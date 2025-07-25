Karnataka NEET 2025 Counselling: Round 1 Mock Allotment Out; Check Status, Important Dates

Karnataka NEET 2025: The Karnataka Examination Authority (KEA) has released the Karnataka National Eligibility cum Entrance Test - Undergraduate (NEET UG) Counselling 2025 Round 1 Mock Allotment List on July 25, 2025.

The KEA UG NEET 2025 Round-1 option entry window closed on July 22, 2025. After the mock allotment results are announced, candidates will be given a chance to change, rearrange, or modify their previously filled choices during the one-time option entry period.

Candidates can check their mock allotment list online on the official website at cetonline.karnataka.gov.in. Once the Karnataka NEET UG 2025 option entry concludes, KEA will release the Karnataka UGNEET Seat Allotment Result 2025.

Karnataka NEET 2025 Key Highlights

Students can find the important details of Karnataka NEET UG 2025 admission 2025 here: