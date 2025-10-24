TNPSC Group 4 Result 2025
Focus
Quick Links
News

NEET PG 2025 Counselling Registrations Underway, Complete Schedule Expected Soon

Sherin Tressa Tomy
By Sherin Tressa Tomy
Oct 24, 2025, 10:13 IST

NEET PG 2025 counselling registration process underway. Candidates eligible for admissions to All India Quota seats counselling can complete the registrations at mcc.nic.in

Add as a preferred source on Google
Join us
NEET PG 2025 Counselling Registrations Underway
NEET PG 2025 Counselling Registrations Underway
Register for Result Updates

Key Points

  • NEET PG 2025 Counselling registration window now open
  • NEET PG 2025 counselling registration at mcc.nic.in
  • NEET PG 2025 counselling schedule expected soon

NEET PG Counselling 2025 Registration: The Medical Counselling Committee has commenced the NEET PG counselling 2025 registration process. Candidates who have cleared their NEET PG 2025 exams and are eligible for the All India Quota counselling process can complete the registration through the link on the official website.

It must be noted that the Medical Counselling Committee has yet to release the complete schedule for the NEET PG counselling rounds. Candidates are advised to complete the registration process as soon as possible. 

NEET PG 2025 counselling registration link is available on the official counselling website - mcc.nic.in. Candidates can also complete the NEET PG Counselling registration through the direct link given here.

NEET PG 2025 Counselling Registration - Click Here

Steps to Apply for NEET PG Counselling 2025

The Medical Counselling Committee has commenced the NEET PG counselling process. The committee is, however, yet to release the complete schedule for round 1 counselling. Follow the steps provided below to apply

Step 1: Visit the official website of NEET PG Counselling

Step 2: Click on the new registration link

Step 3: Login using the application number and password

Srep 4: Complete the registration process 

Step 5: Save and click on submit

NEET PG 2025 Cutoff

Candidates can check here the category-wise cutoff for admissions

Category Minimum Qualifying/Eligibility Criteria Cutoff Scores
General/ EWS 50th Percentile  276
General Category PwBD 45th Percentile   255
 SC/ST/ OBC Category 40th Percentile  235

Also Read: NEET UG Counselling 2025 Online Stray Vacancy Round Schedule Out, Registration to Begin on Nov 4

Related Stories

Sherin Tressa Tomy
Sherin Tressa Tomy

Assistant Manager

Sherin completed her Masters degree in Communication from Madras Christian College, Chennai,. She has 5 years of experience in creating digital content and has previously worked as an assistant professor for 1.5 years. She later joined as a content writer at Careers360 working on education news, college, university and careers section. At Jagranjosh.com, she writes for the Education News section also working on the board results and other entrance exams like CUET, NEET, JEE Main.
... Read More

Latest Stories

Get the latest Education News and updates on Indian School Boards, Colleges , University, Government Jobs , Results and Career Counseling, Also Download Jagran Josh GK & Current Affairs App.

Trending

Popular Searches

Latest Education News