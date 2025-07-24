Thailand-Cambodia War: What are the Main Reasons for this Dispute?

News

Cambodia-Thailand Dispute: For hundreds of years, the two neighbors in Southeast Asia have engaged in occasional military conflicts and nationalist rivalry. The Thai and Cambodian military battled along their closely monitored and disputed border, killing at least one person and wounding several others. The clashes triggered the evacuation of local residents and strained diplomatic ties between the two countries. The border conflicts date back to a map made in 1907, when Cambodia was a French colony. The map served as the foundation for Cambodia's claims to certain areas of the border, but Thailand disputed it due to its ambiguity, which resulted in differing interpretations. What became the Triggering Point for the War? After a clash in May claimed the life of a Cambodian soldier, tensions recently escalated. As a result, bilateral relations fell to their lowest level in over ten years. In response to a landmine incident near the border that injured Thai soldiers, Thailand downgraded its diplomatic ties with Cambodia on July 23.

According to Thai officials, the land mines that wounded their soldiers were recently planted in the province of Ubon Ratchathani. Thailand claims Cambodia violated the Ottawa Treaty on anti-personnel mines and demanded accountability, but Cambodia insists many mines are left over from previous conflicts. The claim has been refuted by Cambodia, which claims the explosion took place within its Preah Vihear region and calls it "baseless." Lt. Gen. Maly Socheata, a spokesman for the Defense Ministry, stated that the explosion happened on Cambodian soil. ALSO READ: Earth to get its 2nd Shortest day in History; Check Why Thailand-Cambodia War Reasons The conflict between Thailand and Cambodia began over a century ago, when the two countries' borders were established during the French occupation of Cambodia.

Long-standing Border Dispute: The main point of dispute is a 508-mile border that has been contested since the borders were established following French occupancy of Cambodia more than a century ago. As a result, there have been many conflicts over resources and territory. Dispute Over Temple: In 2008, tensions escalated when Cambodia attempted to register a temple from the 11th century in the disputed region as a UNESCO World Heritage Site, a move that Thailand strongly objected to. There have been intermittent conflicts over the years in which both sides have lost soldiers and civilians. ALSO READ: Which is the Lightning Capital of the World? What are the Restrictions Imposed? Both nations have placed border restrictions on each other during the last two months. Bilateral relations are currently characterized as the worst in more than ten years as a result of the military standoff, which has prompted both sides to implement extensive, harsh sanctions.