EMRS Admit Card 2025 OUT
Focus
Quick Links

UK Board Class 11 Biology Syllabus 2025-26: Download FREE PDF

By Apeksha Agarwal
Dec 12, 2025, 13:05 IST

UK Board Class 11 Biology Syllabus 2025-26: Students preparing for UK Board 2026 exam can check this article to download the UK Board Biology Syllabus 2025-26 PDF for class 11.

Add as a preferred source on Google
Join us

The UK Board (Uttarakhand Board) Class 11 Biology Syllabus 2025-26 introduces students to the fascinating and diverse study of life, serving as the foundational course for those pursuing medical, agricultural, or biotechnology careers, and aligning with the requirements for the 70-mark theory paper and competitive exams like NEET. The curriculum is broadly divided into five core units: Diversity of Living Organisms (covering classification and taxonomy), Structural Organisation in Plants and Animals (detailing morphology, anatomy, and cell structure), Cell Structure and Function (exploring biomolecules and the cell cycle), Plant Physiology (focusing on processes like photosynthesis and respiration), and Human Physiology (examining vital functions such as digestion, circulation, and control and coordination). This comprehensive exploration of life's complexity, from the molecular level to entire ecosystems, aims to develop a deep appreciation for biological principles and equip students with the necessary knowledge to excel in their future scientific endeavors.

UK Board Class 11 Biology Syllabus 2026: Key Highlights

Board

Uttarakhand Board of School Education (UBSE)

Class

11

Academic Year

2025-26

Subject

Biology

Subject Code

131

Theory Marks

70

Practical Marks

30

Total Marks

100

Check: UK Board Class 11 Syllabus 2025-26: All Subjects

UBSE Class 11 Biology Syllabus 2025-26

Sl.No.

Unit

Marks

1.

Diversity of Living Organisms

15

2.

Structural Organization in Plants and Animals 

10

3.

Cell: Structure and Function

15

4.

Plant Physiology

12

5.

Human Physiology 

18
 

Total

70

Unit-I Diversity of Living Organisms 

Chapter-1: The Living World 

Biodiversity; Need for classification; three domains of life; taxonomy and systematics; concept of species and taxonomical hierarchy; binomial nomenclature 

Chapter-2: Biological Classification 

Five kingdom classification; Salient features and classification of Monera, Protista and Fungi into major groups; Lichens, Viruses and Viroids. 

Chapter-3: Plant Kingdom 

Classification of plants into major groups; Salient and distinguishing features and a few examples of Algae, Bryophyta, Pteridophyta, Gymnospermae and Angiosperms. 

Chapter-4: Animal Kingdom 

Salient features and classification of animals, non-chordates up to phyla level and chordates upto class level (salient features and at a few examples of each category). (No live animals or specimens should be displayed.)

Unit-II Structural Organization in Plants and Animals 

Chapter-5: Morphology of Flowering 

Plants Morphology of different parts of flowering plants: root, stem, leaf, inflorescence, flower, fruit and seed. Description of family Solanaceae  

Chapter-6: Anatomy of Flowering 

Plants Anatomy and functions of tissue systems in dicots and monocots. 

Chapter-7: Structural Organisation in Animals 

Morphology, Anatomy and functions of different systems (digestive, circulatory, respiratory, nervous and reproductive) of frogs. 

Unit-III Cell: Structure and Function 

Chapter-8: Cell-The Unit of Life 

Cell theory and cell as the basic unit of life, structure of prokaryotic and eukaryotic cells; Plant cell and animal cell; cell envelope; cell membrane, cell wall; cell organelles - structure and function; endomembrane system, endoplasmic reticulum, golgi bodies, lysosomes, vacuoles, mitochondria, ribosomes, plastids, microbodies; cytoskeleton, cilia, flagella, centrioles (ultrastructure and function); nucleus. 

Chapter-9: Biomolecules 

Chemical constituents of living cells: biomolecules, structure and function of proteins, carbohydrates, lipids, and nucleic acids; Enzyme - types, properties, enzyme action. (Topics excluded: Nature of Bond Linking Monomers in a Polymer, Dynamic State of Body Constituents Concept of Metabolism, Metabolic Basis of Living, The Living State) 

Chapter-10: Cell Cycle and Cell Division 

Cell cycle, mitosis, meiosis and their significance 

Unit-IV Plant Physiology 

Chapter-11: Photosynthesis in Higher Plants 

Photosynthesis as a means of autotrophic nutrition; site of photosynthesis, pigments involved in photosynthesis (elementary idea); photochemical and biosynthetic phases of photosynthesis; cyclic and non-cyclic photophosphorylation; chemiosmotic hypothesis; photorespiration; C3 and C4 pathways; factors affecting photosynthesis. 

