AIBE 20 Registration Last Date Tomorrow; Register at allindiabarexamination.com

AIBE 20 Registration: The Bar Council of India (BCI) will end the All India Bar Examination (AIBE) 20 Registration window tomorrow, October 28, 2025. Candidates who are eligible and are interested must register online the earliest at allindiabarexamination.com. The exam is scheduled to be held on November 30, 2025 and the admit cards can be expected by November 15, 2025. The AIBE is mandatory for law graduates and final-semester 3-year or 5-year LLB students who want to practice law in India.

AIBE 20 Examination Highlights

Check the following table carrying the important details of AIBE XX Exam 2025: