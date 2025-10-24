TNPSC Group 4 Result 2025
NEET UG Counselling 2025 Online Stray Vacancy Round Schedule Out, Registration to Begin on Nov 4

Oct 24, 2025, 09:36 IST

The Medical Counselling Committee will begin the registration process for the NEET UG Counselling 2025 online stray vacancy round from November 4. Candidates can apply for the final round of seat allotment at mcc.nic.in. 

NEET UG Counselling 2025 Online Stray Vacancy Round Schedule Out
Key Points

  • NEET UG Counselling 2025 stray vacancy round registration to begin on Nov 4
  • NEET UG 2025 online stray vacancy round allotment results on November 12
  • The online stray vacancy round is the final round for admissions to medical courses

NEET UG Counselling 2025 Stray Vacancy Round:  The Medical Counselling Committee has released the revised schedule for NEET UG 2025 counselling. As per the new dates, the registration process for NEET UG 2025 online stray vacancy round will begin on November 4, 2025. 

Candidates must note that the online stay vacancy round is the final round of counselling for admissions to medical courses across the country under the All India Quota. Candidates unable to secure a seat in the third round of counselling can participate in the online stray vacancy round. The admissions will be conducted based on the number of seats open for admissions in colleges across the country. 

NEET UG Counselling 2025 stray vacancy round registration link will be available on the official website - mcc.nic.in. Candidates can check the complete schedule for the registration and allotment here. 

NEET UG 2025 Stray Vacancy Round Schedule

Check the complete schedule for the stray vacancy round admissions here. 

Activity

Dates

Registration/ Payment

November 4 to 9, 2025

Choice Filling/ Locking

November 5 to 9, 2025

Processing of Seat Allotment

November 10 to 11, 2025

Result

November 12, 2025

Reporting

November 13 to 20, 2025

NEET UG Counselling 2025 Online Stray Vacancy Round Registration

The NEET UG 2025 counselling online stray vacancy round registration process will begin on November 4, 2025. Candidates interested in applying for admission in the final counselling round can follow the steps provided below.

Step 1: Visit the official website of Medical Counselling Committee

Step 2: Click on the NEET UG stray vacancy round registration link

Step 3: Login using the application number and password

Step 4: Enter the choices in the order of preference

Step 5: Save the choices and click on submit

