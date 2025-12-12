UK Board Class 11 Biology Syllabus 2025-26: Download FREE PDF

The UK Board (Uttarakhand Board) Class 11 Biology Syllabus 2025-26 introduces students to the fascinating and diverse study of life, serving as the foundational course for those pursuing medical, agricultural, or biotechnology careers, and aligning with the requirements for the 70-mark theory paper and competitive exams like NEET. The curriculum is broadly divided into five core units: Diversity of Living Organisms (covering classification and taxonomy), Structural Organisation in Plants and Animals (detailing morphology, anatomy, and cell structure), Cell Structure and Function (exploring biomolecules and the cell cycle), Plant Physiology (focusing on processes like photosynthesis and respiration), and Human Physiology (examining vital functions such as digestion, circulation, and control and coordination). This comprehensive exploration of life's complexity, from the molecular level to entire ecosystems, aims to develop a deep appreciation for biological principles and equip students with the necessary knowledge to excel in their future scientific endeavors.
UK Board Class 11 Biology Syllabus 2026: Key Highlights
|
Board
|
Uttarakhand Board of School Education (UBSE)
|
Class
|
11
|
Academic Year
|
2025-26
|
Subject
|
Biology
|
Subject Code
|
131
|
Theory Marks
|
70
|
Practical Marks
|
30
|
Total Marks
|
100
UBSE Class 11 Biology Syllabus 2025-26
|
Sl.No.
|
Unit
|
Marks
|
1.
|
Diversity of Living Organisms
|
15
|
2.
|
Structural Organization in Plants and Animals
|
10
|
3.
|
Cell: Structure and Function
|
15
|
4.
|
Plant Physiology
|
12
|
5.
|
Human Physiology
|
18
|
Total
|
70
Unit-I Diversity of Living Organisms
Chapter-1: The Living World
Biodiversity; Need for classification; three domains of life; taxonomy and systematics; concept of species and taxonomical hierarchy; binomial nomenclature
Chapter-2: Biological Classification
Five kingdom classification; Salient features and classification of Monera, Protista and Fungi into major groups; Lichens, Viruses and Viroids.
Chapter-3: Plant Kingdom
Classification of plants into major groups; Salient and distinguishing features and a few examples of Algae, Bryophyta, Pteridophyta, Gymnospermae and Angiosperms.
Chapter-4: Animal Kingdom
Salient features and classification of animals, non-chordates up to phyla level and chordates upto class level (salient features and at a few examples of each category). (No live animals or specimens should be displayed.)
Unit-II Structural Organization in Plants and Animals
Chapter-5: Morphology of Flowering
Plants Morphology of different parts of flowering plants: root, stem, leaf, inflorescence, flower, fruit and seed. Description of family Solanaceae
Chapter-6: Anatomy of Flowering
Plants Anatomy and functions of tissue systems in dicots and monocots.
Chapter-7: Structural Organisation in Animals
Morphology, Anatomy and functions of different systems (digestive, circulatory, respiratory, nervous and reproductive) of frogs.
Unit-III Cell: Structure and Function
Chapter-8: Cell-The Unit of Life
Cell theory and cell as the basic unit of life, structure of prokaryotic and eukaryotic cells; Plant cell and animal cell; cell envelope; cell membrane, cell wall; cell organelles - structure and function; endomembrane system, endoplasmic reticulum, golgi bodies, lysosomes, vacuoles, mitochondria, ribosomes, plastids, microbodies; cytoskeleton, cilia, flagella, centrioles (ultrastructure and function); nucleus.
Chapter-9: Biomolecules
Chemical constituents of living cells: biomolecules, structure and function of proteins, carbohydrates, lipids, and nucleic acids; Enzyme - types, properties, enzyme action. (Topics excluded: Nature of Bond Linking Monomers in a Polymer, Dynamic State of Body Constituents Concept of Metabolism, Metabolic Basis of Living, The Living State)
Chapter-10: Cell Cycle and Cell Division
Cell cycle, mitosis, meiosis and their significance
Unit-IV Plant Physiology
Chapter-11: Photosynthesis in Higher Plants
Photosynthesis as a means of autotrophic nutrition; site of photosynthesis, pigments involved in photosynthesis (elementary idea); photochemical and biosynthetic phases of photosynthesis; cyclic and non-cyclic photophosphorylation; chemiosmotic hypothesis; photorespiration; C3 and C4 pathways; factors affecting photosynthesis.
Chapter-12: Respiration in Plants
Exchange of gases; cellular respiration - glycolysis, fermentation (anaerobic), TCA cycle and electron transport system (aerobic); energy relations - number of ATP molecules generated; amphibolic pathways; respiratory quotient.
Chapter-13: Plant - Growth and Development
Seed germination; phases of plant growth and plant growth rate; conditions of growth; differentiation, dedifferentiation and redifferentiation; sequence of developmental processes 3 in a plant cell; plant growth regulators - auxin, gibberellin, cytokinin, ethylene, ABA.
Unit-V Human Physiology
Chapter-14: Breathing and Exchange of Gases
Respiratory organs in animals (recall only); Respiratory system in humans; mechanism of breathing and its regulation in humans - exchange of gases, transport of gases and regulation of respiration, respiratory volume; disorders related to respiration - asthma, emphysema, occupational respiratory disorders.
Chapter-15: Body Fluids and Circulation
Composition of blood, blood groups, coagulation of blood; composition of lymph and its function; human circulatory system - Structure of human heart and blood vessels; cardiac cycle, cardiac output, ECG; double circulation; regulation of cardiac activity; disorders of circulatory system - hypertension, coronary artery disease, angina pectoris, heart failure.
Chapter-16: Excretory Products and their Elimination
Modes of excretion - ammonotelism, ureotelism, uricotelism; human excretory system – structure and function; urine formation, osmoregulation; regulation of kidney function - renin - angiotensin, atrial natriuretic factor, ADH and diabetes insipidus; role of other organs in excretion; disorders - uremia, renal failure, renal calculi, nephritis; dialysis and artificial kidney, kidney transplant.
Chapter-17: Locomotion and Movement
Types of movement - ciliary, flagellar, muscular; skeletal muscle, contractile proteins and muscle contraction; skeletal system and its functions; joints; disorders of muscular and skeletal systems - myasthenia gravis, tetany, muscular dystrophy, arthritis, osteoporosis, gout.
Chapter-18: Neural Control and Coordination
Neuron and nerves; Nervous system in humans - central nervous system; peripheral nervous system and visceral nervous system; generation and conduction of nerve impulse
Chapter- 19: Chemical Coordination and Integration
Endocrine glands and hormones; human endocrine system - hypothalamus, pituitary, pineal, thyroid, parathyroid, adrenal, pancreas, gonads; mechanism of hormone action (elementary idea); role of hormones as messengers and regulators, hypo - and hyperactivity and related disorders; dwarfism, acromegaly, cretinism, goiter, exophthalmic goitre, diabetes, Addison's disease.
UK Board Class 11 Biology Prescribed Books 2026
1. Biology Class-XI, Published by NCERT
2. Other related books and manuals brought out by NCERT (including multimedia).
UK Board Class 11 Biology Syllabus 2025-26: Download PDF