Chapter-12: Respiration in Plants 

Exchange of gases; cellular respiration - glycolysis, fermentation (anaerobic), TCA cycle and electron transport system (aerobic); energy relations - number of ATP molecules generated; amphibolic pathways; respiratory quotient. 

Chapter-13: Plant - Growth and Development 

Seed germination; phases of plant growth and plant growth rate; conditions of growth; differentiation, dedifferentiation and redifferentiation; sequence of developmental processes 3 in a plant cell; plant growth regulators - auxin, gibberellin, cytokinin, ethylene, ABA. 

Unit-V Human Physiology 

Chapter-14: Breathing and Exchange of Gases 

Respiratory organs in animals (recall only); Respiratory system in humans; mechanism of breathing and its regulation in humans - exchange of gases, transport of gases and regulation of respiration, respiratory volume; disorders related to respiration - asthma, emphysema, occupational respiratory disorders. 

Chapter-15: Body Fluids and Circulation 

Composition of blood, blood groups, coagulation of blood; composition of lymph and its function; human circulatory system - Structure of human heart and blood vessels; cardiac cycle, cardiac output, ECG; double circulation; regulation of cardiac activity; disorders of circulatory system - hypertension, coronary artery disease, angina pectoris, heart failure. 

Chapter-16: Excretory Products and their Elimination 

Modes of excretion - ammonotelism, ureotelism, uricotelism; human excretory system – structure and function; urine formation, osmoregulation; regulation of kidney function - renin - angiotensin, atrial natriuretic factor, ADH and diabetes insipidus; role of other organs in excretion; disorders - uremia, renal failure, renal calculi, nephritis; dialysis and artificial kidney, kidney transplant. 

Chapter-17: Locomotion and Movement 

Types of movement - ciliary, flagellar, muscular; skeletal muscle, contractile proteins and muscle contraction; skeletal system and its functions; joints; disorders of muscular and skeletal systems - myasthenia gravis, tetany, muscular dystrophy, arthritis, osteoporosis, gout. 

Chapter-18: Neural Control and Coordination 

Neuron and nerves; Nervous system in humans - central nervous system; peripheral nervous system and visceral nervous system; generation and conduction of nerve impulse 

Chapter- 19: Chemical Coordination and Integration 

Endocrine glands and hormones; human endocrine system - hypothalamus, pituitary, pineal, thyroid, parathyroid, adrenal, pancreas, gonads; mechanism of hormone action (elementary idea); role of hormones as messengers and regulators, hypo - and hyperactivity and related disorders; dwarfism, acromegaly, cretinism, goiter, exophthalmic goitre, diabetes, Addison's disease.

UK Board Class 11 Biology Prescribed Books 2026

1. Biology Class-XI, Published by NCERT 

2. Other related books and manuals brought out by NCERT (including multimedia). 

UK Board Class 11 Biology Syllabus 2025-26: Download PDF

Also Check:

UK Board Class 11 Economics Syllabus 2025-26

UK Board Class 11 Political Science Syllabus 2025-26

UK Board Class 11 Sociology Syllabus 2025-26

UK Board Class 11 Maths Syllabus 2025-26

Apeksha Agarwal
Apeksha Agarwal

Content Writer

Apeksha Agarwal, a passionate and aspiring journalist, is dedicated to delivering impactful stories and insightful reports. As an education beat writer, she focuses on providing well-researched and engaging news content. Apeksha's strong foundation in journalism and media is complemented by her creativity, dedication, and attention to detail. Her goal is to inform and inspire audiences through meaningful narratives while continuously adapting to the ever-changing media landscape. She can be reached at apeksha.agarwal@jagrannewmedia.com.

... Read More

Latest Stories

Get here latest School, CBSE and Govt Jobs notification and articles in English and Hindi for Sarkari Naukari, Sarkari Result and Exam Preparation. Empower your learning journey with Jagran Josh App - Your trusted guide for exams, career, and knowledge! Download Now

Trending

Popular Searches

Latest Education News