Entrance Test - Undergraduate (NEET UG)
|
Board name
|
Karnataka Examination Authority (KEA)
|
Academic year
|
2025-26
|
Official website
|
cetonline.karnataka.gov.in
|
Stream
|
Medical
|
Level
|
Undergraduate
|
State
|
Karnataka
|
Round 1 registration last date
|
July 17, 2025
|
Option filling last date
|
July 22, 2025 till 6 PM
|
Log in credentials
|
QR
Application Number
CET Number
Documents Required for Karnataka NEET UG 2025 Counselling
Students appearing for Karnataka UGNEET 2025 Counselling, who featured in the KEA UGNEET 2025 counselling list must carry the following original documents to their allotted institutions for document verification:
- KEA Application Form
- UG NEET 2025 Admission Ticket
- UGNEET 2025 Score Card
- 2 passport size photographs
- SSLC Marks Card
- 2nd PUC Marks Card
- Study Certificate counter signed by the concerned BEO / DDPI
- Rural Study Certificate counter signed by the concerned BEO and NCLC certificate
- Kannada Medium Study Certificate counter signed by the concerned BEO (for Kannada Medium Reservation candidates)
- Caste Certificate
- Hyderabad-Karnataka Region Reservation Proof
- Parent’s Study certificates
