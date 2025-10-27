MP Police Admit Card 2025, Download Link
AIBE 20 Registration Last Date Tomorrow; Register at allindiabarexamination.com

Laavanya Negi
By Laavanya Negi
Oct 27, 2025, 12:42 IST

AIBE 20 Registration: The Bar Council of India (BCI) will close AIBE 20 Registration on October 28, 2025 at allindiabarexamination.com. The exam is on November 30, 2025, with admit cards expected by November 15. AIBE is mandatory for law graduates and final-semester 3-year or 5-year LLB students aspiring to practice law in India.

Key Points

  • The Bar Council of India will close AIBE 20 Registration on October 28, 2025.
  • Candidates can register the earliest at allindiabarexamination.com.
  • The exam is on November 30, 2025, with admit cards expected by November 15, 2025.

AIBE 20 Registration: The Bar Council of India (BCI) will end the All India Bar Examination (AIBE) 20 Registration window tomorrow, October 28, 2025. Candidates who are eligible and are interested must register online the earliest at allindiabarexamination.com. The exam is scheduled to be held on November 30, 2025 and the admit cards can be expected by November 15, 2025. The AIBE is mandatory for law graduates and final-semester 3-year or 5-year LLB students who want to practice law in India. 

AIBE 20 Examination Highlights

Check the following table carrying the important details of AIBE XX Exam 2025: 

Overview 

Details 

Event name 

AIBE 20 Examination Registration last date 

Exam name 

All India Bar Examination (AIBE)

Board name 

Bar Council of India (BCI)

Academic year 

2025-26

Official website 

allindiabarexamination.com

Stream 

Law 

Programmes 

3-year programmes 

5-year programmes 

Exam date 

November 30, 2025

Exam fee 

General/OBC: INR 3,500

SC/ST/PWD: INR 2,500

AIBE 20 Examination 2025 Important Dates and Schedule 

Candidates can check the list of important dates and schedule for AIBE XX exam: 

Event 

Date(s)

Online Registration dates 

September 29 - October 28, 2025 

Registration Payment dates 

September 29 - October  29, 2025 

Registration Form correction last date

October 31, 2025 

Admit Cards release date 

November 15, 2025 

AIBE XX Exam date 

November 30, 2025 

How to Register for the AIBE 20 Exam?

Candidates will need to follow the steps below to register online:

  1. Visit the official website at allindiabarexamination.com
  2. On the homepage, click on the registration link 
  3. Enter your details to create an account
  4. Click on the Log in button and enter the login ID and password
  5. Fill out the application form
  6. Upload necessary documents 
  7. Pay the registration fee
  8. Carefully submit and save the confirmation page for future reference

    Latest Education News