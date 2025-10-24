NEET PG 2025 Counselling Registrations Underway, Complete Schedule Expected Soon

Key Points
- NEET PG 2025 Counselling registration window now open
- NEET PG 2025 counselling registration at mcc.nic.in
- NEET PG 2025 counselling schedule expected soon
NEET PG Counselling 2025 Registration: The Medical Counselling Committee has commenced the NEET PG counselling 2025 registration process. Candidates who have cleared their NEET PG 2025 exams and are eligible for the All India Quota counselling process can complete the registration through the link on the official website.
It must be noted that the Medical Counselling Committee has yet to release the complete schedule for the NEET PG counselling rounds. Candidates are advised to complete the registration process as soon as possible.
NEET PG 2025 counselling registration link is available on the official counselling website - mcc.nic.in. Candidates can also complete the NEET PG Counselling registration through the direct link given here.
NEET PG 2025 Counselling Registration - Click Here
Steps to Apply for NEET PG Counselling 2025
The Medical Counselling Committee has commenced the NEET PG counselling process. The committee is, however, yet to release the complete schedule for round 1 counselling. Follow the steps provided below to apply
Step 1: Visit the official website of NEET PG Counselling
Step 2: Click on the new registration link
Step 3: Login using the application number and password
Srep 4: Complete the registration process
Step 5: Save and click on submit
NEET PG 2025 Cutoff
Candidates can check here the category-wise cutoff for admissions
|Category
|Minimum Qualifying/Eligibility Criteria
|Cutoff Scores
|General/ EWS
|50th Percentile
|276
|General Category PwBD
|45th Percentile
|255
|SC/ST/ OBC Category
|40th Percentile
|235
Also Read: NEET UG Counselling 2025 Online Stray Vacancy Round Schedule Out, Registration to Begin on Nov 4
Comments
All Comments (0)
Join the conversation