OTT Platforms Banned By Indian Government: Check Full List Here

The Indian government has just banned more than 20 Over-The-Top (OTT) streaming platforms. These include popular names like ULLU, ALTT, Desiflix, and Big Shots App, for violating norms regarding the streaming of content which is obscene or vulgar in nature as per Indian law.

The action was taken in exercise of powers given by provisions of the Information Technology (IT) Act, 2000, and other laws, with the purpose of stopping the dissemination of content that had been deemed not suitable for public consumption.

Why Were These OTT Platforms Banned?

The banned platforms were found to be hosting and spreading content that comprised the following, as per official announcements: