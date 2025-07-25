OTT Platforms Banned By Indian Government: Check Full List Here

The Indian government has just banned more than 20 Over-The-Top (OTT) streaming platforms. These include popular names like ULLU, ALTT, Desiflix, and Big Shots App, for violating norms regarding the streaming of content which is obscene or vulgar in nature as per Indian law.
The action was taken in exercise of powers given by provisions of the Information Technology (IT) Act, 2000, and other laws, with the purpose of stopping the dissemination of content that had been deemed not suitable for public consumption.
Why Were These OTT Platforms Banned?
The banned platforms were found to be hosting and spreading content that comprised the following, as per official announcements:
Explicit scenes involving vulgarity that often do not have a coherent plot or social context.
Material that degrades women in inappropriate contexts, such as family relations or teacher-pupil relations.
Lists of "objectionable advertisements and sensitive content" that had contravened several Indian statutes and regulations, including the Indecent Representation of Women (Prohibition) Act, 1986, Sections 67 and 67A of the IT Act, and Section 294 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.
The ban comes after several complaints by the public and instructions by the National Commission on Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR), among other regulatory bodies.
Other regulatory bodies further reiterated that these steps are meant to safeguard children and vulnerable groups against objectionable content and to keep all online platforms in line with Indian content regulations.
OTT Platforms Banned in India (July 2025)
|
#
|
OTT Platform Name
|
1
|
ULLU
|
2
|
ALTT (formerly ALTBalaji)
|
3
|
Desiflix
|
4
|
Big Shots App
|
5
|
Boomex
|
6
|
Navarasa Lite
|
7
|
Gulab App
|
8
|
Kangan App
|
9
|
Bull App
|
10
|
Jalva App
|
11
|
Wow Entertainment
|
12
|
Look Entertainment
|
13
|
Hitprime
|
14
|
Feneo
|
15
|
ShowX
|
16
|
Sol Talkies
|
17
|
Adda TV
|
18
|
HotX VIP
|
19
|
Hulchul App
|
20
|
MoodX
|
21
|
NeonX VIP
|
22
|
Fugi
|
23
|
Mojflix
|
24
|
Triflicks
|
25
|
ShowHit
The move by the Indian government to ban these OTT platforms is a significant regulatory move against concerns over the online spread of content that is already illegal or regarded as obscene. Maintaining content standards, protecting audiences at risk, and ensuring compliance from digital entertainment providers are the aims of the move.
The imposition of the ban, which required collaboration from various ministries and nationwide organizations, is all in the name of India's ongoing efforts to regulate the dissemination of online content according to law.
