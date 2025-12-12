UK Board Class 11 Biology Syllabus 2025-26: Download FREE PDF

The UK Board (Uttarakhand Board) Class 11 Biology Syllabus 2025-26 introduces students to the fascinating and diverse study of life, serving as the foundational course for those pursuing medical, agricultural, or biotechnology careers, and aligning with the requirements for the 70-mark theory paper and competitive exams like NEET. The curriculum is broadly divided into five core units: Diversity of Living Organisms (covering classification and taxonomy), Structural Organisation in Plants and Animals (detailing morphology, anatomy, and cell structure), Cell Structure and Function (exploring biomolecules and the cell cycle), Plant Physiology (focusing on processes like photosynthesis and respiration), and Human Physiology (examining vital functions such as digestion, circulation, and control and coordination). This comprehensive exploration of life's complexity, from the molecular level to entire ecosystems, aims to develop a deep appreciation for biological principles and equip students with the necessary knowledge to excel in their future scientific endeavors.

UK Board Class 11 Biology Syllabus 2026: Key Highlights Board Uttarakhand Board of School Education (UBSE) Class 11 Academic Year 2025-26 Subject Biology Subject Code 131 Theory Marks 70 Practical Marks 30 Total Marks 100 Check: UK Board Class 11 Syllabus 2025-26: All Subjects UBSE Class 11 Biology Syllabus 2025-26 Sl.No. Unit Marks 1. Diversity of Living Organisms 15 2. Structural Organization in Plants and Animals 10 3. Cell: Structure and Function 15 4. Plant Physiology 12 5. Human Physiology 18 Total 70 Unit-I Diversity of Living Organisms Chapter-1: The Living World Biodiversity; Need for classification; three domains of life; taxonomy and systematics; concept of species and taxonomical hierarchy; binomial nomenclature

Chapter-2: Biological Classification Five kingdom classification; Salient features and classification of Monera, Protista and Fungi into major groups; Lichens, Viruses and Viroids. Chapter-3: Plant Kingdom Classification of plants into major groups; Salient and distinguishing features and a few examples of Algae, Bryophyta, Pteridophyta, Gymnospermae and Angiosperms. Chapter-4: Animal Kingdom Salient features and classification of animals, non-chordates up to phyla level and chordates upto class level (salient features and at a few examples of each category). (No live animals or specimens should be displayed.) Unit-II Structural Organization in Plants and Animals Chapter-5: Morphology of Flowering Plants Morphology of different parts of flowering plants: root, stem, leaf, inflorescence, flower, fruit and seed. Description of family Solanaceae

Chapter-6: Anatomy of Flowering Plants Anatomy and functions of tissue systems in dicots and monocots. Chapter-7: Structural Organisation in Animals Morphology, Anatomy and functions of different systems (digestive, circulatory, respiratory, nervous and reproductive) of frogs. Unit-III Cell: Structure and Function Chapter-8: Cell-The Unit of Life Cell theory and cell as the basic unit of life, structure of prokaryotic and eukaryotic cells; Plant cell and animal cell; cell envelope; cell membrane, cell wall; cell organelles - structure and function; endomembrane system, endoplasmic reticulum, golgi bodies, lysosomes, vacuoles, mitochondria, ribosomes, plastids, microbodies; cytoskeleton, cilia, flagella, centrioles (ultrastructure and function); nucleus. Chapter-9: Biomolecules Chemical constituents of living cells: biomolecules, structure and function of proteins, carbohydrates, lipids, and nucleic acids; Enzyme - types, properties, enzyme action. (Topics excluded: Nature of Bond Linking Monomers in a Polymer, Dynamic State of Body Constituents Concept of Metabolism, Metabolic Basis of Living, The Living State)

Chapter-10: Cell Cycle and Cell Division Cell cycle, mitosis, meiosis and their significance Unit-IV Plant Physiology Chapter-11: Photosynthesis in Higher Plants Photosynthesis as a means of autotrophic nutrition; site of photosynthesis, pigments involved in photosynthesis (elementary idea); photochemical and biosynthetic phases of photosynthesis; cyclic and non-cyclic photophosphorylation; chemiosmotic hypothesis; photorespiration; C3 and C4 pathways; factors affecting photosynthesis. Chapter-12: Respiration in Plants Exchange of gases; cellular respiration - glycolysis, fermentation (anaerobic), TCA cycle and electron transport system (aerobic); energy relations - number of ATP molecules generated; amphibolic pathways; respiratory quotient. Chapter-13: Plant - Growth and Development Seed germination; phases of plant growth and plant growth rate; conditions of growth; differentiation, dedifferentiation and redifferentiation; sequence of developmental processes 3 in a plant cell; plant growth regulators - auxin, gibberellin, cytokinin, ethylene, ABA.

Unit-V Human Physiology Chapter-14: Breathing and Exchange of Gases Respiratory organs in animals (recall only); Respiratory system in humans; mechanism of breathing and its regulation in humans - exchange of gases, transport of gases and regulation of respiration, respiratory volume; disorders related to respiration - asthma, emphysema, occupational respiratory disorders. Chapter-15: Body Fluids and Circulation Composition of blood, blood groups, coagulation of blood; composition of lymph and its function; human circulatory system - Structure of human heart and blood vessels; cardiac cycle, cardiac output, ECG; double circulation; regulation of cardiac activity; disorders of circulatory system - hypertension, coronary artery disease, angina pectoris, heart failure. Chapter-16: Excretory Products and their Elimination