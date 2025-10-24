NEET UG Counselling 2025 Online Stray Vacancy Round Schedule Out, Registration to Begin on Nov 4

NEET UG Counselling 2025 Stray Vacancy Round: The Medical Counselling Committee has released the revised schedule for NEET UG 2025 counselling. As per the new dates, the registration process for NEET UG 2025 online stray vacancy round will begin on November 4, 2025.

Candidates must note that the online stay vacancy round is the final round of counselling for admissions to medical courses across the country under the All India Quota. Candidates unable to secure a seat in the third round of counselling can participate in the online stray vacancy round. The admissions will be conducted based on the number of seats open for admissions in colleges across the country.

NEET UG Counselling 2025 stray vacancy round registration link will be available on the official website - mcc.nic.in. Candidates can check the complete schedule for the registration and allotment here.