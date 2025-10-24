NEET PG 2025 Counselling Registrations Underway, Complete Schedule Expected Soon

NEET PG Counselling 2025 Registration: The Medical Counselling Committee has commenced the NEET PG counselling 2025 registration process. Candidates who have cleared their NEET PG 2025 exams and are eligible for the All India Quota counselling process can complete the registration through the link on the official website.

It must be noted that the Medical Counselling Committee has yet to release the complete schedule for the NEET PG counselling rounds. Candidates are advised to complete the registration process as soon as possible.

NEET PG 2025 counselling registration link is available on the official counselling website - mcc.nic.in. Candidates can also complete the NEET PG Counselling registration through the direct link given here.

NEET PG 2025 Counselling Registration - Click Here