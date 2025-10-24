NEET UG Counselling 2025 Online Stray Vacancy Round Schedule Out, Registration to Begin on Nov 4

Key Points
- NEET UG Counselling 2025 stray vacancy round registration to begin on Nov 4
- NEET UG 2025 online stray vacancy round allotment results on November 12
- The online stray vacancy round is the final round for admissions to medical courses
NEET UG Counselling 2025 Stray Vacancy Round: The Medical Counselling Committee has released the revised schedule for NEET UG 2025 counselling. As per the new dates, the registration process for NEET UG 2025 online stray vacancy round will begin on November 4, 2025.
Candidates must note that the online stay vacancy round is the final round of counselling for admissions to medical courses across the country under the All India Quota. Candidates unable to secure a seat in the third round of counselling can participate in the online stray vacancy round. The admissions will be conducted based on the number of seats open for admissions in colleges across the country.
NEET UG Counselling 2025 stray vacancy round registration link will be available on the official website - mcc.nic.in. Candidates can check the complete schedule for the registration and allotment here.
NEET UG 2025 Stray Vacancy Round Schedule
Check the complete schedule for the stray vacancy round admissions here.
|
Activity
|
Dates
|
Registration/ Payment
|
November 4 to 9, 2025
|
Choice Filling/ Locking
|
November 5 to 9, 2025
|
Processing of Seat Allotment
|
November 10 to 11, 2025
|
Result
|
November 12, 2025
|
Reporting
|
November 13 to 20, 2025
NEET UG Counselling 2025 Online Stray Vacancy Round Registration
The NEET UG 2025 counselling online stray vacancy round registration process will begin on November 4, 2025. Candidates interested in applying for admission in the final counselling round can follow the steps provided below.
Step 1: Visit the official website of Medical Counselling Committee
Step 2: Click on the NEET UG stray vacancy round registration link
Step 3: Login using the application number and password
Step 4: Enter the choices in the order of preference
Step 5: Save the choices and click on submit
