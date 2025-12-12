Who was the First King of Norway? Check Here!

Do you know “Who was the first king of Norway?” It is central to understanding Norwegian history, the origins of the Norwegian monarchy, and how the early kings of Norway shaped the nation’s identity.

Who was the First King of Norway?

Earlier, traditionally, the first King of Norway is recognised as Harald Fairhair (Harald Hårfagre), also known as King Harald Finehair, who ruled from around 872 to 930 AD. His legendary unification of the country after the Battle of Hafrsfjord marked the beginning of centralised rule and laid the foundations for more than 1,100 years of monarchy.