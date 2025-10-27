AIBE 20 Registration Last Date Tomorrow; Register at allindiabarexamination.com

Key Points
- The Bar Council of India will close AIBE 20 Registration on October 28, 2025.
- Candidates can register the earliest at allindiabarexamination.com.
- The exam is on November 30, 2025, with admit cards expected by November 15, 2025.
AIBE 20 Registration: The Bar Council of India (BCI) will end the All India Bar Examination (AIBE) 20 Registration window tomorrow, October 28, 2025. Candidates who are eligible and are interested must register online the earliest at allindiabarexamination.com. The exam is scheduled to be held on November 30, 2025 and the admit cards can be expected by November 15, 2025. The AIBE is mandatory for law graduates and final-semester 3-year or 5-year LLB students who want to practice law in India.
AIBE 20 Examination Highlights
Check the following table carrying the important details of AIBE XX Exam 2025:
|
Overview
|
Details
|
Event name
|
AIBE 20 Examination Registration last date
|
Exam name
|
All India Bar Examination (AIBE)
|
Board name
|
Bar Council of India (BCI)
|
Academic year
|
2025-26
|
Official website
|
allindiabarexamination.com
|
Stream
|
Law
|
Programmes
|
3-year programmes
5-year programmes
|
Exam date
|
November 30, 2025
|
Exam fee
|
General/OBC: INR 3,500
SC/ST/PWD: INR 2,500
AIBE 20 Examination 2025 Important Dates and Schedule
Candidates can check the list of important dates and schedule for AIBE XX exam:
|
Event
|
Date(s)
|
Online Registration dates
|
September 29 - October 28, 2025
|
Registration Payment dates
|
September 29 - October 29, 2025
|
Registration Form correction last date
|
October 31, 2025
|
Admit Cards release date
|
November 15, 2025
|
AIBE XX Exam date
|
November 30, 2025
How to Register for the AIBE 20 Exam?
Candidates will need to follow the steps below to register online:
- Visit the official website at allindiabarexamination.com
- On the homepage, click on the registration link
- Enter your details to create an account
- Click on the Log in button and enter the login ID and password
- Fill out the application form
- Upload necessary documents
- Pay the registration fee
- Carefully submit and save the confirmation page for future reference
