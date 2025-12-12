Who was the First King of Norway? Check Here!

Do you know “Who was the first king of Norway?” It is central to understanding Norwegian history, the origins of the Norwegian monarchy, and how the early kings of Norway shaped the nation’s identity.
Who was the First King of Norway?
Earlier, traditionally, the first King of Norway is recognised as Harald Fairhair (Harald Hårfagre), also known as King Harald Finehair, who ruled from around 872 to 930 AD. His legendary unification of the country after the Battle of Hafrsfjord marked the beginning of centralised rule and laid the foundations for more than 1,100 years of monarchy.
- Harald Fairhair’s role in unifying the scattered petty kingdoms of early medieval Norway is one of the most defining moments in the history of Norway.
- According to sagas, Harald vowed not to cut or comb his hair until he became king of Norway, earning him the nickname Fairhair once he succeeded.
- By defeating numerous regional chieftains, Harald created what is widely regarded as the first real Norwegian kingdom.
- His reign marked the birth of the Fairhair dynasty, and influenced the line of Norwegian monarchs that followed.
What was the Early Norwegian Monarchy and Later Dynasties?
Although Harald Fairhair established the first unified realm, Norway fragmented after his death and was later reunified during the 11th century. Over more than 60 monarchs have ruled as kings of Norway, with dynasties shaping eras of peace, war, and union. Modern Norway’s monarchy experienced major transitions:
-
In 1380, Norway entered a union with Denmark, reducing its independence.
-
In 1814, after the Napoleonic Wars, Norway briefly regained independence, creating its own constitution.
-
Soon after, it entered a union with Sweden, sharing a monarch but maintaining autonomy.
-
In 1905, the union dissolved, and Norway selected King Haakon VII, beginning the rule of the House of Glücksburg, to which the current King of Norway, King Harald V, belongs.
Today, Harald V of Norway continues a lineage that connects modern monarchy with ancient Viking-era traditions, prompting many to ask whether the Norwegian royal family descends from Vikings, a topic rooted in saga history and early dynastic claims.
Harald Fairhair’s Enduring Legacy
ThereforeHarald Fairhair remains one of the most referenced figures in searches such as “Harald Norway”, “king of Norway Vikings”, and “kings of Norway in order”, reflecting lasting public interest. His reign shaped the identity of early Norwegian kings and set the groundwork for the monarchy that still exists today.
